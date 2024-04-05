Your Daily Phil: Where things stand six months after Oct. 7

Good Friday morning.

As we pushed the double-stroller up the path to our synagogue for Simchat Torah, our 3-year-old and not-yet-2-year-old clutching plush Torah scrolls to dance with, we saw the gabbai and two other congregants standing huddled over a cellphone, speaking quietly but animatedly. Their open use of electricity at an Orthodox shul and the looks on their faces made it clear: Something was horribly wrong, recalls eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Too far north to be targeted by the initial barrage of rockets and mortar shells, which set off air raid sirens in so many parts of the country, this was how we in the sleepy northern town of Zichron Ya’akov found out about the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We didn’t yet know close to the full extent of the massacres — the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust and the opening shot of a bloody war that continues to rage along Israel’s southern and northern borders — but it was decided to keep the Simchat Torah service to a bare minimum, both in acknowledgement of the tragedy and to get people home as quickly as possible. At lunch that afternoon, one of our guests received a call to report for reserve duty and immediately hurried home to pack his bag and go, leaving behind his wife and three young children.

Six months later, 134 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, dozens of whom are believed to have been killed either in the initial attack or since, and while many of the roughly 200,000 people who were displaced by the fighting have returned to their homes, mostly those living in the Western Negev, the communities along Israel’s border with Lebanon remain desolate as regular rocket and missile fire by the Hezbollah terror group render them far too dangerous for civilians. Just last night, an Israeli soldier was injured by an anti-tank missile attack near the town of Metulla, and seven rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee community of Malkia.

Antisemitism has soared around the world in the six months following the attacks, with Jewish communities around the world reporting record-high numbers of antisemitic incidents and growing concern that the alliances and partnerships they had built with other groups were not as strong as they had hoped.

The days and weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks saw unparalleled mobilization of Israel’s citizenry, with grassroots volunteering efforts springing up across the country to help the survivors, the internally displaced people and the families of the hundreds of thousands of reservists who were called up. The political turmoil that had roiled the country since last January suddenly dissipated as groups that once almost violently opposed one another began working together toward a common cause. This extended to Israel’s Arab population, which surveys found identified with the country and its institutions more than any other time in recent decades.

The vast majority of Diaspora Jewry also came together, with groups that often have drastically different visions for Israel expressing unequivocal support for the country and its stated goal of toppling Hamas in Gaza and rescuing the hostages, as well as donating record amounts to Israeli causes. The precise amount has yet to be tallied, but will likely be close to $2 billion, with the Jewish Federations of North America alone raising nearly $800 million.

Six months later and amid growing concerns that toppling Hamas and rescuing the hostages are mutually exclusive goals, those political differences — both in Israel and in the United States — are resurfacing and with renewed vigor. In Israel, this can be seen in growing protests on the street calling for the government to prioritize the release of captives and for new elections to be scheduled. In the U.S., this could be seen in the mixed response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) criticism of the Israeli government, which parts of the Jewish communal establishment decried while others identified with it.

While most of the immediate relief needs have been met since Oct. 7, planning, fundraising and allocations to address the medium- and long-term needs of both Israelis and Diaspora communities are underway. In Israel, that means economic recovery, reconstruction and repopulation of Western Negev towns, expanded mental health care, improved welfare services; elsewhere, it means more effective efforts to combat antisemitism and protect Jewish communities and more accessible Jewish educational and communal programming, while maintaining existing programs.

The Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath have also prompted people who were never particularly connected to the Jewish community, including major donors, to suddenly become interested in getting more involved, and those already involved to reevaluate their roles in the Jewish community. See: philanthropist Sylvan Adams shifting his charitable giving from projects highlighting Israel’s “beautiful” side to the world to those that instead strengthen it; Doron Krakow stepping down as president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America in order to focus his attention on Israel; Joe Roberts resigning as chair of the liberal Zionist JSpaceCanada as the response by progressive groups caused him to rethink his political allegiances.

The ties between Israel and the Diaspora, long seen as fraying, have been reinforced over the past six months. Alongside a steady stream of solidarity missions from around the world to Israel, Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks and their families have been traveling to speak in Jewish communities abroad, particularly to the U.S., a phenomenon only made possible by the fortuitous inclusion of Israel in the Visa Waiver Program days before the attacks.

This Shabbat, we will again push our double-stroller up the path to our synagogue, where we will have a special kiddush in honor of our friend’s 80th birthday, as things settle into a strange and strained new routine. Our lunch guest who dropped everything to report for reserve duty should be there too, though he — and many other reservists — are just waiting for their next call-up date. As we have every week since Oct. 7, we will include in our service Psalm 130, pleading to Hashem “from the depths” to redeem us, as well as a special prayer for the captives and the injured. God willing, it will be the last time we need to.

Shabbat shalom.