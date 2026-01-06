Your Daily Phil: Eyal Ostrinsky looks to get KKL-JNF back to basics: planting trees

What You Should Know

On his second day on the job, Eyal Ostrinsky — the newly named chair of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund — was on the road, heading to Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities in the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“KKL has invested heavily in the redevelopment projects in the kibbutz — NIS 75 million ($23.4 million). And I want to put that at the top of our list of priorities. So I am going there to see that we are implementing the plan and to hear from them, from the management, from the [residents], what else they want to do,” Ostrinsky told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross yesterday afternoon.

Ostrinsky was voted into his position last Thursday by the KKL-JNF board as part of a coalition agreement that was reached in November between the center-left and center-right factions of the World Zionist Congress. Ostrinsky, who until recently served as chief of staff to WZO Vice Chair Yizhar Hess, enters his new role at a pivotal time for KKL-JNF, which owns more than 10% of the land of Israel, making it one of the most influential organizations in the country as it relates to land development and real estate. The organization has, for decades, faced allegations of corruption and cronyism, as well as calls for its land holdings and substantial revenues to be nationalized.

As he enters his shortened term, Ostrinsky said that he is looking to get the organization “back on the right track” and improve its reputation, as well as its relationship with Diaspora Jewry, by focusing on the group’s core values and keeping domestic Israeli politics to a minimum. These key areas include reforestation, rebuilding the hard-hit communities of southern and northern Israel, agricultural infrastructure, funding educational programs and — to a lesser extent — supporting Jewish communities abroad. “If we do our best to stay focused on our core areas, we would limit the influence [of politics],” he said.

One of Ostrinsky’s most important tasks will be to appoint a new CEO for the organization, which has been without a permanent chief executive for the past 2 ½ years and without an interim CEO for the past two months.

But first, Ostrinsky will have to pass a budget. KKL-JNF entered 2026 without an annual budget. Until a new budget is passed, it will operate on a pro-rated month-to-month basis, relying on the previous year’s budget. “I told the board that we would pass a budget within 45-60 days,” Ostrinsky said.

The main focus of the budget will be on reforestation and land development. “We want to heavily invest in forestation,” he said. “Within the parts of the land that we designate for forestation, we want to plant as many trees as we possibly can. I want to implement this as a policy, as a target, because deforestation efforts are very, very important — first, as part of the battle against climate change, and second, as this is the identity of KKL. Planting trees is the identity of KKL to the Jewish public and the Israeli public.”

