Belonging cannot wait

It’s no secret that our community is contending with a tsunami of nightmares: the trauma of the Oct. 7 attacks, with 59 hostages still held captive in Gaza; threats to Israel’s existence as a thriving democracy; and a disturbing global rise in antisemitism. Here in the U.S. and within pockets of the American Jewish community, we are also experiencing a surge in political extremism, backlash against DEI efforts and renewed attacks on the rights and dignity of historically marginalized people, particularly women, LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color.

In this sacred period between Passover and Shavuot — a time for reflection and spiritual growth — we are pushing ourselves to ask the hard questions: How might we lead from places of hope, compassion and empathy, instead of from reflexive fear? Who do we leave behind when we fail to pay attention to sexism and racial injustice that persists within Jewish spaces? How can we strengthen our leadership when we attune ourselves to the voices of those on the margins?

This new reality is terrifying, but we refuse to accept the false binary that we as a Jewish communal sector must choose between fighting antisemitism and advancing belonging for those whose identities and rights are under attack. At SRE Network and Jewish Federations’ Center for Jewish Belonging, we reject the notion that only one threat deserves our collective attention. We believe that building Jewish communal spaces grounded in safety, respect and equity is not a distraction from Jewish safety, but essential for preserving it. Turning on one another will not make us safer; it will only tear our community apart.

As Barry Finestone wrote in a recent op-ed, “We must dream bigger than safety alone — we must demand, claim and build a Judaism that is vibrant, meaningful and responsive to more than just its greatest threat.”

That’s why our organizations decided to proudly co-host the first-ever Jewish Belonging Summit on May 7 and 8 in Baltimore. This gathering was a bold statement of faith in our community’s potential and a declaration that pursuing paths for belonging cannot wait. More importantly, it provided an opportunity to understand ideas, build relationships and engage thoughtfully with ongoing challenges, away from the pressures and disruptions in our day-to-day lives.

From the Jewish Belonging Summit at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel on May 7, 2025 in Baltimore. Jewish Federations of North America/Facebook

The work of belonging is not easy — it never has been and never will be — and requires consistent practice. To move forward, we glean wisdom from the past and from Jewish tradition.

For instance, we can think about the relationship between Ruth and Naomi that we read in the Book of Ruth on Shavuot. In a time of loss and uncertainty, these two women — from different generations, backgrounds and nations — chose to be there for one another. Ruth, a Moabite and widow, demonstrated bold devotion to Naomi, her Israelite mother-in-law, declaring: “Where you go, I will go. Your people will be my people” (Ruth 1:16). This radical act of solidarity defied cultural norms and highlighted a courageous commitment to a shared purpose and deep connection across differences. Their decision to walk forward together not only helped them survive but also planted the seeds for the lineage of King David.

The story of Ruth and Naomi and their journey anchored in love, resilience and solidarity remind us that our greatest strength lies in our ability to honor one another’s humanity. Only then can we build a brighter future together. Nourishing cultures of belonging is not a political statement. It is profoundly Jewish, and it demands equal parts courage and humility. When we invite the voices of women, LGBTQ+ Jews, Jews of color and others on the margins to co-create our collective Jewish story, we move closer to a future in which all of us can thrive.

Jewish tradition is rooted in the values of b’tzelem Elohim (that we are all sacred), kavod habriyot (respect for human dignity) and tzedek, tzedek tirdof (the pursuit of justice). These values are at the foundation of who we are — and we know they can provide a roadmap for all we can become.

Rachel Gildiner is the executive director of the SRE Network.

Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein heads the Jewish Federations of North America’s Center for Jewish Belonging.