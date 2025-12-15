Your Daily Phil: World Jewry reels as terror strikes Down Under

Worthy Reads

Flicker of Light: In The Free Press, Rachel Goldberg-Polin reflects on the recently released video of her son, Hersh, and five other Israeli hostages commemorating Hanukkah while captive in Gaza nine months before they were killed by Hamas terrorists. “Seeing these young, vibrant, and luminous Jews keeping alive their over-2,000-year-old tradition of lighting Hanukkah candles, even when in the bowels of hell on earth, you cannot help but feel something. I won’t suggest what you should feel. … In these dark times, it is a flicker of light. The flame is whispering something. If you are quiet and you lean forward, you will hear it. Did you grasp it? The Beautiful Six did. It is hope. Hope! It’s not a suggestion, or advice. It is a command. Hanukkah teaches us there is light. Even in the darkest of times and the most upside-down of places. The camera sweeps by Hersh and he says, ‘Wishing you a Hanukkah of peace.’ From hell, without a hand, he wished us peace.” [FreePress]

Deja Vu: In The Jewish Independent, Melbourne, Australia, resident and avid ocean swimmer Sharon Berger shares her reaction to the attack at Bondi Beach. “For me it bought back too many memories of living in Israel during the second intifada. We had one particularly close encounter that I still remember vividly. We were just a few minutes behind driving through an intersection where a bus exploded killing kids and adults alike. I still remember them reporting on identifying the bodies by the swimsuits the kids had worn that day in anticipation of their upcoming fieldtrip. Seeing the images of people running from the beach in their swimsuits somehow reignited that morbid memory. … With the return of the remaining hostage corpses, bar the body of Ran Gvili, and a tentative ceasefire, it finally felt that there was a wisp of optimism in the air that things were starting to improve after two years of death and destruction in Israel and Gaza. Yet the attack at Bondi shows that it’s naïve to think that things will ever go back to a pre-October 7 reality.” [TheJewishIndependent]

In Case You’re Still Confused: In The Atlantic, David Frum calls out the anti-Israel rhetoric that has been excused for over two years for what it is: incitement to violence. “In a 2021 essay, the prominent anti-Israel academic Steve Salaita rejected those who ‘speak of rights and democracy and civil liberties and then superimpose those categories onto Palestine. It doesn’t occur to them that Palestine has its own vocabularies of freedom worth forcing into the American conversation.’ It is helpful to possess a lexicon of what is typically intended by these vocabularies. Armed struggle means shooting people or blowing them up with bombs. By any means necessary means targeting the most defenseless: children, the elderly, other civilians. Globalize the intifada means shooting or bombing people in Sydney, London, Paris, Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York City, as well as in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. From the river to the sea means the annihilation of a sovereign democratic state and the mass murder, expulsion and enslavement of much of its population.” [TheAtlantic]