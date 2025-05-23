Your Daily Phil: After deadly shooting, Jewish groups demand increased federal security funds
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Ron Halber, CEO of the JCRC of Greater Washington, about the community’s needs in the wake of this week’s deadly shooting in the city and report on 42 Jewish groups’ call for $1 billion in federal nonprofit security grants. We look into how Jewish immigration groups are reacting to the White House’s contentious decision to designate white South Africans as refugees, and speak with friends and colleagues of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack. We feature an opinion piece by Mikhala Stein Kotlyar on the financial obstacles that middle-class families face in sending their kids to Jewish day schools, and another by Cindy Greenberg and Dana Talmi about how service learning can create and strengthen bonds between American Jews and Israelis. Also in this issue: Rabbis Lauren Holtzblatt and Aaron Alexander,Ely Winkler and Moshe Kantor.
What We’re Watching
Monday is Yom Yerushalayim, the Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem following the Six-Day War. The day is often marked by increased tensions in the capital, particularly around a “flag march” through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
As Jewish communal institutions remain on high alert following the slaying of a young Jewish couple, soon to be engaged, outside of an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke to Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, about the shooting and the Jewish community’s security needs.
The killings, which are being investigated as both hate crimes and acts of terrorism, come amid a global wave of antisemitic incidents. In September 2024, FBI statistics found that anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States increased by 63% since the year prior, making up 15% of all hate crimes.
On Thursday, in response to the incident, the Jewish Federations of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Anti-Defamation League, Secure Community Network, Community Security Service, and 37 other national and local Jewish organizations, released a joint statement urging the federal government to step up security in the Jewish community, including a list of recommendations for Jewish events moving forward. More on this below.
According to Halber, the gravity of the incident calls for the federal government to increase funding for the Jewish community’s security. “To increase the perimeter [around Jewish institutions] even more so that we can extend and provide more security is going to cost more money than state and local governments can afford,” said Halber. “Only the federal government has the money to make that happen.”
The AJC had hired security for the Wednesday night event at the Capital Jewish Museum, he said. With antisemitism continually increasing, and as security needs increase beyond what’s feasible for any one communal institution to provide, said Halber, the federal government should step in.
“The first responsibility of the government is to protect its citizens. If they don’t, they have failed the social fabric and the social contract with citizens. The American Jewish Committee is a very professionally well-run organization,” said Halber. “There’s nothing they could have done better. They had security. At some point when you walk out of the security envelope of an event, there’s a risk, that’s maybe the only thing we may have learned. This could have happened anywhere.”
Jewish life is already expensive, said Halber. And the cost of security required to protect Jewish communities should not be placed on private philanthropy, or the Jewish community overall, he added. “You send your kids to day school, you send your kids to camp, you send your kids to preschool, it’s expensive. And of course, people are willing to pay out of their pockets a reasonable amount to ensure that security is in place, so that whenever Jews live, work or gather, we are safe.” said Halber. “And you know what? It’s not the responsibility of private funding here. It’s the responsibility of the government.”
COMMUNITY CALL
Jewish groups demand government action after deadly D.C. shootings
A coalition of 42 Jewish organizations issued a joint statement on Thursday urging additional action from the federal government to address antisemitism in the United States following the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, and particularly expanded funding for a variety of programs to protect the Jewish community. “The rising level of anti-Jewish incitement, which inevitably leads to violent acts like the one in Washington, DC yesterday, requires governmental action commensurate with the level of danger,” the letter reads. The demands include a call to massively expand funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion, from its current level of $274.5 million, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Help wanted: The letter further said the NSGP process should be “made more flexible and accessible,” describing it currently as “cumbersome and lack[ing] transparency.” The groups also called for additional funding for security at Jewish institutions, for the FBI to expand its intelligence operations and counter-domestic terrorism operations and for local law enforcement to be empowered to protect Jewish establishments. “The demands on local and state law enforcement far outpace their capacity to meet the need, which disproportionately affects targeted communities like the American Jewish community,” the letter says, of the need for additional funding for state and local law enforcement.
