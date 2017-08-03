Let the Debates Begin: Unpacking the Jewish Wars

By Steven Windmueller, Ph.D.
What divides the Jewish people? Jewish history is filled with communal conflict, disagreements over religious practice, personal conduct, and communal policy. In fact, Jewish texts reflect these controversies, offering at times detailed scenarios depicting the rabbis offering various perspectives. At times, we are introduced to a “majority opinion” accompanied as well by a “minority report.” The rabbis seem to be able to battle through their arguments yet still able to acknowledge their opponents’ ideas, even giving recognition to these dissenting opinions. Indeed, some contemporary Jewish organizations, while putting forth their policy positions will also publish the dissenting arguments within their ranks. In February this writer shared an essay on this site focusing on the “great divide” that today defines the Jewish agenda.
In today’s communal practice a whole array of policy challenges seem to be present. Ten of these controversial issues are introduced here. Most of these questions are tied directly or indirectly to the Israel-Diaspora connection. Many of the items reference the unique position of 20th and now 21st century Jews as we continue to negotiate the power balance between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel.
No doubt, there are many more divisive matters that Jewish leaders and their boards struggle with on an ongoing basis. At times these policy battles spill over into personality wars. In the aftermath of these struggles, we have seen donors withdraw support, board members resign, and professionals relieved of their responsibilities. From time to time, we learn of rabbis who have been dismissed from their pulpits, as a result of “death by sermon” where their political or social perspectives were seen as contrary to the interests and views of congregational leadership.
- Who can pray and where? The Kotel Agreement may represent the latest in a series of disputes over access to and the practice of Judaism in the public square.
- Who is a Jew? In part related to the above issue, the conversion controversy has been around for a while, yet it remains a hot-button topic, arousing strong feelings on all sides.
- Guess who is coming to dinner? The conflict over personalities who may be invited to speak and what criteria ought to be used to determine their credentials or their credibility to address complex and divisive issues of the Jewish people? The selection of materials or films has created similar cultural wars.
- Are you or are you not? The disagreements over definitions of how we categorize who is an anti-Zionist and who should be labeled an anti-Semite?
- Who can be invited to sit at the table? As noted above, the question of loyalty can apply to organizations, as well as individuals. The J Street Debate, and the broader question of what constitutes a legitimate pro-Israel organization? Is there room at the Jewish table for the voices of dissent, including JVP and IfNotNow?
- Can you be pro–Israel, if? The debate over President Obama’s Iranian Nuclear Accord Agreement raised questions among some advocates questioning the pro-Israel credentials of those who supported this Agreement. The larger issue introduced here revolves around what criteria ought to be employed to define “loyalty?”
- Who may speak? The debate over Israel’s settlement policies and other issues that are seen as important to defining the Jewish State’s democratic and Jewish character. This debate has opened up the larger question of who may critique Israeli policies, only its citizens or do Diaspora Jews also have the right to question the government?
- How ought we to fight BDS? This is a battle over strategies and tactics, but in some quarters the defenders of particular positions have been called out for not labeling BDS activists as “anti-Israel” or worse?
- When should the community speak out? The question of when ought the Jewish community and its primary agencies address public policy concerns? This issue most recently surfaced around the proposed Muslim ban and the reaction on the part of many Jews in opposing such an action. When should Jewish organizations take up public policy positions and what criteria ought to drive their decision to act?
- Who speaks for Diaspora Jews? Here the question revolves around the competing voices within the Jewish world and which one(s) has the authority or the credibility to address the issues that impact the community.
Reflections:
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks gives special attention to these corrosive issues, when he writes:
Recent history – the Holocaust, and the sense of involvement that most Jewish throughout the world feel in the fate of Israel – has convinced us that the Jewish destiny is indivisible. We are implicated in the fate of one another. That is the substantive content of our current sense of unity. But it is a unity imposed, as it were, from outside. Neither anti-Semitism nor anti-Zionism, we believe, makes distinctions between Jews. Hence our collective vigilance, activity, and concern. But from within, in terms of its own self-understanding, the Jewish people evince no answering solidarity. External crisis unites Jews; internal belief divides.
Steven Windmueller Ph. D. on behalf of the Wind Group, Consulting for the Jewish Future. Dr. Windmueller’s collection of articles can be found on his website: www.thewindreport.com.
Comments
Stephen Bayer says
Can professor Windmueller provide the source for the Rabbi Sacks quote? I would like to read more.
Thanks
I Wolfman says
A Google search reveals that the quote comes from Rabbi Sacks’s book “One People? Tradition, Modernity, and Jewish Unity.” See his website—http://rabbisacks.org/books/one-people/
Mr. Cohen says
Steven Windmueller PhD asked:
“What divides the Jewish people?”
my personal answer:
For Jews, the most important division is between those who believe that Torah is Divinely-revealed, and those who do not.
Those who do not believe that Torah is Divinely-revealed, they will experience great difficulty explaining why the Jewish people still exist more than 33 centuries after the revelation at Mount Sinai, when many larger and more powerful nations have ceased to exist, when many much-larger religions have ceased to exist, and have become forgotten so completely that they are not even mentioned in most history books.
Those who do not believe that Torah is Divinely-revealed, will experience great difficulty explaining why, more than 33 centuries after the revelation at Mount Sinai, Jews are winning 22% of all Nobel Prizes, even though they are 1/750th of the world’s population.
