Education must not pay the price of war yet again

According to the Ministry of Education, Israel is short at least 10,000 educators and will need an additional 24,000 by 2026. That number translates to hundreds of thousands of students missing out on consistent instruction in core subjects. This is not a seasonal hiccup but a systemic issue, a symptom of a deeper economic and social crisis.

Israel’s chronic teacher shortage is a persistent challenge facing the country. Poor conditions and lack of training, fair compensation and public respect deter capable people from entering and/or staying in the profession. A report tracking the 50-year evolution of teaching in Israel found that up to 35% of newly qualified teachers leave the profession within the first five years. Additionally, in 2023, the Knesset Research and Information Center said that 58% of school principals cited lacking skilled teachers resulting in reduced study hours and suspended subjects and classes for students.

Studies by the Bank of Israel and the OECD show that educational quality is directly tied to GDP growth, employment rates and national productivity. A weakened education system doesn’t just hurt students. It undermines the entire country’s future. Israel prides itself on a flourishing high-tech industry that contributes significantly to the nation’s defense capabilities. But how will we develop the next generation to sustain that industry under such a severe teacher shortage, unprofessional instruction and growing inequality?

The teacher shortage is a crisis that also directly endangers our long-term ability to keep responding successfully to existential threats. Investment in education has been steadily declining, and in the aftermath of war it risks falling even further down on the national agenda. This shift is dangerous. Without a strong education system, Israel cannot continue to face future threats with the same resilience. Fewer teachers, fewer classrooms and less knowledge weaken the very foundation of the country.

Finally, education isn’t just about knowledge acquisition, matriculation and employment. As veteran educator Chaim Peri taught, “Education is a tool for building society.” When there are not enough trained educators, the results are more than academic. The teacher shortage widens the gap between rich and poor, between urban and peripheral communities and between those with opportunities and those without. Investing in education is investing in national infrastructure, no less essential than water pipelines, desalination plants or the Iron Dome.

Israel still has thousands of committed educators doing heroic work under difficult circumstances, but they are exhausted — and they are not being replaced. Without fundamental reform, fair pay, professional support and public respect, we risk losing the next generation of teachers entirely.

One approach already making a difference is the work of Village Way Educational Initiatives (VWEI), supported by the U.S. based organization Impact Israel. Born out of Yemin Orde Youth Village, VWEI employs a unique educational methodology known as the Village Way, partnering with schools in a three-year process to transform their entire culture and teaching style.

The Village Way is rooted in the saying “It takes a village to raise a child” and is built upon 10 core components designed to empower and uplift youth. Together these 10 components serve as a foundation for youth development, while also acting as a road map for educators on how to create a sense of belonging, approach discipline with empathy and foster a strong, values-driven community.

The Village Way is used in 85 high schools and youth villages across all sectors of Israeli society, including Jewish, Arab, religious and secular communities. While the Village Way was developed for educators working with at-risk youth, VWEI has expanded its reach to help entire cities, the Ofek Juvenile System and Israel’s security forces.

VWEI also offers leadership programs, regional seminars and conferences to educators of all levels. These opportunities do more than just promote continued learning — they create a sense of purpose and community, which in turn contribute to overall fulfilment and increased job satisfaction that can help combat the teacher shortage crisis.

If we are serious about building a secure, just and thriving future for Israel, we must put education at the center. The cost of ignoring this issue will only grow. But the reward for investing — truly investing — in our educators and youth? That will last for generations.

Tomer Samarkandi is the CEO of Village Way Educational Initiatives.