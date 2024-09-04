Your Daily Phil: Displaced Israeli teens get ‘happy summer’ at U.S. camps

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the University of Illinois’ agreements with the Department of Education and Jewish organizations to protect Jewish students and on the Jewish Agency program sending displaced Israeli teenagers to American Jewish summer camps. We feature an opinion piece by Sherri Mandell responding to the murder of six Israeli hostages in Gaza last week, and one by Abby Crawford marking the start of the introspective Jewish month of Elul today. Also in this issue: Jonathan Sarna, Gilad Erdan and Doug Emhoff. We’ll start with an upcoming conference looking at the role of congressional chaplains, including more than 600 Jewish guest ones.

From Sept. 5 to Oct. 26, 1774, the First Continental Congress met at Philadelphia’s Carpenters’ Hall to plan next steps as America raced towards independence from Britain. Two days into the affair, Rev. Jacob Duché, representing the nearby Christ Church, took to the lectern to lead attendees in prayer, setting a precedent that continues today. Since then, there have been 122 official congressional chaplains, a position that includes a salary, office and staff. All have been Christian, but over 600 rabbis have served as guest chaplains, performing prayers representative of the moment they are in.

This week, Carpenters’ Hall will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the First Continental Congress, focusing on the role of prayer and religion in American government, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. It will hold a panel tomorrow, titled “The Best and Surest Foundation?” with nine faith leaders, seven of whom are Christian, one who is Muslim and one who is Jewish. On Saturday, there will be a public recitation of Duché’s inaugural prayer.

“We’re at a moment in our country where we are revisiting the founding principles and values of our democracy, and the role of faith and religion goes to the heart of that,” Michael Norris, executive director of Carpenters’ Hall, told eJP.

The panel, with leaders chosen from historic Philadelphia congregations, had to be interfaith, Norris said. Its breakdown is representative of the demographics of religious leaders who have led prayers before Congress, with Christians predominantly represented. Yet it’s important to note that America has offered “a legalization of religious liberty in this country that was an unprecedented innovation for its time,” Josh Perelman, senior advisor for content and strategic projects at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, told eJP.

Rabbi Nathan Kamesar, of Philadelphia’s independent Society Hill Synagogue, will represent Jews on the panel. The event is held in partnership with the Dialogue Institute, which advances interreligious and intercultural scholarship, understanding, dialogue, and grassroots cooperation. David Krueger, its executive director, is leading the conversation.

Having guest chaplains is “a great message against the Establishment Clause that there’s no official religion established,” Howard Mortman, author of When Rabbis Bless Congress, told eJP. Guest chaplains occur when the official chaplain has another commitment or when Congress wants to highlight diversity. The most common way to be asked to lead prayers is to sow relationships with local politicians. Chaplains have included Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Indigenous Americans and Hawaiian priests, among others.

Guest chaplains began appearing in the 1850s, and by 1860, there was a Jewish guest chaplain, Swedish-born Rabbi Morris Raphall, who prayed for unity as the Civil War loomed close. “You can either say, like, why did it take so long [to get a Jewish chaplain],” Mortman said. “Or, my goodness, that was really fast.”

Since then, rabbis have prayed during times of war and peace. On the eve of D-Day, Rabbi Solomon Metz prayed, “O Lord of Hosts and Father of mercy, grant us a speedy and decisive victory.” Jewish immigrants prayed over immigration policy, and rabbis who survived the camps led prayers in their new homeland. The first female rabbi to appear was Rabbi Sally Priesand, America’s first female ordained rabbi, who offered the opening prayer in the House of Representatives in 1973, a year after her ordination. Since then, nearly two dozen female rabbis have served as guest chaplains.

A discussion about faith and politics can get “really heated,” Norris said, but that’s exactly why they are hosting this conversation. “The goal is to engage and educate folks about this historic moment, but then to also use that as a reflection point for each person who comes to think about their own relationship with faith and how they view that in the context of their role as a citizen.”

Read the full report here.