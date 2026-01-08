Your Daily Phil: Detroit wheel of life: Historic Downtown Synagogue remembers Samantha Woll

What You Should Know

Less than a month after two terrorists killed 15 people at a Chabad-run Hanukkah celebration at Sydney, Australia’s Bondi Beach, the focus was on resilience, not violence, at Colel Chabad’s annual International Awards Gala, where Rabbi Yehoram Ulman of Chabad of Bondi made his first public address outside of his community since the attack, and Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Syrian-born shopkeeper who disarmed one of the gunmen, was honored for his bravery, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the event in Manhattan.

During the annual fundraiser for Colel Chabad, one of Israel’s oldest charities, Ulman discussed the attack, described the support his community has received since and beseeched the crowd of several hundred people to “never allow the darkness to win.” Following Ulman’s speech, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman awarded al-Ahmed with a menorah inscribed with “Light will win” and donated $180,000 to Colel Chabad in al-Ahmed’s honor.

“[Jews] are 0.2% of the world. So seeing someone step forward on behalf of people he didn’t know, to risk his own life, and the calculus of going after a guy with a gun. It’s really one of the great acts of heroism, and I think it was very reaffirming to the Jewish community to have someone stand up on behalf of our community in the most profound, life-affirming way,” Ackman said. “That’s why we’re here. The menorah represents endurance, represents courage, represents persistence and, most of all, represents life and light in the darkness. And this man deserves this.”

Addressing the crowd at Manhattan’s The Glasshouse, al-Ahmed said that his appearance at the event was miraculous. “I am proud to be here with a community and with the human, innocent people who I put my life at risk to save. The innocent people. This moment, it is very, very hard to explain, but I think it was holy. And the miracle is from God,” he said.

The pair’s visit to North America was prompted by Chabad International, which advised Ulman to come for support after Chabad Bondi’s assistant rabbi — and Ulman’s son-in-law — Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Chabad Bondi’s chief operating officer, Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, were killed in the attack on the annual “Chanukah by the Sea” event, Ulman told eJP, speaking on the sidelines of the event.

Ulman then decided to invite al-Ahmed. “I reached out to Ahmed, and I suggested that he should come,” Ulman said, noting that the two had never before spoken as al-Ahmed had been unconscious when he’d visited him in the hospital. “First of all, to visit the Ohel… the burial, the holy place of the Lubavitcher rebbe… And at the same time to share the message of the seven Noahide laws, which are the universal laws of morality and goodness. That what he did, it wasn’t just an individual act or random act,” he added. “It was something much deeper than that. It really separates what’s right and what’s wrong.”

