It’s time to rethink how we fund change

Philanthropy is often framed as a force for good, but anyone who has worked in or around the nonprofit sector knows that our systems of giving — particularly in Jewish and regional philanthropy — can unintentionally reinforce the very inequities we seek to dismantle.

The competition for limited donor dollars. The duplication of efforts. The silos. The emphasis on individual organizational branding over collective outcomes. These are not just inefficiencies — they’re barriers to progress.

“Impact Together,” launched in 2024 by the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation (OJCF), is a collaborative fundraising and community-building model that brings together nonprofits tackling interconnected social issues across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Rather than competing for attention, resources or stage time, participating organizations co-fundraise, share visibility and split the proceeds equally. OJCF serves as convener, connector and capacity-builder, linking organizations with each other and with the funders ready to support them.

This may sound radical, but it shouldn’t be. The challenges we face — homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, educational inequity — are interconnected. Shouldn’t our solutions be too?

In many ways, Impact Together is built on a simple truth: donors respond to values. When they see nonprofits working together rather than competing, it builds trust. It signals humility, a commitment to collaboration and a prioritization of impact over ego. It also reduces the noise and fatigue that so often lead to donor disengagement.

But the benefits go deeper. Cross-sector collaboration enables nonprofits to tap into each other’s networks and donor bases. A supporter passionate about housing may become equally invested in job training or behavioral health when they see the links between those causes. This cross-pollination doesn’t dilute impact — it multiplies it.

“This program has shown me the value of presenting to donors as a team to raise funds for a common cause,” Rebekah Soebel, executive director of the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, shared. “The process saves my organization time and money… It’s a win for all, including the community.”

And donors don’t just give more — they give smarter. Through Impact Together, we provide ongoing education and engagement, including regular updates and opportunities to meet the people behind the work. This model encourages strategic, long-term giving across a more diverse set of organizations. We’ve even seen participants move from donors to volunteers to advocates.

This, I believe, is what democratized and diversified philanthropy can look like: Collective, not competitive. Rooted in equity, not hierarchy. Powered by community, not just capital.

For Jewish institutions — foundations included — there is a critical opportunity here. Our tradition teaches kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh, that all of Israel is responsible for one another. This principle doesn’t stop at the walls of our synagogues or JCCs. It must shape how we give, how we lead and how we partner.

Impact Together isn’t the only model for collaborative philanthropy, but it is one that works — and one that can be replicated. It’s a reminder that when we bring our organizations, donors and missions into alignment, we don’t just fund programs. We build movements.

The moment calls for more than generosity. It calls for courage, creativity and a willingness to do things differently. The future of philanthropy is not about who raises the most; it’s about who’s willing to raise their hand and say, “Let’s do this together.”



Sonia Marie Leikam is the vice president of outreach at the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation, where she connects donors to philanthropic opportunities that strengthen the Jewish community of Oregon and Southwest Washington. A longtime nonprofit leader and educator, she has held key roles in Jewish communal life and is a recipient of the 2021 Laurie Rogoway Outstanding Jewish Professional Award. She is currently a fellow in the Mandel Institute for Nonprofit Leadership’s Executive Leadership program.