Israeli disability nonprofit Beit Issie Shapiro inaugurates new ‘inclusive’ campus
The center will house a daycare for 40 children with and 40 children without disabilities, along with a joint play area, under the belief that this benefits both
Social lender Ogen launches $30M fund to support Israeli families, businesses affected by war with Iran
Dubbed 'Israel’s Financial First Responders,' new initiative will provide no- and low-interest loans and financial mentoring
JDC looks to boost already struggling Israeli communities hit by Iranian missile fire
Joint Distribution Committee caseworkers supplement efforts of municipalities to assist vulnerable populations affected by attacks
During D.C. visit, World Jewish Congress urges increased U.S. action on international antisemitism
The delegation pushed for the U.S. to address anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism in international fora from within, rather than dropping out
Jewish Women International launches global campaign against sexual violence in war
New initiative builds on report examining responses on social media to sexual violence during various international conflicts
Subscribe now to
Your Daily Phil
The philanthropy news you need to stay up to date, delivered daily in a must-read newsletter.
I read eJP's Your Daily Phil newsletter each morning to stay ahead of the latest trends in the Jewish philanthropic and nonprofit sectors.