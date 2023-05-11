Your Daily Phil: California Jews go to Sacramento + Slingshot Fund’s ‘10 to Watch’

Good Thursday morning!

The innovation and young philanthropy-focused Slingshot Fund released its 2023 "10 to Watch" list, highlighting relatively new organizations and programs that its selection committee determined to be addressing critical needs in the Jewish community in fresh ways, reports eJewishPhilanthropy's Judah Ari Gross.

This year’s cohort has a focus on mental health, with three of the groups and initiatives directly dealing with the topic and a fourth doing so more tangentially. The rest address a broad array of topics, from abortion access to a new synagogue model to empowering Jews of color. Under Slingshot’s criteria, they are all less than five years old, though some are new initiatives by older groups.

According to the Slingshot Fund, the goal of the “10 to Watch” is to raise awareness about the organizations on the list with the expectation that this will result in greater engagement from the community, new partnerships with other groups and interest from new donors, particularly those who already work with Slingshot.

“We are looking to raise visibility with the hopes that it will increase engagement — philanthropic engagement, leadership engagement, communal engagement,“ Stefanie Rhodes, the CEO of the Slingshot Fund, told eJP.

Rhodes said the list offers a snapshot of the issues that are currently at the front of Jewish people’s minds, particularly young Jews’ minds. “I expect there’s a correlation between the concerns and opportunities that people have and see and the organizations that we see on the list. Given who the demographics are, it’s also a window into what Jewish philanthropic leadership in their 20s and 30s cares about,” she said.

The full “10 to Watch” list this year comprises:

A More Perfect Union: The Jewish Partnership for Democracy

BaMidbar

JALSA’s Jews of Color Leadership and Engagement Initiative

Jews for Abortion Access, a project of the National Council of Jewish Women

LEV Children’s Museum

New Synagogue Project

Our Jewish Recovery

R&R: the rest of our lives

Shomer Collective, powered by Natan

The Workshop

