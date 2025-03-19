Your Daily Phil: Herzog offers compromise for Israeli antisemitism confab kerfuffle

Good Wednesday morning.

We report on Israeli President Isaac Herzog's effort to prevent further cancellations from the government's antisemitism conference by hosting a meeting for Jewish leaders without far-right politicians from Europe.

A new exhibition opening today at the Jewish Theological Seminary will feature the oldest Jewish book in the world — the Afghan Liturgical Quire (ALQ) — which will be on display until July 17.

As more and more Jewish figures drop out of the Israeli government’s upcoming antisemitism conference over the inclusion of far-right politicians, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has offered a compromise — a gathering at his residence in Jerusalem for world Jewish leaders the day before the main event, granting them the option of participating in the conference without sharing a stage with the European parliamentarians, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

This new meeting will be held next Wednesday evening and will occur alongside, but not formally part of, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism’s “International Conference on Combating Antisemitism.” The president’s office said in a statement that the gathering “will feature prominent leaders from the Jewish world and include a panel of representatives from Jewish communities worldwide.”

A source familiar with the plans told eJP the guest list for this gathering has not been confirmed and that the attendees who have already canceled their participation in the conference — Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, among others — are not expected to reverse their decisions and fly in for this meeting. Though some of them, such as Greenblatt, may send video addresses, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Jewish leaders and German representatives began pulling out of the conference once was announced that the attendees would include far-right European lawmakers, such as Marion Marechal, a far-right French representative to the European Parliament and granddaughter of French politician and Holocaust denier Jean Marie Le Pen; Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right French National Rally party, a successor of Le Pen’s National Front; and Hermann Tertsch, a far-right Spanish member of the European Parliament. Bardella, whose party was publicly supported by Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli in France’s recent election, is due to deliver a keynote address on the second day of the conference.

The far-right politicians will not be invited to the president’s event. And the source said that Herzog will not appear at the second day of the conference.

The inclusion of the far-right politicians in the antisemitism conference — without discussing the matter in advance with their countries’ Jewish communities — drew criticism even from those who opted to remain in the conference, such as former Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky.