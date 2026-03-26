Alignment before ambition

My father taught me one thing above everything else: become an expert at what you do. Not competent. Not capable. An expert. Be the person people look to when something needs to get done and done right.

I carried that lesson into 20 years in the automotive industry, where profit-and-loss transparency, clear roles and responsibilities, and operational discipline are not merely ideals — they are the difference between a dealership that survives and one that doesn’t. I also carried it with me when I made what many people considered an unlikely transition from the car business into synagogue leadership.

Adobe Stock

What I found in my first weeks at Temple Sholom in Broomall, Penn., was not a struggling congregation: It was a vital, deeply committed community, but operating with an incomplete financial picture, a governance structure that had never fully matured and a culture of philanthropy that had never been given the conditions it needed to grow. The heart was strong; the alignment was not.

Four years later, Temple Sholom has full budget transparency, a restructured governance framework, a clergy endowment with more than $2.5 million secured and a five-year strategic plan built from a position of genuine institutional strength. None of it happened because of any single person. It happened because a board, a clergy team and a professional staff committed to doing the work in the right order, and held themselves to high standards at every step.

The framework I have come to call the Alignment Ladder emerged from lived experience, not theory. It describes what actually happened at Temple Sholom, and the recognition that the sequence mattered as much as the work itself.

The ladder has five rungs, each building on the one beneath it: financial clarity, cultural confidence, governance alignment, role definition and strategic investment. Most institutions know they need strategic investment; the discipline is in securing the lower rungs first. Skip a step, and you are not moving faster — you are building on an unstable foundation.

Rung #1: Financial clarity

Before strategy, before campaigns, before anything else, you need an accurate and complete picture of where the money comes from and where it goes. Not just a budget that balances. A budget that tells the whole truth.

In the car business, if you don’t know your margins, you don’t have control. You may think you do, but you don’t. The same is true in organizational leadership. If the people around the table — board members, senior staff, key donors — are not all working from the same accurate financial picture, every decision downstream is compromised.

For us, building that clarity was a two-year undertaking, done shoulder to shoulder with our board’s leadership. We rebuilt how we report our finances, strengthened our internal controls, and created the kind of transparency that enables genuine strategic conversation. It was not glamorous work, but it was the work that made everything else possible.

Rung #2: Cultural confidence — the donor meeting that changed everything

Once the financial foundation was in place, we needed to understand the culture of philanthropy at Temple Sholom and, more importantly, what it would take to grow it. We convened a meeting of the congregation’s highest-capacity donors: business leaders, nonprofit professionals and longtime board members, people who had been invested in this institution for decades and had a clear view of where it stood.

We did not walk into that room with an ask. We walked in with a question: What would it take for you to invest more deeply in this institution’s future?

The answer was direct and unanimous: Show us that the foundation is in place, and we will be ready to invest at a different level.

That was not a setback. That was a roadmap. These were not reluctant donors; they were serious ones. They were waiting for the institution to be ready to receive what they could give. The moment our board saw that conversation foster alignment rather than skepticism, the organizational momentum shifted, and we were on the road to growth and stability.

Rungs #3 and #4: Governance, roles and the fear of losing the heart

With financial clarity established, we turned to governance. This is where the work got harder, because it required people to change not just what they do, but how they understand their roles.

We rewrote bylaws. We created several new board policies. We established term limits. We defined the difference between governing and managing, what belongs to the board and what belongs to the professional team. We built the conditions for our rabbi to function fully as a spiritual leader, supported by structure rather than weighed down by operational load that should never have been his to carry.

The resistance we encountered along the way was not obstruction; it was fear, and it deserved to be taken seriously. Temple Sholom is a congregation built by its members’ own hands over 70 years. The concern that professionalization might strip away the warmth that defined it was real. My answer, then and now, is this: professionalization is not corporatization, structure does not replace soul, it protects it. When people understand their roles and trust the systems around them, anxiety decreases, collaboration increases, and the culture becomes more of what it always was, not less.

Rung #5: Building from strength

Only when the lower rungs were stable did we turn to what we had been building toward all along. We launched a clergy endowment campaign, and the donors who had told us to come back when the foundation was ready came back — and they brought others with them. We have since secured more than $2.5 million toward a $5 million goal. We have raised an additional $450,000 for campus improvement projects, a new website, a Master Plan Feasibility Study, and even a groundbreaking new Megillat Esther scroll to be read from during Purim.

We built a five-year strategic plan that maps membership growth, earned revenue development, educational investment, campus alignment, and leadership development. It is an ambitious plan, but it is credible because the institution underneath it is ready to hold it.

The endowment exists because the donor relationships deepened. The donor relationships deepened because the governance was clear. The governance was clarified because the finances were honest. Remove any rung and the structure above it becomes unstable. That is not a theory, that is what we lived.

What the ladder really demands

My default mode, shaped by 20 years in a performance-driven industry, is to fix what is broken; to move with urgency and expect results. That instinct has served me well. It has also required me to make the most important adjustment of my professional life.

Institutional transformation in a community organization is not something you can do to people. You have to do it with them. The discipline is not just about sequencing the work correctly; it is about slowing down enough to bring your board, your staff, and your community alongside you at every step. High expectations and genuine partnership are not competing factors; they are the combination that actually produces results.

My father taught me to become an expert at what I do. What I have learned in synagogue leadership is that expertise, in this context, includes knowing when to lead from the front and when to make space for others to step into the work beside you. The Alignment Ladder did not succeed because of any single leader. It succeeded because an entire team held themselves to the same high standard and trusted the sequence.

Questions for your institution

If you are leading a Jewish organization today, be it a synagogue, federation, day school or JCC, I would ask you to be honest with yourself about which rung you are actually on versus which rung you are trying to build toward.

Are your budgets accurate, or just balanced? Is your board governing, or managing? Do your clergy and professional staff have clear roles and the tools they need to operate at their best? Are your most committed donors ready to invest at the level your mission deserves?

Sacred institutions deserve operational discipline, not to maximize profit but to maximize purpose. The Alignment Ladder is not a business model applied to a Jewish context; it is a conviction that a lasting mission requires a real foundation, and that building one demands the same rigor and commitment we bring to everything else we care about.

At Temple Sholom, we have strong community, strong leadership — and now, strong alignment. We did not professionalize at the expense of our warmth. We built the infrastructure that allows our warmth to be sustainable.

That is the work. And it is worth doing right.

Jeff Green is the executive director of Temple Sholom in Broomall, Penn., where he has served for four years. He previously spent 20 years in executive leadership in the automotive industry.