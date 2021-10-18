Your Daily Phil: Yachad’s new approach to disabilities referral services + Rethinking how to rebuild after COVID

SUSTAINABLE CHANGE

Lessons from the Second City: Rethinking rebuilding

Shutterstock

“On Oct. 8, 1871, a fire broke out in Patrick and Catherine O’Leary’s barn on the southwest side of Chicago. It soon spread to envelop the entire city… The destruction was devastating, but it’s the rebuilding of the city that has drawn our attention today. While some rushed to rebuild Chicago the way it had been, others set out to realize a new vision for what Chicago could become. The ‘Great Rebuilding’ was a bold effort to construct a new urban center,” write Rabbi Avi Katz Orlow and Stefan Teodosic, who describe themselves as “two Jewish camp guys at heart,” in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, one that uses the Chicago experience to draw parallels to the post-COVID Jewish community.

Second City: “Accomplishing these things required alignment amongst organizations and partnerships between government, companies, investors and philanthropists. In short order, boosters needed to communicate this opportunity with all stakeholders, including citizens, to move forward on these fresh, transformational ideas for a safer, nicer and more resilient Second City. This new metropolis would become the home to big businesses, innovative buildings and a new style of architecture.”

Great Rebuilding: “It has been 150 years, but where is the Jewish community today? We have been dealing with COVID-19 and its variants for over 19 months. Having just finished the holidays, we look forward to the work ahead of us in 5782. In many ways the embers are still smoldering. Are we going to rebuild our community the way it was, or are we going to set out a grand revision for our communities’ ‘Great Rebuilding’? What lessons can we learn from Chicago?”

Sustainable change: “While Chicago focused on its buildings, we need to evolve our organizational architecture. How will we rethink our finances, human resources, technology, marketing and communications, governance and training of our professionals and board members? How will we rebuild our communities while prioritizing the mental, emotional, social and spiritual health of individuals?”

Read the full piece here.

REBUILD THE CENTER

A strategic reset for Jewish community relations and advocacy

iStock

“Do we dig in our heels with progressives [over Israel] because it used to make sense, or do we pivot and develop new partnerships and strategies that reflect our community’s interests today?” asks David Bernstein, founder of the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Primary strategy: “For more than a decade, the primary strategy of the Jewish community relations field has been to build ties to key non-Jewish segments on the political left deemed ‘fence-sitters’ on Israel. An influential report issued by the REUT Group, an Israeli think tank, in 2010 stated that ‘Israel and its allies should maintain thousands of personal relationships with political, financial, cultural, media and security-related elites.’ The report went on to say that ‘Israel should engage its critics, while isolating the delegitimizers.’”

Fence sitters: “Fence-sitters include, among others, segments of the African American community, mainline Protestants, Latinos and LGBTQ activists. The strategy had been to engage these groups on social justice issues that they — and many Jews — care about, and in the process influence their thinking on Jews and Israel.”

Strategic reset: “This strategy of engaging progressive activists, I am sorry to say, has largely failed. The attitudes toward Israel among progressives have markedly worsened in the past five years. And the prevailing ideological environment has become toxic and fundamentally illiberal. Aligning ourselves too closely with the progressive movement, especially insofar as such alignment requires conformity to its pieties and credos, gives succor to an ideology that will ultimately harm us. It’s time for the mainstream Jewish community to do a strategic reset.”

Read the full piece here.