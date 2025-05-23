Your Daily Phil: After deadly shooting, Jewish groups demand increased federal security funds

Worthy Reads

This Land Isn’t Your Land: In The Times of Israel, Mijal Bitton reflects on how the concept of Shemitta, a sabbatical year, which is introduced in this week’s Torah portion, forces us to see past the American two-party system. “Every seven years, farmers in the land of Israel were commanded to stop working their land. Fields lay fallow. Fences came down. Possession was relinquished. Land became, quite literally, ownerless. This wasn’t utopian fantasy — it was law. And its logic wasn’t economic or political. It was theological: ‘The land is Mine; you are but strangers and residents with Me.’ (Leviticus 25:23) … In the American political system, economic arguments tend to mirror the partisan divide: On one side, the traditional Republican worldview: capitalism, private property, tax cuts, minimal state interference. … On the other side, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party: redistributive policies, debt cancellation, expanded public programs, and suspicion of private wealth. … But Shemitta doesn’t fit either frame. Judaism isn’t capitalist. It isn’t socialist. It isn’t left or right. It starts not with what’s mine or what’s yours — but with what belongs to God. … Property is not holy. People are. Wealth may be earned, but it must be shared. Land may be held, but it cannot be hoarded. That’s not an ideology that fits into our politics. It transcends them.” [TOI]

Live Out Loud: In Haaretz, Rabbis Lauren Holtzblatt and Aaron Alexander of Washington’s Adas Israel Congregation insist on the need for a strong Jewish identity in the wake of the deadly shooting attack in the city this week. “In times of brokenness we continually turn to the wisdom of Rabbi Akiva. … In the Talmud, he relays a story after experiencing the death of 24,000 of his students in the Bar Kokhba revolt. Knowing how dangerous it is to study and teach Torah out in the open under the Roman Empire, Rabbi Akiva continued to do so. When asked why Rabbi Akiva practiced Judaism, despite the threat, he spoke of a fox and a fish. The fox, watching the fish fleeing from a net, invited him to seek refuge on dry land. The fish responded: ‘If we are afraid in the water, our natural habitat which gives us life, then in a habitat that causes our death, all the more so.’ This teaching from the Talmud is a reminder to us in tragic times that we must continue to live out loud as Jews. The fear from antisemitism is so real and often overwhelming, but our lifeblood and our home here in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States, where Jews have contributed and flourished for hundreds of years, is stronger and more potent than fear. We cannot and will not relinquish our pride and passion and purpose.” [Haaretz]

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: In The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks advocates seeking out “moral beauty” to make us happier, healthier and improve the world. “Maximilian Kolbe was a Polish priest and Franciscan friar who was arrested by the Gestapo in 1941 for hiding Jews and publishing anti-Nazi tracts, then sent to Auschwitz. He might have survived the camp and the war had he looked out for himself. Instead, he volunteered to take the place of a man randomly selected to be starved to death in retribution for another prisoner’s escape. … His story lives on, in no small part because the man whose place Kolbe took, Franciszek Gajowniczek, did survive the camp. In the decades after the war, his account of Kolbe’s self-abnegation came to inspire millions of people, of all faiths and no faith. This is an example of how an act of moral beauty — visible in any form of charity, kindness, compassion, forgiveness, courage, or self-sacrifice — can acquire an extraordinary power. … We know that consuming news about crime can raise fear and lead people to overestimate the danger of being a victim of crime. By analogy, treating moral ugliness as a form of entertainment may almost certainly arrest and even reverse the effects of moral beauty in your life. Instead of achieving elevation, expect depression. But choose what’s morally beautiful, and you will be rewarded.” [TheAtlantic]