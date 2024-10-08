Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how multiple Jewish federations’ social media accounts were disabled ahead of Oct. 7, and feature an opinion piece by Refael Salab about meeting the heightened needs of at-risk Israeli teens in the wake of Oct. 7. Also in this newsletter: Dara Horn, Barak Loozon and Dovid Efune. We’ll start with a look at how Jewish communities around the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

From Stockholm to Sydney, from Shreveport, La., to Davenport, Iowa, from New York City to Los Angeles — practically every Jewish community around the world hosted a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks yesterday, remembering the approximately 1,200 people murdered that day, the thousands more injured and the 253 who were kidnapped, 101 of whom remain in captivity, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross and Judith Sudilovsky.

The most prominent of these was the service held in Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon Park, where some 2,000 family members of Oct. 7 victims gathered for testimonies of survivors and relatives of those killed and captured, as well as performances by some of Israel’s biggest stars.

The crowdfunded Bereaved Families’ Oct. 7 Memorial Ceremony was meant to be the largest such event to mark the one-year anniversary of the attacks, but due to security concerns, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command limited the size of the crowd, preventing the 40,000 people who had purchased tickets from attending. The ceremony was instead live-streamed online and broadcast on all television channels in Israel, as well as 50 foreign networks. Public community screenings were held in over 150 cities both in Israel and abroad.

The widely hailed ceremony featured speakers and performers from across Israeli society; most expressed admiration for the bravery, self-sacrifice, love and unity displayed on Oct. 7, while others voiced frustration and even a sense of betrayal by the government during the attacks and in their aftermath.

Nitza Korngold, spoke about her son, Tal Shoham, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri along with six other members of her family while three others were killed; Yigal Cohen, the father of IDF observer Hadar Cohen was killed at the Nahal Oz outpost, vowed that those who were responsible for the failure of protecting his daughter and the other observers would be brought to justice. Maysam Abu Wasel Darawshe described her brother Awad, a paramedic working at the Nova festival who died trying to save the wounded, as the light of the family and a dreamer who wanted to become a chef and a doctor. In a fiery speech, Yonatan Shamriz, one of the organizers of the ceremony whose brother Alon, was one of three hostages killed by friendly fire as they were trying to escape their captors, said Oct. 7 was what abandonment looked like.

The ceremony was held two hours before the broadcast of a prerecorded state ceremony organized by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, which many of the bereaved families had opposed for fear that it would not tell their narrative.

At the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, thousands gathered late Monday night for a special Selichot service, which was attended by families of hostages, bereaved families and IDF reservists. During the service, the children of Yossi Hershkovitz, a reservist who was killed in battle in Gaza, and the children of Dr. Eitan Ne’eman, a combat doctor who was killed on Oct. 7, recited the Kaddish. A Torah scroll — donated by philanthropist Haim Taib — which was written by bereaved family members, released hostages and wounded IDF soldiers, as well as prominent Israeli officials, was dedicated during the service.

More than 400 ceremonies have been organized to commemorate the Oct. 7 attacks, most of which were held yesterday or the day before, according to the Jewish Federations of North America, which has provided grants for many of them.

Some 3,000 members of the Washington-area Jewish community and supporters gathered at the Anthem, a southwest D.C. concert venue, on Monday night for a memorial service organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, the Washington Board of Rabbis and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. The event featured a range of speakers, including Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen; Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog; two Jewish students from The George Washington University; a student poet from the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School; author Sarah Hurwitz; and local Jewish leaders. Earlier in the day, Dekel-Chen and Herzog also spoke at a memorial service organized by the American Jewish Committee.

In New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were among the 5,000 people who gathered in Central Park Monday night in a ceremony organized by UJA-Federation of New York, Jewish Community Relations Council and Hostage Family Forum to honor the victims of the attack with family and friends of victims and survivors. Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Israeli-American lone soldier Omer Neutra, who remains in captivity, spoke at the event, calling for a cease-fire deal as the only way to secure the release of the hostages.

In Los Angeles, several ceremonies were held during the day beginning in the early morning with hundreds of people gathered in Beverly Hills in a somber ceremony in the with community leaders, elected officials, religious leaders and residents at the city’s Garden Park next to a temporary installation featuring 1,400 Israeli flags from more than 30 countries, each one representing a victim of the attack.

“Now it’s more important than ever that we unite, and serve as a voice against hate and discrimination and antisemitism,” Sharona Nazarian, Beverly Hills’ vice mayor, said at the ceremony.

Read the full report here.