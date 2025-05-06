Why galas still matter, now more than ever

On April 27, American Jewish University hosted a gala: a beautiful evening at an upscale hotel filled with supporters. We ran a thoughtfully curated program featuring a compelling honoree and wonderful entertainment, and we proudly met our fundraising goal. The event even ended on time.

In the lead-up to the event we were met with a flurry of questions — some logistical, some skeptical and some philosophical. Why host a gala at all? Why invest significant time and resources into a single evening when our fundraising and communications teams could focus on direct donor outreach, digital campaigns and high-quality pitch materials? Wouldn’t that be more efficient, more scalable and ultimately more aligned with the streamlined demands of modern fundraising?

These were all great questions. As we navigate making data-driven decisions and ensuring appropriate return on investment for our efforts, a traditional gala can seem outmoded, a throwback to times long past. Yet we believe that galas still matter. In fact, they may matter now more than ever.

This is because galas aren’t just about raising funds; they’re about raising friends. They are about elevating our brand and making a statement about who we are and where we are going. And above all, they create something increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced, fragmented world: meaningful, in-person connection.

In an era dominated by digital efficiency, the power of gathering face-to-face cannot be overstated. A gala is not merely a celebration — it’s a collective experience. It reminds us that philanthropy is not just transactional; it is deeply human and relational. The energy in that ballroom on Sunday night — the joy of shared laughter and the inspiration of a common purpose — cannot be replicated in a Zoom meeting room or through an email campaign. The feelings generated only happened from being present, together, and having all our hearts moved.

For those of us in fundraising, events like these are invaluable. Conversations sparked over dinner and cocktails often blossom into lasting relationships and partnerships. A handshake, a heartfelt story, a look across the room during a standing ovation — these are the intangible moments that build trust and momentum. Seeing the impact of our work brought to life in a room filled with people who care is cultivation at its finest.

From a communications standpoint, the gala was equally impactful. It gave us the rare opportunity to tell our story in real-time, in a space where it could be seen, felt and heard by hundreds simultaneously. We created an immersive, multi-sensory brand experience, one where our mission was not only seen and heard, but felt. It became a living, breathing expression of our values. It also offered public relations value, strengthened our brand presence, generated media and social buzz and created a wealth of visual and narrative content we can carry forward in future outreach.

Most importantly, the evening signaled something essential: That American Jewish University is here. That we are vibrant, we are growing and we are committed to building a better Jewish future.

This gala was not just a night of celebration but a statement of vitality. For an institution navigating change and focused on innovation and renewal, it reminded our supporters and broader community that we are not only relevant; we are essential. We are not resting on the laurels of our history — we are investing in our future.

To those who wonder whether galas still serve a purpose, we say that when done right, they are more than worthwhile. We understand the skepticism — galas can feel too long, too formal, too performative — and in a world where almost everything competes with a “Couldn’t this have been a Zoom?” mindset, the bar for in-person engagement is undoubtedly higher. But that’s exactly what makes them so impactful. A well-executed gala transcends expectations and provides something that a digital experience could never offer: spontaneous, human interaction, shared emotional moments and a tangible sense of community and belonging. It is one thing to read about an organization’s mission on its website and in its collateral materials, but it is another to feel it come to life through personal stories, heartwarming videos, shared values and the electricity of a room united in purpose. When thoughtfully produced, galas are not only relevant — they are irreplaceable.

Jewish nonprofit organizations face extraordinary challenges today, ones which demand that we be adaptive and nimble, stretch resources and reimagine how we engage with our communities. At the same time, some truths remain constant: People want to feel connected to something bigger than themselves. They want to gather. They want to be inspired. They want to belong. They want to contribute to a mission that matters.

Philanthropy, at its core, starts with connection. Sometimes the most powerful way to build that connection is not on an app or reel; it is simply to bring people together to share a moment in a room and in a community.

Suzy Bookbinder is the vice president for advancement at American Jewish University, overseeing fundraising and strategic engagement.

Michelle Starkman is the vice president of communications at American Jewish University, where she shapes the institution’s public narrative and outreach.