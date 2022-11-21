Your Daily Phil: Chabad’s 6,500-person dinner + Impact lending in the Bay Area

Good Monday morning!

The World Cup opened yesterday in Qatar, and it has led to both celebration and consternation among Jews.

Israel will once again not be playing in the global soccer tournament, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time. But Israelis will, for the first time ever, be able to fly directly from Tel Aviv to Doha, which does not have any diplomatic ties with Israel, to attend the games. In addition, the U.S. team includes two Jewish players — keeper Matt Turner and defender DeAndre Yedlin — and Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor (famous for his exuberant “¡Goooooooool!”) will be calling the games.

More than 10,000 Israelis are expected to attend, and Israel has set up a temporary diplomatic mission in the country for the duration of the competition. The mission’s main concerns, reports Jewish Insider, will be to respond to any emergencies among Israeli attendees — and urge them to abide by the rules and mores of the conservative Muslim nation.

Their dining options, however, may be limited: While an upstart kosher kitchen will sell cold sandwiches, Qatar has reportedly banned the sale of hot kosher food as well as public Jewish prayer during the tournament. It isn’t the only alimentary controversy to hit Qatar, which banned beer sales at stadiums shortly before the tournament.

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a statement that for religious Jewish attendees, the ban on Jewish prayer and hot kosher food “effectively makes their attendance impossible. The World Cup should serve as a unifying event for all sports fans, regardless of religious affiliation.”