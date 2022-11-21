Your Daily Phil: Chabad’s 6,500-person dinner + Impact lending in the Bay Area
Good Monday morning!
In today’s Your Daily Phil we report from perhaps the largest Jewish dinner in the world, and feature an op-ed by Joy Sisisky about impactful lending. Also in this newsletter: Ronald and Leonard Lauder, Michael Milken, Dr. Jill and Dr. Herschel Rosenzweig and Henry Rosovsky. We’ll start with a look at Jews and Israelis at the Middle East’s first World Cup.
The World Cup opened yesterday in Qatar, and it has led to both celebration and consternation among Jews.
Israel will once again not be playing in the global soccer tournament, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time. But Israelis will, for the first time ever, be able to fly directly from Tel Aviv to Doha, which does not have any diplomatic ties with Israel, to attend the games. In addition, the U.S. team includes two Jewish players — keeper Matt Turner and defender DeAndre Yedlin — and Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor (famous for his exuberant “¡Goooooooool!”) will be calling the games.
More than 10,000 Israelis are expected to attend, and Israel has set up a temporary diplomatic mission in the country for the duration of the competition. The mission’s main concerns, reports Jewish Insider, will be to respond to any emergencies among Israeli attendees — and urge them to abide by the rules and mores of the conservative Muslim nation.
Their dining options, however, may be limited: While an upstart kosher kitchen will sell cold sandwiches, Qatar has reportedly banned the sale of hot kosher food as well as public Jewish prayer during the tournament. It isn’t the only alimentary controversy to hit Qatar, which banned beer sales at stadiums shortly before the tournament.
Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a statement that for religious Jewish attendees, the ban on Jewish prayer and hot kosher food “effectively makes their attendance impossible. The World Cup should serve as a unifying event for all sports fans, regardless of religious affiliation.”
shluchim shindig
Inside Chabad’s 6,500-person dinner in New Jersey
In the chill of Sunday night in Edison, N.J., a crowd of bearded men in black fedoras embarked on a 15-minute walk through a seemingly endless parking lot, a field of dirt and then down an asphalt road, past buses, police patrol cars with sirens flashing, a row of portable toilets and finally along the gravel walk that took them around and then into a huge convention center where they could hear the pounding music of the Shluchim conference, the annual gathering of Chabad’s global network of more than 5,600 emissaries, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales.
The scene: While many galas draw hundreds of people to numbered tables in tony banquet halls, the Shluchim conference’s tables had to be organized by a combined index of letters and numbers, allowing enough space for the 6,500 attendees at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. Several journalists were seated at M20. In practice, the room, which was filled almost entirely by men, looked like a never-ending sea of black hats in the haze of spotlights, with most eyes directed toward enormous television screens lining the hall. A parallel women’s conference is held annually and will take place in February.
The focus: Officially, the night had two themes: a celebration of the 120th anniversary of the birth of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the movement’s late leader popularly known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe; and a tribute to the Jewish commandment of hakhel, a gathering of the Jewish people intended to take place once every seven years.
Conflict zone: The night was also punctuated by references to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chabad’s network of 177 emissary families in Ukraine has taken a central role in providing aid during the invasion and ensuing humanitarian crisis. In addition, it has made life more difficult for the hundreds of Chabadniks in Russia. Last month, a Russian official called Chabad a “neo-pagan cult” striving for supremacy; his superior later apologized. But Chabad’s enthusiasm for being in Russia hasn’t dimmed; When Russia was called out during a country-by-country roll call of the movement’s emissaries, the room erupted in dancing to a traditional Russian Jewish melody.
Read the full story here.
making an impact
Impact lending: How philanthropic capital can do good before it’s distributed in grants
“How can Jewish funders amplify our impact on the world? At the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, we challenged ourselves three years ago to think beyond our traditional model of providing grants to Jewish and other nonprofit organizations. Most of all, we wanted to leverage our potential to affect our entire community in new and different ways. We see and feel the needs of people every day trying to make ends meet, to overcome hardships, to support their families. Luckily, we live in a region where smart, passionate and dedicated people come together to experiment, problem-solve and overcome challenges to help improve lives,” writes Joy Sisisky, CEO of the Bay Area-based Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Innately innovative: “In fact, there are few places in the world that speak to Jewish culture the way the Bay Area does, with its long history of openness, acceptance and innovation. People from around the globe and from all walks of life come here to find and express their true selves and to pursue their dreams. With Jewish tradition celebrating every day as a chance to start anew, you could say innovation is part of our DNA. The federation is guided by the Jewish values of building community; taking care of the needy; pursuing justice; and repairing the world. Looking to act on these values, and armed with fresh ideas, we as a pipeline of visionary leaders and passionate philanthropists set out to complement our traditional grantmaking with a way for people to loan money from their donor-advised funds. We call this impact lending, and it is another way we are addressing many of the same issues our donors prioritize in their grantmaking portfolios.”
Impact first: “Because the federation expects to be repaid, often with some interest, these loans are considered investments. However, they are investments focused on ‘impact first,’ rather than maximizing financial return. Leading with impact enables our significant philanthropic capital to do good – in the form of providing fair, affordable credit to those who need it – while it is waiting to be given out in grants. We source ‘impact-first deals’ that serve marginalized communities by bringing low-rate loan capital to ‘financial deserts,’ in which only unaffordable, inflexible predatory lending options exist. Access to capital is critical for communities to thrive because it enables small businesses to start and grow, which in turn provides essential goods and services as well as local jobs.”
Pic of the Day
Rabbi A. James Rudin (right) received the medal of the Papal Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory from Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, yesterday at Saint Leo University in Florida. Rudin, a former longtime executive at the American Jewish Committee, has spent his career advancing Jewish-Catholic relations. Read our interview with him here.
