Redoubling Hindu-Jewish friendship

Hindu-Jewish friendship dates back thousands of years — so long, in fact, that we can only make inferences about the founding of the first Jewish communities in India. Some believe that Jews sought refuge in India following the destruction of the First Temple; others posit that trade drew Jews there centuries later; still more believe that Jews migrated to India following periods of oppression in the Middle East. Whatever the origin story of Jewish communities, what remains noteworthy is that the Jews in India never faced anti-Jewish persecution and made significant contributions to Indian culture and thought. Our traditions share an ethno-religious duality, which sets them apart from others and roots them in place and peoplehood. We also share similar conceptions of sacred text, belief in a higher power, community, land and people.

These similarities have also brought together the American diasporas of our respective communities. Immigration from India to the U.S. opened up only after 1965, and Hindus began to develop community organizations; they reached out to those most similar to them, American Jews, who often helped their Hindu colleagues and friends create a sense of belonging in the United States. American Jews shared insights into maintaining identity and tradition while adapting to America, and both drew upon similar strategies to acceptance: education, hard work, family and community. American Jews also modeled civic participation, charity and service for American society as a whole — which Hindus adopted in the form of seva, selfless service to others, as well as increased participation in public life.

Our friendships are real and widespread across the United States.

Now, so too, are our shared needs.

Anti-Jewish and anti-Hindu sentiments are presently rising in tandem. Some of the same extreme groups funding anti-Israel campus protests have tried to remove permits from India Day parades in multiple cities around the country. Knowing that we are not alone when we are targets of hate is a profound boost to morale. It should also spur us to deepen our friendships and positive collaborations around: peoplehood, security and anti-hate advocacy.

Misunderstandings abound about both of our communities, as extremists mislabel Jews and Hindus and even at times question their loyalty as Americans. Even our allies seem to lack the language to describe the nature of our ethno-religious traditions, which have aspects of faith, but also entail language, culture, history and values. We cannot counter misunderstandings (and worse) in absence of clear language around peoplehood and belonging. Doing so together can reinforce the idea that existing religious and cultural paradigms are too limited and need to be broadened in order to create inclusion for more groups in America. This can both reduce misunderstandings of Hinduism and Judaism and foster genuine acceptance and support for both communities at once.

Even as we work to explain our traditions and increase acceptance, we also need to respond to rising hate against Jews and Hindus. Both of our communities have become targets for hate crimes, including the vandalism of Hindu temples, attacks on Jewish houses of worship, and violence against individuals of both traditions. American Jewish communities have a more developed security umbrella, out of unfortunate necessity. We can learn and train together as communities, increasing the readiness of our members, and perhaps one day look into more comprehensive collaborations.

Ultimately, no amount of physical security can enable communities to thrive in absence of allies and outreach to foster new ones. Alongside security, Jewish federations have termed outreach and relationship-building the “second wing of the airplane” in ensuring that our communities are safe and able to continue forward with strength and vitality.

Because of the particular kinship between Hindu and Jewish communities, we might be able to train young people and leaders to learn deeply about both traditions and stand together against prejudice. Imagine Jewish and Hindu students working together to marginalize extremists on campus; Jewish and Hindu leaders doing so in city councils; and our communities connecting and learning about each other in transformational ways. Educating and advocating in the public square could prove a potent way to dispel the tropes that detractors project onto our communities.

With a long history of amity and a growing need to fight against Jews and Hindus in America, our communities can and should work together. There is much good that we can do in friendship.

Anju Bhargava is the founder of Hindu American Seva Communities.

Falguni Pandya is a Hindu American community leader and advocate who works closely with Jewish communities in the MetroWest area of New Jersey.

Rabbi Joshua Stanton is the associate vice president of interfaith and intergroup initiatives at the Jewish Federations of North America.