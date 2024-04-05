Your Daily Phil: Where things stand six months after Oct. 7
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch about the state of Zionism in the Reform movement and report on a $1 million donation by Robert Kraft to the United Negro College Fund to strengthen Black-Jewish ties. We feature an opinion piece by Robin Friedman about the knowledge gap she is observing among Jewish teens about antisemitism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
As we pushed the double-stroller up the path to our synagogue for Simchat Torah, our 3-year-old and not-yet-2-year-old clutching plush Torah scrolls to dance with, we saw the gabbai and two other congregants standing huddled over a cellphone, speaking quietly but animatedly. Their open use of electricity at an Orthodox shul and the looks on their faces made it clear: Something was horribly wrong, recalls eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.
Too far north to be targeted by the initial barrage of rockets and mortar shells, which set off air raid sirens in so many parts of the country, this was how we in the sleepy northern town of Zichron Ya’akov found out about the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We didn’t yet know close to the full extent of the massacres — the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust and the opening shot of a bloody war that continues to rage along Israel’s southern and northern borders — but it was decided to keep the Simchat Torah service to a bare minimum, both in acknowledgement of the tragedy and to get people home as quickly as possible. At lunch that afternoon, one of our guests received a call to report for reserve duty and immediately hurried home to pack his bag and go, leaving behind his wife and three young children.
Six months later, 134 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, dozens of whom are believed to have been killed either in the initial attack or since, and while many of the roughly 200,000 people who were displaced by the fighting have returned to their homes, mostly those living in the Western Negev, the communities along Israel’s border with Lebanon remain desolate as regular rocket and missile fire by the Hezbollah terror group render them far too dangerous for civilians. Just last night, an Israeli soldier was injured by an anti-tank missile attack near the town of Metulla, and seven rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee community of Malkia.
Antisemitism has soared around the world in the six months following the attacks, with Jewish communities around the world reporting record-high numbers of antisemitic incidents and growing concern that the alliances and partnerships they had built with other groups were not as strong as they had hoped.
The days and weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks saw unparalleled mobilization of Israel’s citizenry, with grassroots volunteering efforts springing up across the country to help the survivors, the internally displaced people and the families of the hundreds of thousands of reservists who were called up. The political turmoil that had roiled the country since last January suddenly dissipated as groups that once almost violently opposed one another began working together toward a common cause. This extended to Israel’s Arab population, which surveys found identified with the country and its institutions more than any other time in recent decades.
The vast majority of Diaspora Jewry also came together, with groups that often have drastically different visions for Israel expressing unequivocal support for the country and its stated goal of toppling Hamas in Gaza and rescuing the hostages, as well as donating record amounts to Israeli causes. The precise amount has yet to be tallied, but will likely be close to $2 billion, with the Jewish Federations of North America alone raising nearly $800 million.
Six months later and amid growing concerns that toppling Hamas and rescuing the hostages are mutually exclusive goals, those political differences — both in Israel and in the United States — are resurfacing and with renewed vigor. In Israel, this can be seen in growing protests on the street calling for the government to prioritize the release of captives and for new elections to be scheduled. In the U.S., this could be seen in the mixed response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) criticism of the Israeli government, which parts of the Jewish communal establishment decried while others identified with it.
While most of the immediate relief needs have been met since Oct. 7, planning, fundraising and allocations to address the medium- and long-term needs of both Israelis and Diaspora communities are underway. In Israel, that means economic recovery, reconstruction and repopulation of Western Negev towns, expanded mental health care, improved welfare services; elsewhere, it means more effective efforts to combat antisemitism and protect Jewish communities and more accessible Jewish educational and communal programming, while maintaining existing programs.
The Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath have also prompted people who were never particularly connected to the Jewish community, including major donors, to suddenly become interested in getting more involved, and those already involved to reevaluate their roles in the Jewish community. See: philanthropist Sylvan Adams shifting his charitable giving from projects highlighting Israel’s “beautiful” side to the world to those that instead strengthen it; Doron Krakow stepping down as president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America in order to focus his attention on Israel; Joe Roberts resigning as chair of the liberal Zionist JSpaceCanada as the response by progressive groups caused him to rethink his political allegiances.
