Your Daily Phil: ‘Big, beautiful’ tax bill may be a ‘double whammy’ for philanthropy

Worthy Reads

Who Do You Serve?: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, David Callahan explores the question of how much funders should concern themselves with public opinion. “[The philanthropic] sector is vulnerable for many of the same reasons as higher ed, if not more so. It sits on big piles of federally subsidized wealth and hasn’t much bothered to justify its tax breaks or otherwise explain itself to the American public… This insularity helps explain polls showing that philanthropy is out of step with public opinion about how it operates. A strong majority of survey respondents say they’re against the idea of perpetuity foundations, the model followed by most grantmakers. Americans also favor much higher payout by foundations than the current required minimum of 5%, as well as mandatory payout by donor-advised funds… Philanthropy’s lack of accountability is, in fact, one of its greatest strengths. At a time when many institutions — starting with government — face constraints from powerful stakeholders and public criticism, foundations are unique in their freedom of action. We want to be careful about crimping that freedom… Big questions about philanthropy are likely to come up with growing frequency. And just as foundations need to engage more politically to defend priorities now under attack, they also need to engage on challenges to how they operate — and on whose behalf.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Speak Up: In The Times of Israel, American Israeli Chaya Houpt, who became Orthodox as a young adult, shares the personal turning point that led to her practice of attending the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance every year. “In 2015, 16-year-old Shira Banki was stabbed to death at the Jerusalem Pride Parade. The deranged extremist who took her life was a self-identified Orthodox Jew. In the wake of Shira’s murder, people of all religious persuasions gathered in Jerusalem’s Zion Square on a Saturday evening to hear speeches and participate in dialogue circles. That evening, Rabbi Benny Lau spoke words that changed me forever… Everyone has their own reasons for failing to speak up. I dislike confrontation and disharmony in general. I didn’t want to create awkwardness and discord. When it came to homophobia, however, there was another reason. I was still confused. The old dissonance remained within me, the sense that I couldn’t reconcile the Torah’s prohibitions with my own sense of what was right and true. So I didn’t speak up when I encountered homophobic speech in my community. I just let it happen around me, over and over again… I’m no longer willing to allow hatred to grow unchallenged. And each year since, I have tried to honor Shira Banki’s life, and Rabbi Lau’s clarion call, by participating in the annual Jerusalem Pride March.” [TOI]

Jewish Pride: The Washington Post’s Marc Fisher reflects on a visit to the new LGBTQ exhibition at the Capital Jewish Museum, which opened on the same day as the museum reopened following the deadly terror attack the week prior. “Jewish museums chronicle the centuries-long tension among Jews between insisting on belonging to the culture where they live and accepting the outsider status foisted upon them by dominant forces in their society. The Capital Jewish Museum has jumped into the fray by taking on its own community’s checkered, complicated history of rebuffing and then coming to support gay Jews — a process that lagged the civil rights movement by more than a generation. The exhibit confronts contradictions, which are at the heart of Judaism. People like the shooter cannot bear such nuance; to them, it somehow makes sense to take out one’s wrath toward Israel against a Jewish American institution — one that barely mentions Israel. The museum, like all good encounters with history, cherishes clashes between past and present, but the shooter can only see the binary: us and them. You are not one of us, he says. You are the other, to be excluded, removed, rejected.” [WashPost]