Your Daily Phil: Bay Area federation sees DAFs soar after promotional pilot
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider the dearth of communal conversations about Les Wexner, despite him featuring prominently in the "Epstein files." We interview the chief philanthropy officer at the Jewish Federation Bay Area about the organization's recent donor-advised fund drive and spotlight an international Yiddish program that was held last week in Romania. We feature an opinion piece by Jeff Bicher responding to a campaign targeting Jewish camps in Canada over their support for Israel, and one by Rabbis Miriam Margles and Jonathan Kligler about cultivating a trauma-informed approach to Jewish leadership.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
House Democrats on the Oversight Committee trekked to central Ohio yesterday to depose Les Wexner, the retail magnate and philanthropist whose eponymous fellowships have been the lifeblood of the American Jewish communal world for decades. The questions, of course, focused on Wexner’s longtime relationship with disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
With the release of “the Epstein files” — millions of documents connected to Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 — his many high-profile associates and contacts have come under renewed public scrutiny, including Wexner, who maintained a yearslong relationship with Epstein. These newly released files have, in some cases, shed light on previously unknown ties between wealthy and powerful individuals and Epstein, such as Dr. Peter Attia and Thomas Pritzker. In other cases, the documents have revealed apparent illegal activities among Epstein’s known acquaintances, as seen today with the arrest of the U.K.’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his relationship with Epstein.
While Wexner’s name appears many times in the files, offering some additional details about their relationship — particularly its toxic end, when Wexner accused Epstein of stealing millions from him — the correspondence and documents that have come to light so far do not seem to significantly change what has been known for several years: Wexner maintained a close relationship with Epstein for many years, including when Epstein was allegedly involved in sex trafficking and other forms of abuse.
Wexner has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s predatory activities throughout those years. In a statement issued ahead of his deposition, Wexner — who has never been charged with any crimes connected to Epstein — again denied wrongdoing. “I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide,” Wexner said, adding that he hoped to “set the record straight” about his relationship with Epstein.
The congressional deposition was held behind closed doors, but several of the representatives involved relayed a portion of what transpired in a press conference outside Wexner’s home in New Albany, Ohio. In general, they said, during the six-hour deposition, Wexner denied knowledge of Epstein’s nefarious activities and downplayed their personal relationship, despite having given Epstein power of attorney and appointing him to the board of the Wexner Foundation. The lawmakers responded to this with skepticism.
While Wexner is facing congressional scrutiny, there has been scant public discussion of his relationship with Epstein within the Jewish world. Some have ascribed this to communal reluctance to hold people in power to account, others imply a more conspiratorial tone of a coordinated campaign of silence. The far likelier truth is that the current lack of communal reckoning regarding Les Wexner’s relationship is because the reckoning already happened. In 2019, when Epstein was indicted for sex trafficking, the Jewish world — in public and private fora — held a rigorous debate about Les Wexner. At the end of it, some Wexner fellows disassociated from the foundation over his relationship with Epstein; others, after grappling with the issue, decided to continue participating in its robust and prominent alumni network.
The current debate over Epstein and his unsavory interactions with a myriad of wealthy and powerful men can, however, open the door to a broader discussion about the expectations that we have for our leaders and for the philanthropists whose fortunes make the Jewish world go round.
Q&A
Jewish Federation Bay Area DAF drive ends with 200 new accounts, bringing in millions in new assets
Late last year, the Jewish Federation Bay Area launched a pilot program to encourage members of the community to open donor-advised funds. The promotion offered an $1,800 grant credit for anyone who opened a DAF with at least $10,000 and an $1,800 credit to anyone who referred a new DAF holder. The goal was to get 60 new donor-advised funds. When the campaign ended in mid-December, more than 200 people had opened DAFs — more than three times the number that the organization had hoped for and increasing its total number of DAFs by roughly 20%. The DAF push is part of the organization’s recent restructuring and refocusing, which it began rolling out last year. eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Rebecca Randall, the federation’s chief philanthropy officer, to hear more about the DAF push, how the federation attracted new donors and what other communities can learn from it.
JAG: What prompted this drive for donor-advised funds?
RR: Well, our federation has had DAFs for decades, and it is a growing part of our business and our overall revenue model, which then puts money back into the Jewish community. So it’s a win-win because it really allows us to help guide and bring donors along, connecting them to federation priorities, but more importantly, to Jewish communal priorities. So it gives the donors themselves a tax-efficient vehicle for their giving and gives our advisors the opportunity to really make recommendations and suggestions about where there are needs in the community and the most amazing organizations that are working to help address those needs. So big picture, DAFs for us are nothing new.
