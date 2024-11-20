Your Daily Phil: After 10 years, Aliza Kline stepping down from OneTable

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how the Israeli anti-bullying nonprofit Matzmichim has pivoted post-Oct. 7 to support traumatized Israeli children and on the emerging controversy around a bill that would streamline the process of revoking tax exemption from groups suspected of supporting terrorism. We feature an opinion piece byAmir Elsteinabout the need to support Israel’s democratic institutions, and not just its physical reconstruction. Also in this newsletter: Joy Getnick, Oded Revivi and Al Schwimmer. We’ll start with Aliza Kline stepping down as CEO of OneTable.

A decade after helping launch the Shabbat dinner nonprofit OneTable, CEO Aliza Kline is stepping down from the role, effective Dec. 31, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Grosshas learned.

Kline said that she is leaving the position with no specific plans for her next step, but felt that, as a founding CEO, she had achieved her goals for OneTable — creating a viable, healthy organization — and felt that she was less invested in continuing the nonprofit’s flagship program — Shabbat dinners for young adults.

In 2014, the Paul E. Singer Foundation and Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life conceived of the idea for OneTable — harnessing the power of Shabbat meals to connect Jews in their 20s and 30s to each other and to their Jewish identities. They brought Kline — the founding director of the Mayyim Hayyim mikveh and education center in Boston — on board to develop the concept into an autonomous organization.

“Throughout her tenure, OneTable has reached incredible milestones in just ten years, including engaging more than 285,000 young adults at 150,000 Shabbat dinners — totaling more than 1 million seats around those Shabbat tables. OneTable has achieved exceptional success, and Aliza leaves the organization with a strong foundation poised for continued growth,” OneTable Board Chair Rob Orley said in a statement. “Her legacy of innovation, success and meaning will continue for future generations who benefit from the resources OneTable provides.”

Ahead of her departure, Kline spoke with eJP about her time at OneTable, her decision to step down and her plans for the future.

Judah Ari Gross: So after more than 10 years at OneTable, why are you stepping down now?

Aliza Kline: I was hired by a founding board of directors or founders to become the founding professional and build something. And it’s not that our work is done by any means, but we’ve hit some major milestones that indicated to me that, ‘OK, if I was hired to build this thing, there are a lot of things that have been built.’

And then, as a person who loves to build and design efforts, we have three offerings at OneTable. And I see myself really drawn to the one that’s the newest and that we’re still cultivating and developing. And I think for the CEO of an organization like this and this size, you want somebody who is fresh-eyed for all of the offerings, including the one that is now our most historic one, because it’s just a different kind of energy and perspective.

And the world is crying out for all kinds of help and resources. And I’m an all-in kind of person. So it’s hard to have been so very focused on the mission of OneTable and really supporting people through small-group connections, Shabbat and Jewish connection, specifically for young adults. So I’m kind of curious to see if I expand the aperture, what’s next.

JAG: The announcement that I saw about your departure was a bit vague about what comes next for you. So what’s your next step?

AK: The reason it’s vague is because I literally don’t have a plan. I’m not leaving OneTable for another job or another opportunity.

I haven’t really had the space to even really dive into what I could do next because, as I mentioned, I’m sort of all-in. I want to leave the organization as robust as I possibly can.

But if I imagine [my future], then there’s a few different directions. One of the worlds that OneTable really functions in is ‘tech-enabled social connection,’ which sounds very jargony… There are a lot of different organizations that are also really thinking about how to address the epidemic of loneliness that exists in the world. How might technology, which is often a source of social isolation, help alleviate it?

In the Jewish space, I’m very interested in this cross section between Jewish practice — a kind-of living wisdom — and social connection. I really think that they are totally interconnected…

I’m also having some interesting conversations in the kind of pro-democracy or anti-polarization spaces. I’m really concerned about the way humans are talking about each other, how Jews are talking about each other, and the move towards extremes.

Read the full interview here.