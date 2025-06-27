What we can learn from Julie Beren Platt’s legacy at JFNA

As her term as chair of the board at the Jewish Federations of North America comes to a close, Julie Beren Platt leaves behind not only historic achievements but also a blueprint for courageous, passionate and inspirational leadership in times of global crisis. In a time marked by war in Israel and surging antisemitism worldwide, her clarity, generosity and resolve have set a standard for leaders across the Jewish world.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — which killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, brought 251 others to Gaza as hostages and drew Israel into an ongoing, multi-front war — Platt rose to the challenge, leading the JFNA in raising nearly $1 billion for emergency aid. It was the largest, fastest campaign in JFNA’s history.

Courtesy/Bo Harris

This campaign was about more than dollars; it was also about dignity. Israeli soldiers told me that knowing the Diaspora was behind them gave them strength in the trenches. Reservist families I spoke to reported feeling “uplifted” and “inspired” simply by knowing that they were not alone; that they were backed by the energy and support of a strong and unified Diaspora family.

Working with an exceptional group of talented professionals, including powerhouses like Eric Fingerhut and Becky Caspi, Platt shaped clear goals in the midst of chaos. Together, they showed us that it is not just the how but also the who that makes a difference in a crisis. Their outstanding leadership, tireless teamwork and relentless effort turned vision into reality.

Had this been her only achievement, we would say dayeinu; it alone would have more than earned her Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor this year. But her leadership goes far beyond the numbers.

Under Platt’s leadership, JFNA and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also made history when, in November 2023, they helped orchestrate the largest pro-Israel rally in North American history on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. In an age when Jewish students are afraid to wear Jewish symbols and synagogues have security codes on their doors, Platt turned fear into action.

Finally, when antisemitism exploded on North American campuses — including at her own alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania — Platt again rose to the challenge and exhibited courageous leadership. After the shameful testimony of university president Liz Magill at a Congressional hearing caused her resignation, Platt stepped up as interim chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees. She faced hostile press, tense alumni and campus politics and stood firm for the safety and dignity of Penn’s Jewish students — and, by extension, for Jewish university students across the U.S. While antisemitism at Penn and other universities remains a formidable challenge, Platt showed a willingness to do the right thing. That is the hallmark of true leadership: When the easy thing and the right thing are not the same, real leaders choose what is right.

As the Torah teaches through the rebellion of Korach in this week’s portion, true leadership in Judaism is not about self-advancement or personal gain; it’s about service, humility and principle. Julie Beren Platt did not seek a leadership position for its own sake; she carried the responsibility for the entire Jewish people on her shoulders — and made the weight look light.

I know that Platt’s next steps as a Jewish leader will be just as bold and inspiring as her decades of past service. Her example will guide the leaders of tomorrow, reminding us that when vision meets courage, anything is possible.

Rabbi Kenneth Brander is the president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone.