Your Daily Phil: Hollywood museum corrects omission with exhibit on Jewish founders

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Mazon’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., and on the Israeli government’s decision to include victims of antisemitic attacks around the world in the country’s Yom HaZikaron commemorations. We interview U.S. antisemitism envoy Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Amanda Schwartz about the impact of a Jewish service-learning model on her community’s youngest members (and their parents). Also in this newsletter: Ben-Tsiyon Klibansky, James Kirchick and Neville Goldschneider. We’ll start with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ new exhibition on the Jewish founders of Hollywood.

When The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened its doors in the fall of 2021, it had something for cinephiles of all ages and inclinations. One room highlighted Oscar winners, including some intricate costumes and facial prosthetics. One gallery profiled the films of Spike Lee; another, the work of Pedro Almodovar. And overhead, “Bruce the Shark” — a.k.a. Jaws — was suspended from the ceiling. But in a museum devoted to movie-making, the contributions of its Jewish founders, who created the studio system and the industry, were notably absent — until May 19, when “Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital” made its debut as the museum’s first permanent exhibition, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz from the opening.

The occasion was marked by a weekend of special events, many featuring Jacqueline Stewart, the museum’s director and president, and associate curator Dara Jaffe.

When the museum opened last year, it met a flurry of criticism for leaving out the role that Jews played in the creation of Hollywood and the entertainment industry as we know it. Speaking to journalists to mark the opening, Stewart said that the critical responses to that omission helped shape the “Hollywoodland” exhibition and were part of the reason why the museum decided to make it a permanent part of the collection.

“I really feel that we’re able to present this exhibition now in a way that’s better than it would have been if we had tried to tell the story when we first opened because we understand our audiences better,” said Stewart. “[We are] listening to a broad range of voices and coming to understand that we really need to be the place to tell this industry’s history. And this industry’s history is a story about Jewish immigrants and the world that they built in Los Angeles.”

Jaffe curated the exhibition with support from Gary Dauphin, former associate curator of digital presentations, and research assistant Josue L. Lopez. Film critic Neal Gabler, author of the 1988 book An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood — considered by many to be the definitive chronicle of the industry’s early days — was an adviser for the exhibition, and appeared in conversation with Jaffe during the opening weekend.

“Hollywoodland” tracks early Hollywood history, from the founding of the original eight major film studios — Universal, Fox (later 20th Century Fox), Paramount, United Artists, Warner Bros., Columbia, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and RKO — through the late 1920s. An immersive map of Hollywood is paired with projections that show Hollywood’s transition “from film frontier to industry town,” including a timeline of where and when studios were developed. Archival objects, like letters, memos and other communications from studio heads are featured, Jaffe told the press “because that’s where you really get a sense of their voice, their personality.”

One such artifact, a letter from Universal Pictures founder and first president, Carl Laemmle, to his cousin, director William Wyler — who would later win best director and best picture Oscars for “Mrs. Miniver” (1942), “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), and “Ben-Hur” (1959) — illustrates Laemmle’s efforts to save Jewish Germans in the 1930s, aiming to bring them to America and give them jobs at the studio.

The exhibition also features a short original documentary — “From the Shtetl to the Studio: The Jewish Story of Hollywood,” narrated by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz — about the contributions of Hollywood’s Jewish founders, in the context of their history and their rise to success.

Jaffe told eJP that she hoped everyone who encounters the museum “can see someone celebrated that they can relate to,” and that one of the museum’s goal’s is “telling complicated stories and challenging the dominant narratives of history… It’s an opportunity to make a difference,” she said.

“We are thinking about [‘Hollywoodland’] as a very important educational platform to dispel these antisemitic harmful stereotypes, to offer some clarity and accuracy about why the founding of Hollywood is a Jewish immigrant story,” Jaffe told the press.

“It’s always the right time to tell this story,” Jaffe said. “Unfortunately, antisemitism has always been prevalent and remains so, so this story always remains relevant. There have been so many times throughout the last couple years where I wished that this exhibition was open, so I could point to it and say if you’d like to be educated on this topic, please come to the museum.”

Read the full report here.