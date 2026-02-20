Making space for Jewish thought leadership

In moments of uncertainty, communities often turn to ideas for meaning, clarity, language and frameworks to make sense of what they are experiencing and what might come next. Over the past several years, we have seen how deeply people in the Jewish community are searching for voices that can help them hold complexity, wrestle with moral questions and imagine possible futures without flattening difference or rushing to certainty.

And yet, even as we talk frequently about the importance of Jewish thought leadership, we rarely ask some basic questions. What do we actually mean when we say “thought leadership” in a Jewish context? Who is a Jewish thought leader today, and how did they become one? What enables thoughtful, courageous voices to emerge and endure and what gets in their way? What might it look like to be more intentional about cultivating Jewish thought leadership to strengthen our capacity for learning, meaning-making, connection and dialogue?

CHAMPIXX/GETTY IMAGES

Over the past year plus, the Jim Joseph Foundation and Maimonides Fund commissioned Dr. Valerie Ehrlich of Mission Bloom Consulting to conduct a research study to explore those questions. The result is “Ideas that Influence: Understanding and Supporting the Ecosystem of Jewish Thought Leadership,” a set of four connected “deep dive” reports that look at Jewish communal thought leadership from different angles: what it is, who is doing it, the ecosystem that shapes it and the choices facing the field if we want this work to thrive. The study sample is not meant to represent all thought leaders across the diverse communal landscape by any means, and the findings are not meant to offer a single definition or a prescriptive agenda. They are meant to surface patterns, tensions and possibilities. We hope to spark conversation among funders, practitioners, institutional leaders and thought leaders themselves.

Below is a brief introduction to each report and a few of the insights that stood out to us. We hope it encourages you to dive more deeply into the full reports and to talk with others about what resonates, what challenges you and what remaining questions feel relevant.

Deep Dive 1: The nature of Jewish thought leadership

The first Deep Dive report begins with a simple question: What makes Jewish thought leadership distinct? Across interviews with 30 established thought leaders, one of the first surprises in the research was how many are uneasy with the label “thought leadership.” They described the term as status-oriented, performative or disconnected from the way they experience their work. That discomfort turned out to be revealing because it surfaced a form of leadership anchored primarily in moral, ethical and communal responsibility as opposed to promoting a personal brand or individual recognition.

In this regard, people look to Jewish thought leadership as a form of sense-making rooted in Jewish tradition and lived experience, oriented toward helping individuals and communities navigate complexity. This work often sits at the intersection of text and context, particularism and universality, critique and care. One notable insight is how consistently thought leaders described their role specifically as helping people ask better questions, not to provide answers. They spoke about holding multiple truths at once, resisting false binaries and staying in relationship even amid disagreement.

According to interviewees, thought leadership mandates a hybrid role. It requires intellectual rigor and deep fluency with texts and ideas. It also requires moral accountability to a community and an ability to translate complexity without flattening it. These roles are often in tension. Leaders are expected to be “ancient and urgent” at the same time by drawing on inherited tradition to address immediate realities. They are expected to be “prophetic and pastoral “by challenging communities while also tending to pain.” And they are expected to be both rooted in community and reaching beyond it. Making ideas accessible while preserving their depth and Jewish specificity is one of the hardest skills the interviewees describe and one of the most essential.

Deep Dive 2: Personas, pathways and polarities

If the first Deep Dive report asks what Jewish thought leadership is, the second asks who is doing it and how they experience the work. The research, drawn from the interviews with the 30 thought leaders, surfaced four recurring personas that reflect different motivations and orientations: Sensemakers, Truth-Tellers, Independent Innovators and Ecosystem Enablers. These are lenses for understanding why different leaders approach the work in varying ways, what tensions they navigate and what kinds of support they tend to need. A central insight here is that a healthy communal landscape requires all of these roles.