Those who do not believe that Torah is Divinely-revealed, will have great difficulty explaining why, after being the most-persecuted people in history for 15 centuries, the Jews succeeded in transforming a almost-uninhabited desert wasteland into a modern high-tech nation; the revival of Hebrew which was categorized as a dead language for almost 2,000 years; miraculous military victories against impossibly larger opponents; etc.
Jordan says
Shalom Dr. Steve,
You asked: “Who is a Jew?”
Only for NANO (North American non Othodox) Jews is this a “hot button issue.” This issue arises from the absence of an accepted NANO Judaism which inspires DNA kishke level convictions to actually fight for this issue beyond threatening to withhold tz’daqah. You asked:
“Who can be invited to sit and the table?”
How about Messianic Jews, (born Jews who have chosen Christianity as their faith community)? There is NO NON HALACHIC reason for them to be excluded. The use of Halacha here is out of bounds as most Jews reject it as in any way authoritative. There is no question of those Jews Jewish status. So why would it be kosher to apply Halacha to Messianic Jews? You asked:
“When should the community speak out? Who speaks for diaspora Jews?”
What community Dr. Steve? There is no Jewish Community in any non trivial senses of either of those two words. Yes there are organizations and agencies that have the adjective “Jewish” in their names but this still begs the question of what makes them specifically Jewish?
No one ought deign to speak for diaspora Jews. Quite simply no one has the the credibility nor the authority to do so.
Biv’racha,
Jordan
Steven Windmueller says
Jordan, as always your questions are most thoughtful and offer us some insights into the realities and complexities of modern Jewish life. Indeed, we would agree there is no “one Jewish community” but in fact multiple communities of Jews. We see boundaries being formed that define and separate each of these individualized expressions of Jewish life. These political, religious, cultural groupings are determining with whom they will engage and what constitutes for them “authority” and legitimacy in connection with specific issues and practices. I think however you will find that with all of the disagreements that shape the contemporary Jewish experience today there remains a set of core beliefs about Jewish peoplehood and the Jewish historical experience that still sets certain common markers binding together most Jews. This sense of the collective represents the mystique that sustains us. Welcome your reactions! Steven
Jordan says
Shalom Dr. Steve,
Rav todot for engaging as well as for your kind words. You wrote in your response:
“Indeed, we would agree there is no ‘one Jewish community’ ….”
And yet the term is used by you and others in here and in fora like this as if there is???? It’s time to stop use something more accurate. And this doesn’t even address the nebulousness of the adjective “Jewish” from the NANO perspective. You continued:
“…but in fact multiple communities of Jews.”
Fair enough but a clear definition of community that distinguishes it from just a population/group of Jews in a specific locale would be very helpful. You continued:
“We see boundaries being formed that define and separate each of these individualized expressions of Jewish life.”
I’m still hung up on the adjective “Jewish.” What makes these “expressions of Jewish life” Jewish beyond the involvement of Jews? E.g., is a group of Jews a working at a food pantry, and “expression of Jewish life?” More generally, is anything a Jew says or does an “expression of Jewish life?”
You continued re the Jewish groups determining and defining authority and legitimacy for themselves. Of course this is fine as long as they stay within themselves. Exiting their self made cocoons is when the disagreements arise.
You then wrote:
“I think however you will find that with all of the disagreements that shape the contemporary Jewish experience today there remains a set of core beliefs about Jewish peoplehood and the Jewish historical experience that still sets certain common markers binding together most Jews.”
Dr. Steve how would you express those “core beliefs about Jewish peoplehood…” that bind “together MOST Jews?” It’s because we DON’T have a clear, crisp, concise, and compelling answer here (from a NANO perspective) that we have the tohu va vohu that I perceive. You finished up with this:
“This sense of the collective represents the mystique that sustains us.”
What do you mean by collective? I have a sense but I’m an old guy (compared to most in here) with memories of such feelings. Unfortunately, I’d wager that other than for professional Jews (clergy, educators, movement workers, folks like you, etc.), most NANO Jews know of no such “sense of the collective” and thus have no such sustanence.
Please show me the errors in my thinking.
Thanks again for engaging Dr. Steve.
Biv’racha,
Jordan
Steven Windmueller says
Jordan, happy to take this discussion “off line”! I suspect in the end we will remain in disagreement over terms and over Jewish practices. The power of memory drives me to my conclusion about the Jewish mystique. The “collective” represents this extraordinary and elusive notion of peoplehood. Agreed, these ideas may well disappear with this generation, but I believe that over time other imagery will give definition and meaning to Millennials and succeeding generations!
Mr. Cohen says
Dear Jordan,
You questions were not aimed at me,
but I will attempt to answer them anyway.
Hopefully, you will not be offended by that.
Jordan said:
I’m still hung up on the adjective “Jewish.”
My explanation:
The definition of a “Jewish” is simple:
Jews are the people who personally witnessed (and survived) the miraculous Ten Plagues in Egypt, and the miraculous parting of the Red Sea, and the Revelation at Mount Sinai, and for 40 years were led and taught by the greatest prophet who ever lived.
Jordan was also seeking to define the phrase:
“expression of Jewish life”
My explanation:
The purpose of studying Halachah [Jewish Law] is to determine what is a correct “expression of Jewish life” and what is not. The more you understand Halachah, the more you understand what is a correct “expression of Jewish life”.
I hope this helps.
Sincerely,
Mr. Cohen