The ties between Israel and the Diaspora, long seen as fraying, have been reinforced over the past six months. Alongside a steady stream of solidarity missions from around the world to Israel, Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks and their families have been traveling to speak in Jewish communities abroad, particularly to the U.S., a phenomenon only made possible by the fortuitous inclusion of Israel in the Visa Waiver Program days before the attacks.
This Shabbat, we will again push our double-stroller up the path to our synagogue, where we will have a special kiddush in honor of our friend’s 80th birthday, as things settle into a strange and strained new routine. Our lunch guest who dropped everything to report for reserve duty should be there too, though he — and many other reservists — are just waiting for their next call-up date. As we have every week since Oct. 7, we will include in our service Psalm 130, pleading to Hashem “from the depths” to redeem us, as well as a special prayer for the captives and the injured. God willing, it will be the last time we need to.
Q&A
Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch and the crisis facing Reform Judaism
For decades, Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch has been an unequivocally pro-Israel voice within the Reform movement, serving as the executive director of its Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) for more than a decade before moving to a pulpit position in 2004. After authoring several essays, both before and since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, about why the Reform movement is more inclined towards criticizing Israel than other branches of Judaism, Hirsch issued something of a cri de coeur, a cry of the heart, in an article last month in the journal SAPIR.
During a time that Hirsch, fresh off his latest solidarity visit to Israel, calls “a period [that will] be viewed 100 years from now as consequential in Jewish history,” he sat down with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen yesterday to discuss where the Reform movement is now, where it should be and where it is headed. With efforts underway in the Reform movement to enhance Zionist identity, Hirsch warned, “It’s not too late. But it is late.”
HC: Is the Reform movement heading for a split between Zionist and anti-Zionist camps, much like the state of affairs prior to the founding of the State of Israel?
AH: What is happening now is that in segments of liberal, Western Judaism — specifically in our movement — we’re going back to the future. I think that the default position for many liberal American Jews is the original Reform position of the late 19th century and a few decades of the 20th century. But these existential threats [the Holocaust and antisemitism] that kept impacting the Jewish people suppressed that anti-Zionism. Now, two generations of Jews have grown up with no perception of any kind of existential threat to them — notwithstanding the recent rise of antisemitism in our country. They prioritize universal values over particular values.
Their understanding of Judaism is that Jewish peoplehood is an impediment to human progress.
HC: After the recent statement from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemning Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) criticism of the Israeli government, URJ put out a statement that it was deeply disturbed by the conference’s statement. Is it a sign of today’s polarization?
AH: It’s more challenging now to keep the community whole and productive; even in synagogues we have broad opinions.
It goes without saying that most American Jews vote for Democrats and the same goes in New York and for Sen. Schumer. So we consider him an ally, friend and spokesperson… The issue that took many of us by surprise is not that Sen. Schumer and other representatives, across both parties, have criticism of Israeli political leadership or policies. What took us by surprise was the direct intervention in Israel’s internal affairs and its democracy. He spoke not as an analyst, or even as a rabbi —- I might say, ‘Listen, Netanyahu’s time is up’ — but that’s not [Schumer’s] role to say as Senate majority leader.
HC: Are there any “silver linings” to the crisis of antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the U.S. today? Have you seen more energy and commitment on the part of your congregation?
AH: Yes, we have seen across the board, most notably in younger generations, an increased curiosity about Judaism and about their heritage. We’ve seen increased willingness to interact with the community, attend synagogue and learn about Judaism.
But there’s one caveat. I don’t know how deep that development is or how long-lasting it is.
MAJOR GIFTS
Robert Kraft donates $1 million for HBCU programs to strengthen Black-Jewish ties
Robert Kraft donated $1 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to support a variety of Black-Jewish partnership programs at historically Black colleges and universities, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Come together: The donation comes as Kraft, through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and in his capacity as owner of the New England Patriots, has stepped up his efforts to bring together the country’s Black and Jewish communities. “I am honored to support UNCF in their mission to combat hate and promote unity,” Kraft said in a statement. “It is crucial that we come together as a society to address the root causes of hate and prejudice. By investing in education and awareness programs, we can empower individuals to stand up against hate and create a more inclusive future for all.”
