America’s 250th anniversary offers opportunities for Jewish distinction

The Fourth of July celebrations this week will launch America’s 250th year, which will culminate with grand celebrations on July 4, 2026, and preparations are well on their way. The “Semiquincentennial,” “Semiquin” or simply “the 250th” will inspire thousands of public events in Washington and across America, stretching over a two-year period starting with the Grand Army Parade on June 14, 2025, and continuing through July 4, 2027. National committees were established by the White House and by Congress to orchestrate celebrations; and there are also committees in place in states and cities across America.

As lay leaders, professionals or donors, Jewish Americans will naturally play a central role in many events related to the 250th. Jewish institutions — community centers, synagogues, schools and camps — are also likely to celebrate the 250th in typical Jewish American ways with barbecues, parades and special prayers in synagogues. And, like other American minorities, Jews will endeavor to highlight their unique contribution to America.

Vladystock/Getty Images

Amid this cacophony of celebration, American Jewry will need imagination and creativity to stand out.

A great diaspora’s rise and decline

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Jewish American leaders used their clout to advocate on behalf of distressed Jewish communities overseas, particularly in antisemitic Czarist Russia. In the following decades, American Jewry became the largest, most prosperous and most influential Jewish Diaspora community in the world, and gradually extended protection and support to other, less fortunate Jewish communities worldwide.

In the interwar period, American Jewry grew to 3 million in size, with multiple wealthy leaders and powerful advocacy groups. After World War II, the U.S. became a global superpower; and following the tragedy of the Holocaust, American Jewry played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of the State of Israel. American Jewry advocated for the exodus of Soviet Jewry and has supported many Jewish communities around the world.

The early 21st century saw the zenith of American Jewry, with its outstanding economic success and domestic and international clout during the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden and both Trump administrations. More recently, however, some have argued that American Jewry’s golden age is behind it due to a variety of demographic, political and social trends.

Oct. 7, 2023, and its aftermath generated a major shock for American Jewry. On the one hand, it exposed that after 75 years of independence, Israel’s existence remains in peril while its society is deeply divided. This reality highlighted the historical role of American Jewry and world Jewry as well as a safety net in the event of Israel’s demise, proving that a vibrant Diaspora should be seen as a Zionist imperative.

At the same time, the surge of antisemitism in America and recent violence against Jews, and particularly the recent double-murder in Washington and the attack in Boulder, Colo., shook the sense of safety and security of American Jews. Israel turning into a wedge issue in American politics is another dark cloud over the future stature of Jews in America. In short, American Jews increasingly have a lot to worry about.

Four pillars of action for the Semiquin

Against this backdrop, the Semiquin offers a historic opportunity to reimagine the next epoch of Jewish life in America by focusing on four efforts: renewal, check-in, contribution and outreach.

Renewal

The effort of renewal refers to a broad and deep intellectual and entrepreneurial awakening, inspired by the role of American Jewry as the great Diaspora of the coming generations. There should be study and exploration of why American Jewry enjoys such longevity and prosperity, as well as its responsibilities for its “host country.”

Check-in

While most planned celebrations of the Semiquincentennial are backward-facing, in that their focus is on marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence and the American revolution, the Jewish community should use this opportunity for a forward-facing effort of institutional renewal.

The network of Jewish institutions across America — schools, Jewish community centers, camps, synagogues and others — represent the most remarkable collective creation of American Jewry. All of them should update their strategic plans, confidently embracing a forward-looking outlook of growth and development. This challenge may sound like a simple managerial task, but it is a feat of imagination given the tectonic shifts our community is experiencing. Having an updated and vetted 10-year plan by July 4, 2026, should be the norm of our community for every institution and organization. Such an effort can highlight opportunities for a new wave of philanthropic investments and entrepreneurship.

Contribution

This effort refers to the challenge of making a significant “gift” to America during the 250th — one which is distinctly Jewish and, to the extent possible, connected to Israel. Examples include helping wounded veterans, people with disabilities, inner city communities and rural areas. To achieve visibility and make an impact in the hubbub of the Semiquin, such contributions must be local, in multiple communities in every state; and national, guided by an overarching vision and happening across the country.

Outreach

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been calling for strengthening people-to-people relations among Israelis and Americans through their respective civil societies. The Semiquin offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to forge such relationships with other minorities based on shared efforts to better American society.

Time to show gratitude

Alexis de Tocqueville was the first European to fully appreciate the grand promise of the United States of America. In Democracy in America, published in 1835, he highlighted how American civic society thrived on self-organization and self-reliance. Jews are also, historically, self-organized and self-reliant, making them a natural fit in America, which may explain the outsized role that Jews have played in American civil society today. For instance, UJA-Federation of New York is one of the largest charities in the United States, although Jews represent less than 2% of the country’s population.

Recent events of antisemitism and violence in America have been deeply worrying and require extensive measures to enhance our community’s safety and security. At the same time, we can gain confidence from the deep alignment between “the American way” and “the Jewish way.”

The long-term well-being and security of American Jewry will depend on the vision and work of our current leaders. The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity not only for expressions of collective gratitude for what has transpired, but also for embracing a bold, confident and proud vision for the future.

Gidi Grinstein is the founder and president of Reut, a think tank that focuses on world Jewry issues, and the author of Flexigidity: The Secret of Jewish Adaptability.