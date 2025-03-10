Your Daily Phil: Election season arrives as polls open for World Zionist Congress
Good Monday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the opening of the polls for the 39th World Zionist Congress and on the Jewish community’s response to deadly flooding in Argentina. In the latest installment of “The 501(C) Suite,” eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column featuring insights from leading foundation executives, Lisa Eisen shares recommendations on ways to empower and tap into the Jewish community’s pool of female leadership talent. We also feature an opinion piece by Louis Treiger and Melissa Rivkin about the methodology behind the JZ Greenberg Foundation’s mission and approach as a funder. Also in this newsletter: Yuval Raphael, Patrick Dumont and Jeff Finkelstein.
What We’re Watching
The 39th World Zionist Congress elections kicked off today and will continue through May 4. More on this below.
The White House has cut some $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University over its response to campus antisemitism, and federal agents detained a non-citizen anti-Israel activist who recently graduated from the school.
The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s inauguration of a new memorial forest outside Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel in honor of the victims and fallen soldiers from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting war has again been postponed due to security concerns. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
What You Should Know
Election season is upon us as the polls open today for the 39th World Zionist Congress and remain open for the next eight weeks, closing — aptly enough — on May 4, shortly after Israeli Independence Day, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.
For months, even years in some cases, the slates running in this year’s elections have been preparing for this moment, hiring staff, recruiting candidates and volunteers, organizing events. Read more about this below.
Over the next 56 days, they will have to make their case to the voters — adult Jews permanently residing in the United States who accept the World Zionist Organization’s “Jerusalem Program,” did not vote in the most recent Israeli elections and paid the $5 fee — not only that their slate is the one to choose but that it is worthwhile to vote at all.
“It’s a challenge for people to understand how it works and what it is and why it’s important for them to take these couple minutes and actually vote. And that’s something that’s shared across the entire spectrum of all the organizations running,” Rabbi Josh Weinberg, who is leading the Reform movement’s campaign, told eJP before polls opened.
“We’ve done a lot [to prepare]. I can’t discuss our entire campaign plan in public,” Weinberg joked. “But we feel good about where we are.”
Even before polls opened, there were already some rumblings and grumblings between the parties. Last month, the centrist Kol Israel party lodged a formal complaint to the Area Election Committee, which oversees the elections, against the ZOA Coalition after one of its partner groups, the hawkish Betar USA, repeatedly criticized and insinuated threats of violence against Columbia University professor Shai Davidai, who was at the time (but is no longer) a Kol Israel candidate.
As the elections get underway — with more social media activists involved than ever before — this type of public bickering is expected to continue, alongside efforts to create and expand coalitions between like-minded parties.
And eJewishPhilanthropy will be following it all.
ELECTION SEASON
More slates, more voters, more at stake as polls open for 39th World Zionist Congress
Will “The Surge” in Jewish engagement post-Oct. 7 lead to greater participation of American Jews in the World Zionist Congress elections? Will the major growth in the number of slates — from 15 five years ago to 21 now — favor one ideology over another? Will the results reflect the views of most American Jews or will they reflect which slate is more able to get out the vote? Those are some of the questions emerging as voting begins on Monday for the American seats in the 39th World Zionist Congress, as various parties, denominations and ideologies vie for control of a budget of more than $1 billion a year, for official positions in the “National Institutions” and for the authority and standing that come with them, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
More than ever: According to Hebert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement, which is administering the elections, this year is on track to see the largest number of voters since the process moved to being an open election some 35 years ago. “There’s 21 slates running now, which is significantly more than the 15 slates that ran last time. There are 2,900 candidates among those slates. Last time, overall they were about 1,800,” Block told eJP. “In terms of the number of people who are pre-registered [to vote] because they were running as a candidate or signing a petition, we have about 11,000 now and were at about 4,000 or 5,000 at this point before the election opened last time.” Block said he expects to see this translate into a larger number of total voters as well. “Voting had gone down to 57,000 in 2015 and went up to almost 124,000 in 2020. So many [of us] expect to [have] hopefully a higher number,” he said, which would expand the influence of American Jewry in the Congress.
WAKE OF THE FLOOD
Jewish organizations mobilize after flooding hit Argentina’s Bahia Blanca
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, AMIA, the Tzedakah Fund and Chabad are responding to provide relief to the Jewish community of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, after over a foot of water — more rainfall than the city expected in all of March — fell within the span of a few hours over the weekend, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
A total collapse: “People are losing everything. This was a total collapse of the city, an absolute collapse,” Sergio Widder, JDC’s regional director for Latin America, told eJewishPhilanthropy. Jewish organizations banded together within the first few hours of the crisis to provide support to the community, including medicine, housing, food, personal hygiene and cleaning supplies. According to Daniel Pomerantz, the CEO of AMIA, the organization quickly started a matching fund so that members of the Buenos Aires Jewish community — which houses 85% of the country’s Jewry — can provide financial support to those impacted. “If it’s not enough, we will provide the money that they need,” Pomerantz told eJP.
