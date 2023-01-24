Your Daily Phil: A change to the ROI Summit + Philanthropy and tech

Good Tuesday morning!

When Jesse Rosen became CEO of the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida in May 2019, one of the features of the job he most enjoyed was the ability to confer with, and learn from, fellow JCC executives who had been on the job decades longer than he had. Then, within his first year, Jewish institutions were hit with COVID-19 closures that became the great equalizer: No one had experienced anything like the pandemic before, and no one quite knew how to deal with it.



“We went into this mode of trying to repair an airplane while flying it in midair,” Rosen told eJewishPhilanthropy.“One of the things that got lost during that time is gatherings in person… and that cohort-based support and learning, which is something I really value about the field.”



Rosen is one of 20 participants in the second and most recent cohort of Leading Executives, a CEO training program of Leading Edge, the Jewish professional development and workplace culture organization. The program’s structure, which was piloted beginning in September, is one more sign that the legacy of COVID is continuing to shape Jewish institutions and the people who lead them, even as restrictions and changes to everyday life have largely faded away.



Unlike Leading Edge’s CEO Onboarding — the 12- to 14-month-long predecessor to the current program — Leading Executives lasts for roughly six months. Instead of meeting in person three times over the course of the program, cohorts only gather face-to-face once; the rest of the training takes place on Zoom. Instead of 11 to 14 participants, there are 20. And for the first time, the program is open to CEOs with up to five years of experience in the position, rather than a cap of three — a recognition that the most severe pandemic years felt, in some ways, like an alternate timeline.



“The period of the pandemic was like a blip for people, so did they really get that same onboarding experience that many other people were getting?” Dena Schoenfeld, Leading Edge’s chief program officer, told eJP. “It really disrupted time for them, and also because people were being pulled in so many different directions during the pandemic, professional development for many had to fall to the bottom of the priority list, because, frankly, if you’re worried about feeding people, you’re not worried about your own professional development.”



The fellows each get an hour of professional coaching once every three weeks, and the curriculum covers four other areas: peer consulting with fellow cohort members; relationships with board members; a conversation with Leading Edge program alumni; and what’s called a “360 evaluation,” where they complete a self-assessment and get feedback on their performance from board members, partners and employees — something Rosen said “may be nerve-wracking” but that he was excited for.



Alongside Rosen, the fellows come from an array of Jewish organizations, from a federation to a school to a camp to a social service organization to activist groups. As he finishes his fourth year on the job, Rosen recognizes that relative to much of the rest of the cohort, he is now in a new position once again: the CEO with experience under his belt.



“I’ll be one of the old guys around the table,” he said. “CEOs now and CEOs of five years ago are [in] a totally different world. Our workforce is really different, we’re dealing with things like hybrid work environments and remote work — that was never a thing in the JCC world before COVID… The things we talk about of culture and strategy have all been influenced by the world events of the last three years.”