Your Daily Phil: Election season arrives as polls open for World Zionist Congress

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the opening of the polls for the 39th World Zionist Congress and on the Jewish community’s response to deadly flooding in Argentina. In the latest installment of “The 501(C) Suite,” eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column featuring insights from leading foundation executives, Lisa Eisen shares recommendations on ways to empower and tap into the Jewish community’s pool of female leadership talent. We also feature an opinion piece by Louis Treiger and Melissa Rivkin about the methodology behind the JZ Greenberg Foundation’s mission and approach as a funder. Also in this newsletter: Yuval Raphael, Patrick Dumont and Jeff Finkelstein.

What We’re Watching

The 39th World Zionist Congress elections kicked off today and will continue through May 4. More on this below.

The White House has cut some $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University over its response to campus antisemitism, and federal agents detained a non-citizen anti-Israel activist who recently graduated from the school.

The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s inauguration of a new memorial forest outside Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel in honor of the victims and fallen soldiers from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting war has again been postponed due to security concerns. A new date has not yet been scheduled.

What You Should Know

Election season is upon us as the polls open today for the 39th World Zionist Congress and remain open for the next eight weeks, closing — aptly enough — on May 4, shortly after Israeli Independence Day, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

For months, even years in some cases, the slates running in this year’s elections have been preparing for this moment, hiring staff, recruiting candidates and volunteers, organizing events. Read more about this below.

Over the next 56 days, they will have to make their case to the voters — adult Jews permanently residing in the United States who accept the World Zionist Organization’s “Jerusalem Program,” did not vote in the most recent Israeli elections and paid the $5 fee — not only that their slate is the one to choose but that it is worthwhile to vote at all.

“It’s a challenge for people to understand how it works and what it is and why it’s important for them to take these couple minutes and actually vote. And that’s something that’s shared across the entire spectrum of all the organizations running,” Rabbi Josh Weinberg, who is leading the Reform movement’s campaign, told eJP before polls opened.

“We’ve done a lot [to prepare]. I can’t discuss our entire campaign plan in public,” Weinberg joked. “But we feel good about where we are.”

Even before polls opened, there were already some rumblings and grumblings between the parties. Last month, the centrist Kol Israel party lodged a formal complaint to the Area Election Committee, which oversees the elections, against the ZOA Coalition after one of its partner groups, the hawkish Betar USA, repeatedly criticized and insinuated threats of violence against Columbia University professor Shai Davidai, who was at the time (but is no longer) a Kol Israel candidate.

As the elections get underway — with more social media activists involved than ever before — this type of public bickering is expected to continue, alongside efforts to create and expand coalitions between like-minded parties.

And eJewishPhilanthropy will be following it all.