REFUGEE CRISIS
Jewish human service agencies grapple with whether to resettle white South Africans
Last Monday, 59 white South Africans entered the United States after being fast-tracked for receiving refugee status by the Trump administration, which had contentiously declared that they were being subjected to a “genocide.” Four days later, thousands of Afghanis in California who had been allowed to temporarily settle in the country for fear that they would be persecuted by the Taliban for their support for the U.S. during the war were ordered to leave within a week. This juxtaposition — letting in refugees from one country on at least questionable grounds while expelling others — was the latest development in a wider campaign by the White House to limit immigration to the United States and slash grants for related programs; the moves are upending the refugee resettlement sector, including many Jewish organizations, which have had to make major staffing cuts as a result, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A distraction: While HIAS and some of its affiliates have helped resettle a handful of the South African refugees — including one who has espoused antisemitic beliefs — other human service agencies and religious groups that work with immigrants have declined to work with the Afrikaners, a white ethnic minority who ruled South Africa during apartheid. In general, the feeling within the refugee resettlement community is that this debate is a distraction from the real issues facing the sector, according to Robin Mencher, CEO of Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay, who referred to it dismissively as “the stunt of Afrikaners,” when she spoke with eJP about the matter. “It just feeds all of the rest of this craziness, and it doesn’t help our clients,” Mencher said. The organization works with refugees, including the ones from Afghanistan, in Alameda and Contra Costa counties in Northern California.
FONDLY REMEMBERED
‘The perfect diplomat,’ ‘committed to peace’: Friends mourn Israeli Embassy victims
“The perfect diplomat.” That’s how a former colleague and friend of Yaron Lischinsky remembered him on Thursday, the day after the Israeli Embassy staff member was shot dead alongside his girlfriend, Sarah Lynn Milgrim, outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington as the couple was leaving an event for young diplomats and Jewish professionals hosted by the American Jewish Committee. “He was diligent and went to D.C. to pursue his dream,” Klil, who interned with Lischinsky, 29, at the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, in 2020 and requested to be identified only by her first name, told Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen.
Cherry blossoms: Klil and Lischinsky’s mutual interest in Japan kept the two connected via social media, where they would share cherry blossom photos: Lischinsky’s came from the Japanese trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington; Klil shared hers from London, where she was living after the internship. “We had a shared experience around that,” she said. Recently, Lischinsky’s Instagram posts featured more than cherry blossoms. Klil took note of the photos he had been posting, posing together with Milgrim. The couple met while both working at the embassy.
Remembering Milgrim: Milgrim, 26, was remembered by a former colleague and friend as “bright, helpful, smart and passionate.” “Sarah was committed to working towards peace,” said Jake Shapiro, who worked with Milgrim in 2022-23 at Teach2Peace, an organization dedicated to building peace between Palestinians and Israelis. “One small bright spot in all of this is seeing both Israelis and Palestinians that knew Sarah sending their condolences and remembering her together,” Shapiro told JI. That gives him hope that a “more peaceful reality is possible.”
From the heartland:The New York Times speaks with members of the Kansas City Jewish community about Milgrim, who grew up and developed her Jewish identity there…
My friend Yaron: Mariam Wahba, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, eulogizes Lischinsky, her attentive and thoughtful friend, in The Free Press…
A PARENT’S PERSPECTIVE
The cost of continuity for the Jewish middle class
“Jewish day schools are the most powerful continuity tool we have. … And yet, middle-class families are being priced out of all this. … I know this because I am one of them. My professional life is dedicated to advancing Jewish values and impact, but my own family is struggling to afford the very Jewish education that helps instill those same values in our children. This is not for lack of commitment; it is purely a matter of cost.,” writes Mikhala Stein Kotlyar, a Jewish nonprofit strategist, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A matter of priorities: “Efforts are being made. Federations have launched pilot programs. Prizmah and the Orthodox Union are working on tuition strategy. But these remain fragmented and small in scale. They don’t meet the needs of middle-class families who face the same uncertainty each year. The American Jewish community is among the most philanthropically generous in the United States… and yet Jewish day school affordability has not become a top communal priority. … If we can fund Birthright and build university endowments, we can build one that supports Jewish day school families — not just for one year, but for the long haul.”