We hold in total at the organization about $2.5 billion of assets under management, with the biggest amount coming from our donor-advised funds. And we now have, thanks to the promotion, over 1,250 donor-advised funds — 208 of which we opened during the four-month promotion period. Particularly after Oct. 7, 2023, we’ve seen, like everywhere else, an increase in the level of Jewish engagement, whether that is political, social or philanthropic, that we haven’t really seen in decades. So I think that the moment was ripe for us to be able to do that.
MAME-LOSHN MADNESS
Bar-Ilan and Babe?-Bolyai University gather over 70 ‘Yiddish hunters’ in Transylvania
A hundred years ago, there was a saying that you could travel anywhere on the globe and find someone who speaks Yiddish. Today, there’s been a reversal — Yiddish enthusiasts pick a spot on the map and schlep across the world to find one another. Ber Kotlerman, Yiddish professor at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, calls these aficionados “Yiddish hunters,” and last week, from Feb. 9-16, over 70 of them gathered for a free advanced Yiddish Winter School in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in the Transylvania region, to immerse themselves in the language and culture they love, with every activity, from tours to lectures, taking place in Yiddish, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Sold out: Kotlerman, head of the Rena Costa Center for Yiddish Studies who also holds the Sznajderman Chair in Yiddish Culture and Hasidism at Bar-Ilan University’s Department of Literature of the Jewish People, connected with Augusta Costiuc-Radosav, assistant professor of Yiddish language and literature at the Babes-Bolyai University, and brainstormed the program in September. Neither anticipated more than 30 attendees, but over 100 people applied to attend, with 30 turned away due to language proficiency — attendees, often students and activists, had to breathe Yiddish. While there is a stereotype of Israelis thumbing their nose at Yiddish, seeing it as the language of the poor, weak shtetl Jew compared to the strong, powerful, Hebrew-speaking Israeli, that stereotype isn’t true, Michael Lukin, an Israeli-based Yiddish educator at Bar-Ilan University, told eJP. Many in Israel yearn for Yiddish, as evidenced by the oversubscribed winter program.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
You don’t get to define me
“A recent campaign has tried to get provincial camping associations in Canada to stop accrediting Jewish summer camps. ‘These camps are not problematic because they encourage connection to Jewish identity,’ the campaign pitch states. ‘Rather, they pose a problem because they encourage support for a genocidal, settler-colonial State.’ How? They employ IDF veterans, honor Yom HaZikaron and feature signage with messages like ‘I ??IDF.’ Seriously, these are their talking points,” writes Jeff Bicher, president and CEO of the Sylvan Adams Young Men and Young Women’s Hebrew Association (the JCC in Montreal), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Let’s be clear: “Our camps help strengthen Jewish identity, as the campaign suggests, and help campers, staff and their families further connect to the Jewish People. But this campaign’s sponsors attempt to define what Jewish identity is for our community. What right do they have to define any other group? Who are they to tell me who I am? … The Jewish identity that we are helping to foster very much includes Israel, the country that has the largest Jewish population in the world. … We convey that just like any other nationality that shares language, history, religion and culture, we have the right to self-determination. And just like any other people that is indigenous to a land, we have the right to our own liberation movement in that land.”
THE ARK WITHIN
Beyond fight or flight: Building spiritual stamina in the face of antisemitism
“In a time when antisemitism seeks to make us small, frightened and reactive, cultivating a clear mind and an open heart is a radical act. We have the choice, breath by breath, to respond not just with discipline, but with devotion to becoming ever wiser, more agile and better prepared,” write Rabbis Miriam Margles and Jonathan Kligler of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
What’s missing: “While resources on combating antisemitism abound, not enough of them help leaders understand and address antisemitism’s internal impact on Jews: how centuries of systemic oppression have scarred us in ways that make us reactive, angry and fearful. This historic and ongoing persecution has primed Jews and Jewish communities to react to real or perceived threats out of ancestral trauma rather than respond with wise discernment. To lead effectively today, Jewish leaders need more than political strategy. We need safe spaces in which we can examine our fears, educate ourselves about the effects of trauma and receive spiritual and emotional support to lead with courage and clarity.”
Transitions
Pic of the Day
More than 200 Jewish military chaplains, service members and military academy cadets attend the 19th annual five-day Aleph Military Symposium over the weekend in Surfside, Fla.
“Military life asks a tremendous amount of service members and their families,” Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, Aleph Institute’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our annual symposium reflects our commitment to caring for the whole person behind the uniform. It strengthens service members and their families through meaningful Jewish connection and community, ensuring they never have to choose between their duty and their identity.”
