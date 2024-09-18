Your Daily Phil: Former U.S. agriculture secretary on saving Israeli farms

Good Wednesday morning.

former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman's recent visit to Israel.

For the past year, Hamas’ massacre in southern Israel has been widely discussed. But often overlooked has been Hamas’ attack on Israel’s agriculture, with the deliberate goal of destroying Israel’s food security by targeting the Negev farming communities that pioneered the country’s agricultural success with the vision of Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion’s call to “make the desert bloom.”

Eleven months later, Dan Glickman, who served as the U.S. secretary of agriculture in the Clinton administration from 1995 until 2001, decided to see for himself “what the status is of damage done to Israel after these attacks,” he told eJewishPhilathropy’s Haley Cohen during a recent interview for Jewish Insider fresh off his trip to southern Israel.

Glickman, who was the first Jewish secretary of agriculture — “at least since Joseph served the Pharaoh in biblical times,” he joked — wanted to understand “how serious is the damage and can it be mitigated?” Following meetings with Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, food and agriculture scientists at Hebrew University and the Volcani Institute and working alongside the nonprofit ReGrow Israel, which recently received a $12.5 million grant from Jewish Federations of North America, Glickman concluded that Israel is “building back,” but “it’s not what it was [before] taking a direct hit in the Hamas attacks.”

Philanthropy can “play a big role in rebuilding infrastructure,” he said, adding that more extensive philanthropic efforts are needed.

“[Israel] was founded on the kibbutz movement,” Glickman said. “Hamas was pretty clear that it not only wanted to kill people but also impact Israeli agriculture.”