VOLUNTEER WORKS
How Israelis and American Jews can build a shared future through service
“In the post-Oct. 7 landscape, we often ask ourselves: How can we strengthen the relationships between Israelis and American Jews? How might we work together to build a stronger future for both of our communities? And what will it take to show up for each other, anchored in openness and possibility? For us, two Jewish leaders based in the U.S. and Israel, the answers live in acts of service,” write Cindy Greenberg, president and CEO of Repair the World, and Dana Talmi, executive director of Yahel – Israel Service Learning, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Calloused hands, opened hearts: “Last month, we co-led the inaugural week-long Jewish Service Alliance Israel Service Seminar — a delegation co-organized by Repair the World and Yahel that brought together 24 leaders from the Jewish Service Alliance to volunteer on the ground in Israel. Together, we rolled up our sleeves to engage in meaningful learning and tangible projects: We painted murals at a center for at-risk families. We assembled furniture for seniors. We gathered 140 leaders at the first-ever Service Matters: Israel Summit to shape the future of international service in Israel. … With calloused hands, expanded minds, and our hearts wide open, volunteering in Israel reaffirmed what we know to be true: Service is among the most meaningful ways to strengthen the bond between Israelis and American Jews. As importantly, service can be a bridge for Israelis and North American Jews to write the next chapters for Israel and the Jewish people — together.”
This Land Isn’t Your Land: In The Times of Israel, Mijal Bitton reflects on how the concept of Shemitta, a sabbatical year, which is introduced in this week’s Torah portion, forces us to see past the American two-party system. “Every seven years, farmers in the land of Israel were commanded to stop working their land. Fields lay fallow. Fences came down. Possession was relinquished. Land became, quite literally, ownerless. This wasn’t utopian fantasy — it was law. And its logic wasn’t economic or political. It was theological: ‘The land is Mine; you are but strangers and residents with Me.’ (Leviticus 25:23) … In the American political system, economic arguments tend to mirror the partisan divide: On one side, the traditional Republican worldview: capitalism, private property, tax cuts, minimal state interference. … On the other side, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party: redistributive policies, debt cancellation, expanded public programs, and suspicion of private wealth. … But Shemitta doesn’t fit either frame. Judaism isn’t capitalist. It isn’t socialist. It isn’t left or right. It starts not with what’s mine or what’s yours — but with what belongs to God. … Property is not holy. People are. Wealth may be earned, but it must be shared. Land may be held, but it cannot be hoarded. That’s not an ideology that fits into our politics. It transcends them.” [TOI]
Live Out Loud: In Haaretz, Rabbis Lauren Holtzblatt and Aaron Alexander of Washington’s Adas Israel Congregation insist on the need for a strong Jewish identity in the wake of the deadly shooting attack in the city this week. “In times of brokenness we continually turn to the wisdom of Rabbi Akiva. … In the Talmud, he relays a story after experiencing the death of 24,000 of his students in the Bar Kokhba revolt. Knowing how dangerous it is to study and teach Torah out in the open under the Roman Empire, Rabbi Akiva continued to do so. When asked why Rabbi Akiva practiced Judaism, despite the threat, he spoke of a fox and a fish. The fox, watching the fish fleeing from a net, invited him to seek refuge on dry land. The fish responded: ‘If we are afraid in the water, our natural habitat which gives us life, then in a habitat that causes our death, all the more so.’ This teaching from the Talmud is a reminder to us in tragic times that we must continue to live out loud as Jews. The fear from antisemitism is so real and often overwhelming, but our lifeblood and our home here in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States, where Jews have contributed and flourished for hundreds of years, is stronger and more potent than fear. We cannot and will not relinquish our pride and passion and purpose.” [Haaretz]
