Your Daily Phil: Bronfman Fellowship acts to ease tensions among alumni + JFNA’s big data project

EQUALITY OF OPPORTUNITY

When is a man like a starfish?

Timo Wagner/Unsplash

“What happens if male CEOs actively champion, mentor and support women colleagues towards CEO roles?” asks Mark Gurvis, former executive vice president of The Jewish Federations of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Power of being mentored: “Having recently conducted interviews with more than 35 CEOs of Jewish communal organizations, it was striking to hear how many attributed their becoming a CEO to having been mentored by a CEO for whom they worked. Their CEO had championed their leadership growth, given them learning opportunities, raised their visibility with board leadership and coached them along the way.”

Change of thinking needed: “If most current CEOs of our larger communal organizations – the organizations with the greatest status and clout – are led today by men, and if we hope to change that balance, we need more male CEOs to champion the growth, development and advancement of women who work for them.”

Read the full piece here.

NATIONAL/LOCAL PARTNERSHIP

Big data can help us build flourishing Jewish communities

iStock

“When Eric Fingerhut asked me to join his leadership team at JFNA [The Jewish Federations of North America], his message was clear: we should bring more private sector practice into the federation community, and we need to partner with local communities to achieve this,” writes Ruth Raskas, chief impact and growth officer at The Jewish Federations of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Data collection: “We started with a data coalition (Project Kinneret) that is a proof of concept [POC], and is a national/local partnership. As we gather data from Boston, Atlanta, Memphis, Buffalo and Houston, we are building a denominator, using data that represents more than a half-million Jews and more than $100 million in philanthropy. We are looking at changes in donors, gift sizes, transformation of donors over time, and we are mapping connections to programs so we can better understand and engage individual market customers.”

Data to drive action: “The federation executives are co-designing this work – helping to identify trends in our communities that perhaps not surprisingly exist in communities of different sizes and in different areas. We are aggregating this together in technology with an excellent user experience that will enable local markets to both enhance their own data story and understand it in the context of a broader community. All of this is with a goal to drive action – enable local communities to better perform their work and enhance how they serve their local customer base.”

Read the full piece here.