Your Daily Phil: Capping recent visit, Bill Ackman says he’s ‘bullish’ on Israel

Pershing Square Holding’s Bill Ackman declared himself “very bullish” on Israel on Sunday after spending roughly a week in the country in what he described as his first business trip, which included meetings with top Israeli business and political leaders, opening the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which he owns a nearly 5% stake in, and participation in the Jefferies TechTrek conference in Tel Aviv, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“I met many important members of the business community, many heads of banks, insurance companies, institutions, and then many venture capitalists… And I had the opportunity to meet with the leadership of the country,” Ackman said during a “master class” held at the University of Haifa on Monday morning before receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution that evening. “It leaves me with enormous confidence in the future of this country.”

Ackman, who has long maintained ties to the Jewish community — including a stint as chair of the Jerusalem Foundation — has deepened his connections to Israel in recent years after marrying Neri Oxman, a Haifa-born multidisciplinary material scientist and technologist, who also received an honorary doctorate from the university.

On Sunday morning, both Oxman and Ackman delivered “master class” lectures — hers on material ecology and computational design and his on leading with purpose in a changing world — and in the evening the university held its degree conferment ceremony, with a reception and an intimate, elegant dinner on the 30th floor of the university’s main tower, featuring slow-roasted beef, seared duck breast, fried fish and local Israeli wines.

In his master class, Ackman described the progression of his philanthropic beliefs, from initially striving to make “a pile of money” in order to “allocate it in the way that I thought made the most sense and do a lot of good” to his current trust in capitalism and markets to do the most good for the world, with philanthropy filling in the remaining gaps.

Speaking to eJP after receiving his honorary degree, Ackman said that during his trip, he had identified areas in Israel for his philanthropic foundation to play a role, particularly education and science. “We’re very interested in education. We had some interesting meetings with a number of people and institutions,” Ackman told eJP.

