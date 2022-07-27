Your Daily Phil: White House names new Jewish liaison + Addressing older adult homelessness in L.A.

Worthy Reads

Survival Stories: Telling the story of having been shot and his survival is a blessing because it can help others “approach their lives with new hope and optimism,” Damion J. Cooper writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, but it also forces him to relive his traumas: “Most often I must tell my story to people whose own life experiences are nothing like mine and who can never truly understand the feelings behind my words and often my tears. In many cases, I must relate my story at a moment’s notice when I am not emotionally prepared. At other times, I must compress that story into a tight timeframe. Imagine being rushed to explain the night someone nearly took your life — and how that night changed you forever…I founded my nonprofit in 2014, and it has grown every year since then. The work we do has changed countless lives for the better. When will the success stories of the boys we support and our evidence-based programming be enough to persuade donors that we deserve their support? When will Black- and brown-led organizations such as mine be allowed to stand on our own merit like so many nonprofits run by our white counterparts? When will it no longer be necessary to relive our near-death experiences, deaths of loved ones, or postprison redemption stories to be deemed worthy enough for funding — without having to be retraumatized by our pasts?” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Humanity-based Hiring: Casting a wide net, including salary range in job postings, forgoing cover letters for video introductions and being crystal clear about what a job and work culture really entails are among the strategies for “humanizing your hiring process,” Mordy Walfish, COO at Leading Edge, writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “It may seem a bit countercultural to be upfront about some of the ‘blemishes’ in a job posting (e.g. a detail-oriented culture, periods of intense workload), but every job has challenges. It’s a sign of respect for candidates to reveal what ours are. Then, candidates can decide for themselves if they are willing and able to tackle these challenges. We also clearly lay out each step of the process and the overall timeframe. We include a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion explicitly, and we try to be thoughtful about how the role might appeal across demographic groups (sometimes using external resources like Textio, which helps employers use more inclusive language). Beyond the explicit information we include, we also work hard to convey our organizational culture implicitly in the tone and voice of the job posting.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Shabbat as Spiritual ‘Field’: An al fresco, interactive “Open Shabbat,” held every fourth Friday of the month and affiliated with San Francisco Night Ministry, serves the needs of local unhoused people in the Mission District. Rabbi Jeremy Sher leads the service in cooperation with S.F. Night Ministry, an interfaith nonprofit that provides spiritual care to the city’s unhoused, poor and people with HIV/AIDS, Gabe Stutman writes in J.: The Jewish Weekly of Northern California: “Sher explained that the Mishebeirach prayer asked God for healing for the sick — a few people chimed in with names of loved ones in need of healing. ‘My grandmother,’ one man said. After the V’ahavta, a prayer about loving God, Sher asked people to share a story of being afraid; a time when they persevered through faith. Mike told a story about nearly escaping death in a fire. For his sermon, Sher spoke in support of wealth redistribution, tied to the Book of Numbers. He described what he called ‘blasphemous’ wealth disparities in the city. ‘There is so much food here in the Mission,’ he said. ‘And yet people go hungry.’ Only a few chairs at the service were filled by people not associated with the Night Ministry, but others lingered nearby, listening… At times the scene felt chaotic. Occasionally, people who were mentally ill or under the influence of drugs or alcohol happened by, partially clothed and clearly in dire straits. … Still, it felt to Trent Thornley, the executive director of S.F. Night Ministry, as if the service had created a spiritual ‘field’ in the midst of surrounding chaos.” [J.]