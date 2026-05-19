Jewish groups ‘horrified’ by Calif. mosque attack, urge greater federal security funding

Jewish groups and leaders expressed horror and solidarity with the American Muslim community following a deadly shooting at a mosque in San Diego, which they said demonstrated the need to combat extremism and protect all houses of worship.

Jewish California, the umbrella political advocacy group representing Jewish communities throughout the state, said it was “horrified and heartbroken” by the deadly attack, in which three people were killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego, which also contains a school. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, though one was said to have been a security guard at the mosque, whom police called “heroic” and credited with preventing an even worse tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire San Diego Muslim community,” Jewish California said. “Houses of worship must be sacred, protected spaces for people of every faith. When one community is targeted for how they pray, all of us are diminished. Our Jewish community knows this experience all too well. … We recommit ourselves to working with California’s leaders to enact policies and direct resources that ensure every faith community can worship and gather free from fear.”

The names of the suspected gunmen were not released, but local law enforcement said that they were 17 and 18 years old, and that while the precise motive was not yet known, “hate rhetoric was involved,” apparently referring to a note left by the younger suspect that was found by his mother, who contacted police.

“No one should face violence or fear while at prayer or in school,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with all those affected. Violence against any faith community demands clear and unequivocal condemnation.”

The deadly mosque attack comes amid rising polarization and follows a spate of politically motivated violence, including last year’s shooting outside an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, in which two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed, whose first anniversary will be marked on Thursday; the deadly firebombing of a march in support of Israeli hostages last June; a thwarted terror attack on Temple Israel outside Detroit earlier this year; and a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month.

The Jewish Federations of North America noted that the attack came shortly before hundreds of Jewish leaders headed to Capitol Hill to lobby Congress to increase the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion (from its current $300 million), which can be used to better protect houses of worship.

“Today’s attack is yet another painful reminder that the threat facing religious communities in America is real, urgent and growing,” JFNA said.

Sydney Altfield, CEO of the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, which advocates for funding for Jewish day schools, also called for Congress to approve a $1 billion budget for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the wake of the San Diego attack.

“No child should fear violence at school because of their faith. An attack targeting one faith community is an attack on all people of faith,” Altfield said in a statement. “At a time when threats against religious institutions are rising across the country, Congress must fully fund the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at $1 billion, and state leaders should strengthen security for faith communities facing growing threats.”

In addition to the fight over funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs said that a number of programs to counter extremism have recently had their federal budgets cut.

“We are horrified by today’s shooting at a mosque in San Diego,” JCPA said. “While we still wait to learn more details, what we know is this is particularly frightening in a moment when rising anti-Muslim hate and the gutting of anti-hate programs leave too many at risk and afraid.”

The Anti-Defamation League, which works closely with law enforcement, said it was “devastated” by the attack and “monitoring the situation closely.”

“No one should fear for their safety while attending a house of worship or school,” the organization said. “Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the broader Muslim community during this horrific moment.”

The American Jewish Committee similarly expressed solidarity with the American Muslim Community, saying “You are not alone.”