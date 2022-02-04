Your Daily Phil: Your Daily Phil: Israeli tech for synagogue security + LA Jewish community rallies after tragic car accident

SEEKING RELIEF

Michigan congregant eyes Supreme Court in battle with antisemitic picketers

Eliott Sorkin

In the latest move in a long-simmering conflict between an Ann Arbor, Mich., synagogue and a group of demonstrators who have picketed its Shabbat services for nearly two decades, one congregant is now asking the Supreme Court to intervene, while facing a recent ruling that he and a co-plaintiff must pay more than $150,000 in court costs for the demonstrators, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Background: For 18 years, demonstrators affiliated with a group calling itself Witness for Peace (WFP) — formerly Jewish Witnesses for Peace and Friends — have displayed dozens of provocative signs on both sides of the road outside Beth Israel Congregation each week on Saturday morning as congregants arrive for Shabbat services. Signs include messages such as “Resist Jewish power” and “End Jewish Supremacism in Palestine.” The Anti-Defamation League describes WFP as “anti-Semitic” and its leader, Henry Herskovitz, as a Holocaust denier.

See you in court: In 2019, Beth Israel congregant Marvin Gerber and Miriam Brysk — who attends another congregation that holds services at the synagogue — filed suit against Herskovitz and his associates in federal district court, arguing that WFP violates their First Amendment right to freely practice their religion. WFP, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union, counters that the demonstrators are exercising constitutionally protected free speech rights. Thus far, the congregants’ argument has not been successful, with federal district and circuit courts siding against them.

Reinforcements: Gerber is now petitioning the Supreme Court to take up the case. He has until April 1 to file a formal petition. Nathan Lewin, who has argued before the Supreme Court nearly 30 times, recently agreed to represent Gerber pro bono. “The Jewish community in the United States should view [the lower-court ruling] as a clear and present danger,” Lewin toldJI. “Not only because it combines what [the lower-court judge] viewed as simply being anti-Israel propaganda with what is sheer antisemitism. But I think what is most important is that it really hinders, intimidates, harasses people going to the synagogue, the right to worship.”

IT’S THE LAW

Salary transparency will soon be mandatory in New York City



“Mandated salary transparency on job descriptions is coming to New York City. With as many as 4,000 Jewish organizations, synagogues and schools in the NYC area, this represents a significant shift in culture for tens of thousands of employees,” writes Jessica Rothbart, an advisory board member for the Gender Equity in Hiring Project, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Tipping point: “Salary transparency has been done in earnest in the Jewish community since 2018. That’s when I entered the Gender Equity in Hiring Project‘s first cohort of Gender Equity advocates in summer 2018. We cautiously discussed the pros and cons of why a salary range closes the gender salary gap and how to get leadership invested at the dozen Jewish organizations represented around the table. With nine cohorts now completed, many organizations shifted their practice. Salary transparency on job postings started appearing in different forms – hourly wage amounts, annual salary ranges, exact numbers – along with explanations of benefits that added to an employee’s overall package. The shift was in motion, but the tipping point for all organizations will be [when the city’s mandate goes into effect on] May 15, 2022.”

Small window remains: “The 108 organizations that have gone through GEiHP’s program have started to do the work to ensure that salary transparency is part of their culture. Fueled by research around how salary transparency narrows the gender pay gap and helps keep employees more satisfied in their role, 135 trainees returned to their organization to raise the bar in their hiring practices… That leaves many organizations – including some of the largest in our community – reactive to the upcoming law with a small window to make the change. Although transparency will be mandated, there is still time and updates your organization can make to help ready your staff and improve your culture.”

