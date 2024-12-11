Your Daily Phil: $15M to Foundation for Jewish Camp for expansions, upgrades

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Hadassah Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala, on how Ukrainian JCCs have been handling the past nearly three years of war and on a $15 million donation to the Foundation for Jewish Camp. We feature an opinion piece by Judith Rosenbaum about the specific tropes and threats embedded in antisemitism targeting women and why they matter. Also in this newsletter: Sen. James Lankford, Igor Alterman and Ron Kampeas.

The American Friends of Magen David Adom will host its Miami Gala at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort tonight. The event will feature a presentation by actor Liev Schreiber and will honor actor Patricia Heaton for her advocacy for the Jewish people.



The Gottesman Fund donated $15 million to the Foundation for Jewish Camp to help the more than 300 Jewish summer camps in the organization’s network expand their capacity and modernize their facilities, report Jay Deitcher and Judah Ari Gross for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The grant — the largest that the organization has ever received — was announced at the Jewish Camp Summit in Chicago, which is being hosted this week jointly by FJC and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s JCamp 180.

“It happens to be the largest single commitment that we’ve ever received. We’ve received big grants historically: $12 million from [The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation], $10 million here, but this $15 million is bigger than any one-time grant we’ve ever received,” Jeremy J. Fingerman, CEO of FJC, told eJP.

According to FJC, this money will allow it to provide grants to camps of up to $750,000 to cover up to 50% of the total cost of an infrastructure project. Approximately $5 million will be allocated for projects related to staff and family housing, $7 million will go to program spaces to modernize them and improve their “climate resilience,” and approximately $3 million will go to constructing camper housing to increase capacity.

The $15 million donation from Ruth and David Gottesman’s family foundation comes amid a rise in interest in Jewish summer camps, following a substantial dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We finally got back to pre-pandemic levels; we can start dreaming again,” Fingerman said.

Read the full report here.