  1. Shalom Dr. Steve,

    You wrote: “Community” must be understood as a core value for Millennials. But their definition of “community” is also quite different from their parents’ perspective.”

    What is the Millenial definition of community? What is their parents’ definition of community? Without knowing this how are we to know the difference? You continued:

    “While it (Millenial) is a generation that rejects old structural frameworks, the idea of Jewish collectivity as expressed through social activism and Tikun Olam resonates with them.”

    What do you mean by “Jewish collectivity?” What makes the collectivity Jewish beyond a group of Jews? You continued:

    “The emergence of Jewish Millennials will exhibit many of the characteristics of their generation, yet still portraying certain distinctive Jewish values and social behaviors.”

    What do you mean by “distinctive Jewish values and social behaviors?” Specifically, what are they?

    Biv’racha,
    Jordan

  2. I have the same question as Jordan — looking forward to hearing input from lots of people on what this “community” means and the implications for Jewish leaders as “community organizers”, “community builders” and “designers of community experiences”. This is a much needed core competency. Programs and “tushes in seats” alone don’t equal community.

    I’d also love to know the context for this article. Is there a broader study being published that’s the source of the data and insights mentioned here?

    Thanks! Lisa

  3. Shalom Lisa,

    Unfortunately, seldom do the blog posters in here engage with those who comment or raise questions about the content of their (the original posters’) posts. I’d love to be proven wrong. Dr. Steve, would you please respond to my and Lisa’s questions?

    Biv’racha,
    Jordan

  4. Indeed, there is a growing body of literature concerning the nature and construct of “community”. There is no agreement on the all of the characteristics of these newly emerging models. Some are merely “virtual” as social media has replaced some structural forms of community. In other settings, “instant communities” are formed and then dissipate, serving specific and immediate interests of the participants. Clearly, the notion of continuity and depth that traditionally helped to constitute traditional communal models has given way to short-term, informal and alternative ideas about creating places of shared engagement and action. “Privatized Judaism” has in some of these millennial settings replaced the formal notions of the “public” Jewish community. There is a growing body of research and writings on these patterns of connection. This is happening certainly beyond the Jewish experience as it is present among other religious millennial constituencies. More to follow as time permits. Thanks for your inquiries.

  5. Shalom Dr Steve,

    Thanks for engaging. You just wrote: “Clearly, the notion of continuity and depth that traditionally helped to constitute traditional communal models has given way to short-term, informal and alternative ideas about creating places of shared engagement and action.”

    Biases upfront, I’m a greying, ponytailed, aging boomer who qualifies for Medicare. That said, how about calling these short term substitutions for community, encounters or perhaps gatherings, and let community be what it’s been, mean what it has meant?

    “Privatized Judaism” has in some of these millennial settings replaced the formal notions of the ‘public’ Jewish community.”

    What has been/is the content of the Judaism that has been “privatized?”

    Thanks again Dr. Steve and I hope you’ll engage with the questions I had in the last four paragraphs of my initial response.

    Biv’racha,
    Jordan