Interviewees named needs such as protected space for study, reflection and integration. This luxury is increasingly hard to come by in an attention economy that rewards constant output. Others talked about needing the freedom to speak honestly without fear that one misstep will threaten their funding or livelihood. Without this freedom, financial insecurity or institutional pressure can quickly lead to self-censorship. Many interviewees rely heavily on informal networks for validation, feedback and support.

Another resonant finding is how uneven recognition can be. Those whose influence is highly visible through writing, speaking or media presence are often easier to name as thought leaders. Those whose work involves enabling others, building platforms, mentoring or curating ideas are far less likely to be recognized, even when their impact is profound. Making this invisible labor visible is one of the report’s important contributions.

Deep Dive 3: Mapping the enabling ecosystem

The third Deep Dive report widens the lens further, shifting from individuals to the ecosystem in which Jewish communal thought leadership lives. One clear finding is that thought leadership does not emerge in isolation. Behind every public voice is a web of mentors, peers, institutions, funders, networks and platforms that shape what becomes possible. These relationships can enable creativity, risk-taking and growth; they can also constrain them.

Foundations, nonprofits and universities provide funding and platforms that lend legitimacy and reach. Yet at the same time, the study describes a familiar dynamic where institutions recruit visionary leaders for their ideas and then apply subtle pressure when those ideas challenge boundaries, both spoken and unspoken. This pressure is felt acutely by thought leaders who are responsible for staff, budgets and organizational stability. Many of them avoid controversial topics not out of cowardice but out of care. These leaders subsequently begin to self-edit in order to survive.

The study also surfaces real strengths of the ecosystem. Cohort-based fellowships, trusted peer spaces and organizations that explicitly protect intellectual risk-taking help advance thought leadership. Nearly every interviewee could name a specific mentor who did more than teach, but also opened doors, vouched for credibility and created protected spaces where half-formed ideas could be tested. That protection and space for testing early-stage thinking matters even more in a public environment that can be swiftly unforgiving.

Deep Dive 4: A framework for action

The final Deep Dive report moves from understanding to possibility. It provides a framework for thinking about how Jewish thought leadership contributes to communal life and where different stakeholders might focus their attention. This framework describes how thought leadership can shape outcomes ranging from identity and belonging to narrative change, institutional innovation, relational bridge-building and civic engagement. The goal of the framework is to name the diffuse and long-term communal impacts of ideas.

Additionally, the report organizes potential strategies by stakeholder group (funders, organizations, networks and individual thought leaders) and emphasizes that no one group can do this work alone. A healthy field with sustainable thought leadership requires alignment and collective coverage across levels of individual capacity, institutional culture and field-wide infrastructure. That requires moving from a model that celebrates stars to one that invests in constellations.

The recommendations echo what leaders themselves asked for: protected time to think, permission to experiment, clarity about expectations, support for collaboration and a culture that distinguishes disagreement from disloyalty. Institutions can choose to act less like gatekeepers and more like greenhouses, by creating pathways for internal talent to take risks without fear of professional consequences. Shared infrastructure can reduce fragmentation and incentivize collaboration over competition.

An invitation to the field

Taken together, these four Deep Dive reports suggest that Jewish communal thought leadership is a vital communal resource that helps us work through change, grapple with moral complexity and stay in relationship across difference. They also suggest that if we care about this resource, we cannot leave it to chance. The voices that shape discourse tomorrow will be influenced by the structures, norms and choices we reinforce today, whether that is done intentionally or not.

Our hope is that these reports serve as a shared reference point, not to prescribe a solution. The reports begin to give us better language for conversations many of us are already having about voice and power, about courage and care and about what it takes to nourish a Jewish community that can think deeply and be in dialogue together especially when it is hard. We invite you to read the full reports, discuss them with colleagues and partners and bring your own questions to the table. The future of Jewish communal thought leadership is not a resource any one institution or professional development program can design. It will be shaped slowly and collectively by how we choose to listen, support and learn from one another.

Stacie Cherner is the director of research and learning at the Jim Joseph Foundation.