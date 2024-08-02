Your Daily Phil: Colel Chabad gets $5M for new Jerusalem center

Worthy Reads

They Could Have Been My Kids: In The Times of Israel, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll writes about her experience visiting the community of Majdal Shams this week. “The men and women separated, waiting on lines to comfort the mourners. The bleachers of the stadium-like hall were packed. Large pictures of each murdered child sat on chairs. Each child’s mother sat directly behind the poster of her child. It was crushing. Devastating. And it seemed that the oxygen had been sucked from the room. Tears streaming, bereft of words, we offered gestures, sentiments, and the anguish in our hearts for the few seconds we had with each mother before the line pushed us forward. They responded, some crying, others in shock, some simply numb. They thanked us for coming and being with them. Most of the people in the room were Druze, but there were other Jewish Israelis, and some Muslims as well, who had come to grieve with the community. We climbed the rows to sit in seats and just be with them in their time of pain.” [TOI]

A Summer Like No Other: In The Conversation, Jonathan Krasner explores the history and evolution of Jewish summer camps, including the emerging role they are playing today. “This summer, the emotional baggage of the past 10 months has accompanied youngsters and staff to camp just as surely as their trunks and duffel bags. Some, especially those who have felt isolated in their schools and neighborhoods, may be eager to process events with camp friends and trusted elders. Jewish camps in parts of the South and lower Midwest, in particular, frequently attract campers from tiny Jewish communities who have few if any other Jewish peers and may crave an opportunity to share their feelings. Others undoubtedly welcome the refuge that camp offers and are depending on staff to preserve the bubble… As with the COVID-19 crisis, camps have mostly been improvising their way through this summer’s challenges. But when the season ends, I believe camps will need to reflect and reassess their approaches. They would do well to consult experts who have studied how Jewish children and teens make sense of Israel and the conflict. They may also want to reassess the long-term efficacy of ‘feel-good’ Israel programming that obscures or oversimplifies the conflict. As Surprise Lake demonstrates, however, camps have proven their ability to adapt in the past without sacrificing their missions.” [TheConversation]

Mastering the Meme: Memes aren’t just an outreach and engagement tool for politicians, writes Michael Bellavia in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “They have the potential to bring needed attention to a host of social issues nonprofits care about. When done well, the shareable and democratized nature of memes can raise up often unheard voices and spread messages that spur action… Importantly, memes are a potent vehicle for reaching younger audiences, especially Gen Z, who are deeply invested in social issues such as climate change and income inequality and get the majority of their information on social media… Anyone with an internet connection and a low-level command of language can create and distribute a meme. This has many advantages for building broad-based social movements. But it also means that nonprofits and social movement leaders can never fully control the message. While that may seem risky, keep in mind that every successful movement comprises a wide array of folks — agitators, quiet supporters, peaceful protesters, provocative agents of mischief, small and large donors, and those directly affected by the problem at hand. Developing a meme mind-set requires accepting the potential value of all those voices. Here are a few meme best practices almost any nonprofit can adopt.” [ChroncileofPhilanthropy]