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: In The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks advocates seeking out “moral beauty” to make us happier, healthier and improve the world. “Maximilian Kolbe was a Polish priest and Franciscan friar who was arrested by the Gestapo in 1941 for hiding Jews and publishing anti-Nazi tracts, then sent to Auschwitz. He might have survived the camp and the war had he looked out for himself. Instead, he volunteered to take the place of a man randomly selected to be starved to death in retribution for another prisoner’s escape. … His story lives on, in no small part because the man whose place Kolbe took, Franciszek Gajowniczek, did survive the camp. In the decades after the war, his account of Kolbe’s self-abnegation came to inspire millions of people, of all faiths and no faith. This is an example of how an act of moral beauty — visible in any form of charity, kindness, compassion, forgiveness, courage, or self-sacrifice — can acquire an extraordinary power. … We know that consuming news about crime can raise fear and lead people to overestimate the danger of being a victim of crime. By analogy, treating moral ugliness as a form of entertainment may almost certainly arrest and even reverse the effects of moral beauty in your life. Instead of achieving elevation, expect depression. But choose what’s morally beautiful, and you will be rewarded.” [TheAtlantic]
Elias Rodriguez, the suspected gunman in the deadly shooting of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim in Washington on Wednesday night, was charged with two counts of murder and other federal crimes. Interim U.S. Attorney in Washington Jeanine Pirro said investigators are continuing to investigate the attack as a hate crime and terrorism and additional charges may be brought…
The New York Times drew parallels between Wednesday night’s killing of Lischinsky and Milgrim, two Israeli Embassy employees, and another murder of an Israeli diplomat in the Washington area in 1973, a case which was never solved…
The Supreme Court, in a 4-4 decision, rejected an Oklahoma Catholic school’s bid to receive public funds as a religious charter school; the ruling lets stand an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision barring the creation of such a charter school. The Orthodox Union had filed a brief in support of the school and said that a favorable ruling would make Jewish education more accessible…
Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kasselreports on a town hall event for New York City Democratic mayoral candidates that was hosted by UJA-Federation of New York and JCRC-NY…
President Donald Trump’s administration has escalated its clash with Harvard University by barring all foreign students, a move that will also affect over 150 Israeli students who now must face transferring schools or losing their visas. Harvard is expected to pursue legal action in response…
The Leichtag Foundation’s philanthropy team, Impact Cubed, will rejoin the Jewish Community Foundation San Diego — where it first was first launched 60 years ago — as the organization begins to sunset. Jeremy Pearl will remain CEO of JCF, while Charlene Seidle will join the organization as president and chief philanthropy officer, while retaining her role as president and CEO of the Leichtag Foundation during its wind-down phase…
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed IDF Maj. Gen. David Zini as the next chief of the Shin Bet internal security service yesterday evening, despite a court ruling that his firing of the previous chief, Ronen Bar, and the determination of the attorney general that the move represented a conflict of interest in light of the agency’s ongoing investigation into Netanyahu’s aides’s ties to Qatar…
In the Religion News Service, Ely Winkler,director of advancement for the Jewish LGBTQ group Eshel, urges the Jewish community — especially in Jewish Orthodox circles — to take proactive steps to provide safe spaces and support and advocate for LGBTQ Jews as surveys reveal they are facing increasing antisemitism within queer spaces…
Russian oligarch Moshe Kantor was elected to his fifth term as president of the European Jewish Congress at its general assembly held in Jerusalem this week; this comes after the European Union removed the sanctions against him in March, which were put in place in 2022 due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin…
Allegations of election fraud continue in the World Zionist Congress elections, with more than 15,000 ballots now expected to be discarded — up from the roughly 10,000 ballots that were deemed suspect when polls closed earlier this month…
The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation will present its “Fighting Hatred Award”to commentator and racial justice activist Van Jones at its June 11 gala in Manhattan, in honor of his efforts to promote tolerance, unite communities and combat hatred…
Sasha Vasilyuk’s debut novel “Your Presence is Mandatory,” set in worn-torn Ukraine, was awarded the 2025 Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature…
Inside Philanthropy profiles the philanthropy of Joseph Neubauer and Jeanette Lerman Neubauer, recent recipients of a Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy…
Hundreds of camp counselors from over 60 Jewish camps participate in a program this week at the Foundation for Jewish Camp’s four-day Cornerstone Fellowship Seminar at Capital Camps in Waynesboro, Pa. The foundation says that nearly 200,000 campers are expected to attend the more than 300 Jewish camps that are located across North America this summer.
Businessman, optometrist, inventor and philanthropist, known for his signature red hat, Dr. Herbert A. Wertheim…
