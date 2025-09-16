UJA-Federation of New York issues $7.8 million in grants to Israel for recovery projects

Nearly half of the allocations will go to communities targeted by terrorists in Oct. 7 attacks, with rest going to civil society, education and 'special populations'

The UJA-Federation of New York announced a fresh round of grant allocations to Israeli initiatives on Monday totaling $7.8 million, focusing primarily on recovery projects in the country’s north and the Western Negev.

Most of the 55 grants are going to organizations that have already been awarded funds from the federation, while others are receiving for the first time, including the largest two grant recipients: HaGal Sheli, a surf therapy nonprofit, which is receiving $500,000, and Shitufim: Regional Parent Support Centers in the North, which is receiving $400,000.

Roughly half of the funds — $3.7 million — are going to southern Israeli kibbutzim and moshavim that were attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, with grants ranging from $50,000 up to $350,000 for the hardest-hit communities: Kibbutz Nir Oz, Kibbitz Be’eri and Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Nearly all of these communities have already received grants from the federation, according to a breakdown of the allocations.

The rest of the $7.8 million is going to a wide variety of initiatives aimed at strengthening Israel’s north, education programs in the Western Negev and to “special populations,” including families of Oct. 7 victims, female soldiers, reservists, hostages and their families, orphans and others.

This includes $300,000 grants each to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s community mental health program, the Council of Youth Organizations – Hubs in the North and a vocational rehabilitation initative through the National Insurance Institute. The War Orphans Forum will also receive a $200,000 grant.

“After nearly two years of war, with 48 hostages still in Gaza and communities across Israel continuing to face dramatic challenges, the needs remain immense,” Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, said in a statement. “We remain focused on helping communities rebuild — especially in the north and south — and on supporting those who have borne the greatest burdens: families of reservists and wounded soldiers, bereaved families, and children affected by trauma. Each grant is a lifeline — an investment in healing, resilience, and the Israeli future.”

With these new grants, the federation surpasses the $300 million mark for post-Oct. 7 allocations, the organization said. Since the attacks, the Jewish Federations of North America has raised some $900 million and allocated more than $700 million.