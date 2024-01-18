Your Daily Phil: Zionist teens take to the streets for Israel in L.A.

Worthy Reads

Good Metrics, Good Values: In Philanthropy Roundtable, Leah Kral, author of Innovation for Social Change: How Wildly Successful Nonprofits Inspire and Deliver Results, discusses her recommendations for nonprofits looking to innovate. “I see nonprofit teams getting justifiably frustrated with metrics and evaluation all the time. We can easily be measuring the wrong thing. We can create bad incentives. Poorly designed metrics can waste our time… Metrics, when done right, help us answer the question, ‘How do we know if what we are doing is working’ And the information should lead to action or decisions. Evaluation and metrics must be meaningful and actionable. They can help you decide if a program is worth pursuing. They also can help you test your theories and learn from experiments… Mayo Clinic is perhaps the best nonprofit hospital in the world… In interviews, team members of Mayo Clinic say that good patient outcomes occur because employees are empowered to carry out their organizational values… A culture like this is intentional. It requires leaders to get out of the way. It involves taking risks and leaving room for bottom-up experimentation, and even failure, from which we can learn and adjust. These are practices that any type of nonprofit with any size budget, big or small, can learn from and replicate.” [PhilanthropyRoundtable]

DEI Under Fire: Fourteen states are poised to consider legislation to curb diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus — DEI offices, identity-based preferences for hiring and admissions, staff and faculty pledges to DEI goals (aka. diversity statements) and mandatory diversity training — and that number may grow, reports J. Bryan Charles in The Chronicle of Higher Education. “??While college administrators argue that they have a legal, moral, and financial obligation to more aggressively tackle forms of discrimination on campus and provide extra resources to historically marginalized employees and students — who will soon make up more than half of the nation’s population — opponents say those efforts are ineffective, illegal, and, in fact, discriminatory… The origin of the political campaign to dismantle colleges’ DEI efforts traces back to January 2023, when the Manhattan Institute and the Goldwater Institute created a playbook for lawmakers wishing to oppose DEI. In its proposal, scholars described DEI offices and their staff as ‘a kind of revolutionary vanguard on campuses; their livelihood can only be justified by discovering — i.e., manufacturing — new inequities to be remedied.’… Others see DEI efforts as a distraction from the structural inequalities that colleges create. ‘DEI offices are focused on the least impactful inequalities on campus,’ said Tyler A. Harper, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College.” [ChronicleofHigherEd]

A Different Type of Pipeline: To help meet the needs of a desperate job market, Bloomberg Philanthropies is dedicating $250 million toward preparing students in 10 cities for health care jobs — straight out of high school, if desired, reports Jenna Russell in The New York Times. “Students will earn college credits as they train for careers in nursing, emergency medicine, lab science, medical imaging and surgery. But in a nod to evolving views on higher education, and to surging demand for vocational training, the program will prepare thousands of students to start full-time jobs upon graduation instead of college if they choose. ‘There’s a growing sense that the value of college has diminished, relative to cost,’ Howard Wolfson, education program lead at Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in an interview on Tuesday. ‘This should not be construed as anti-college — every kid who wants to go should have the opportunity. But at the same time, we have to acknowledge the reality that, for a lot of kids, college is not an option, or they want to get on with their careers.’… Wolfson said he envisions cities across the country setting up similar pipelines to fill 2 million job openings in health care, a number projected to double by 2031. In Boston, Mary Skipper, the schools superintendent, said she can imagine feeder schools to help address the critical national shortage of teachers in addition to health care workers. ‘It’s a very powerful model,’ she said. ‘It sets a blueprint.’” [NYT]