THE 501(C) SUITE
Reaching our true potential: 7 ideas for investing in all of our talent
“March is Women’s History Month, and these days celebration must come in the form of action,” writes Lisa Eisen, co-president of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, in the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column “The 501(C) Suite.” “Despite undeniable progress, women remain underrepresented in leadership, leaving much of our talent and potential on the sidelines. With so much at stake in our community and in our country, all of us can do more to invest in women’s leadership and gender equality — not just because it is the right thing to do but because it is essential for building the strong, vibrant future we seek.”
Steps to take: “Supporting women and fighting on behalf of the vulnerable is an expression of our Jewish values. As women’s rights and well-being continue to face existential threats, it’s imperative that Jewish funders stand firm and step up. And the research is on our side: Investing in women strengthens families, communities, organizations, economies and democracies, creating the kind of rising tide our society so deeply needs right now. It is vital that we commit to ensuring women have the power to lead, to contribute fully to our Jewish community and to help shape a better future for us all. What can this look like? To fuel our thinking, I turned to six experts who lead grantee organizations in our portfolio for recommendations on what funders can do to tap into our community’s full talent pool.”
LEGACY PLANNING
A blueprint for purposeful giving in Jewish education
“When philanthropists think about legacy giving, they often imagine foundations with broad missions that adapt over time. When planning his own legacy, Jack Greenberg, who left his entire over $15 million estate to the cause of Jewish day school education, chose a different path,” write JZ Greenberg Foundation trustees Louis Treiger and Melissa Rivkin in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “He did this intending to address a challenge he saw in legacy giving: mission creep over time.”
Tight focus coupled with flexibility: “Jack saw Jewish day schools as the cornerstone of the Jewish future in the Diaspora. He believed day schools uniquely nurture Jewish fluency, Jewish identity and a passion for the State of Israel and the Jewish People. He also championed equal access to Jewish education for both boys and girls, believing that a rigorous dual curriculum in a coeducational setting was the best structure for Jewish day schools. To realize this vision, he narrowed his foundation’s focus solely to two traditional Seattle-area Jewish day schools that he personally selected as aligned with his vision and priorities. While prescriptive in choosing schools, he trusted them with broad discretion to apply foundation distributions to the specific priorities determined by each school.”
Word on the Street
Singer Yuval Raphael, Israel’s performer in this year’s Eurovision and a survivor of the Oct. 7 massacre at the Nova music festival, released the music video for “New Day Will Rise,” Israel’s entry to the annual song competition…
Patrick Dumont is poised to become the next CEO of Las Vegas Sands, the casino development firm founded by his late father-in-law, Sheldon Adelson, after the company announced that the current CEO, Robert Goldstein, was stepping down and transitioning to the role of senior advisor…
Adidas sold off the last of its shoes designed by Kanye West and has donated or earmarked some $270 million of the proceeds from the sales to charity…
An anti-Israel referendum will not move forward in Pittsburgh’s upcoming elections after the measure’s organizers failed to secure enough signatures to appear on the ballot, ending weeks of legal tumult following pushback from the city’s Jewish community and city controller, who opposed the referendum…
Pittsburgh’s local TV station WTAE interviewed Jeff Finkelstein, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, about his 20 years with the organization…
A group of Syrian American Jews met with White House officials last week to push for the lifting of sanctions on Syria that they said was affecting efforts to restore the country’s historic Jewish sites…
The Detroit Free Press’ Mitch Albom spotlights University of Michigan basketball player Danny Wolf, as the Wolverines enjoy a 22-8 run in the lead-up to the NCAA’s March Madness…
IDF Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin will succeed Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari as the army’s spokesman…
Recently released Israeli hostage Agam Berger, a musician, was gifted a violin whose original owner was a Czech Jewish man who was killed in the Holocaust…
Children’s book author Uri Shulevitz, who incorporated his experiences surviving the Holocaust as a child into his works, died on Feb. 15 at 89…
Pic of the Day
Participants attend a conference on Friday on the mental health of Jewish teens and soon-to-be teens hosted by The Jewish Education Project and the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan in New York.
“Young people face unprecedented challenges today,” Rabbi Dena Klein, chief Jewish education officer at The Jewish Education Project, said at the conference. “We want to help them not just navigate these challenges, but to thrive.”