Shared history: The $1 million grant will go toward a UNCF-led initiative that will promote “fellowship and social justice leadership” among Black and Jewish students, as well as strengthen the partnership between the leaders of the Black and Jewish communities, the college fund said. This will include organizing “unity dinners” for Black and Jewish students where they can learn about “their shared history of struggle for social justice in America,” UNCF said. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, said in a statement: “Together, we can work toward a future where mutual respect, understanding and love eliminate all hate.”
MORE KNOWLEDGE, SOONER
Our kids remain unprepared during this unprecedented time. We need to fix that.
“More emphasis needs to be placed on arming our kids with essential knowledge before they enter the maelstrom on campus. This is ground zero. While seemingly obvious, we must start with the basics: The definition of antisemitism,” writes Robin Friedman, co-founder of TribeTalk, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
For instance: “While speaking to Jewish students at a major university in February, I asked how many had been told by peers that they could support Hamas and not be an antisemite because members of Hamas are Arabs, and therefore ‘Semitic’ people. More than 75% of the students responded that they had heard that claim. Despite the multitude of DEI programs they had attended, no one had shared their awareness that the term ‘antisemitism’ was coined by Wilhelm Marr in 1879 specifically to refer to Jew-hatred, not discrimination against Semitic peoples. A few students approached me after the training and shared that this was a critical piece of information they could have cited in speaking with their peers.”
Israel ed deficits: “We provide [our kids] with advanced-placement everything — calculus, geography, science — but can they even point to Israel on a map or even begin to articulate the intricacies of the geography as it relates to the West Bank and Gaza and the wider region? Do they know where the Rafah Crossing is? Have we discussed with them why Egypt and Jordan and other Arab countries do not want to take in Palestinian refugees?… Our students are also struggling to distinguish between legitimate and necessary criticism of Israel and when that discourse rises to the level of anti-Zionism. Natan Sharansky’s ‘3D test’ — whether the speech demonizes or delegitimizes Israel or uses a double standard — gives students something tangible for evaluating the statements of others.”
Worthy Reads
The Unbearable Loneliness of Israel: In The Washington Post, associate editor Ruth Marcus reflects on a recent visit to Israel on a solidarity mission. “To visit this traumatized country as an American Jew is to begin — just begin — to grasp what one U.S.-born Israel Defense Forces soldier described to me as the ‘existential loneliness of Israel.’ ?Israelis, of all political persuasions and degrees of observance, feel besieged and misunderstood. Six months after a day on which more Jews were murdered than since the Holocaust, Israel finds itself nearing the status of international pariah. How could this have happened?… It is to light yahrzeit memorial candles and recite Kaddish for the dead underneath a grove of olive trees, with the intermittent boom of Israeli artillery shells sounding unnervingly nearby, and to recognize: This threat is not remote — it is palpable and accompanied by anxiety over the potential for an even more dangerous war erupting on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon… At home, I mourn the deaths of innocents, especially children… Here in Israel, my worries remain, but they are tinged by the understanding of how vulnerable this tiny country is and how present the threat… Few other countries have had to worry, for so long and with such new intensity, about their very survival. Few have felt so isolated in that enterprise.” [WashPost]
Make It Personal: In The Times of Israel, Kibbutz Nirim resident Adele Raemer shares her approach to demonstrating on behalf of the hostages still being held in Gaza. “When I can, I go to stand at the junction in front of the Beersheva Theater, to hold the posters of our hostages – so that no one forgets. People stand there from 5-6 pm every weekday. I haven’t been able to join them often, but when I do, I do not just hold the poster. I talk to the commuters as they wait for the light to change… Since I know hostages personally, I tell the passersby about them. Last week I held Yagev Buchshtav’s poster. I told people how I watched him grow up since his parents are my neighbors from behind. I tell them how he is a talented musician and musical instrument maker. An artisan. I tell them about his love Rimon and how they are inseparable, how they were torn from their home on Nirim, their family, their beloved pets by the monsters on October 7th. I tell them how Yagev is still wallowing in the bowels of Gaza, and turned 35 there, alone, without his loved ones, in fear of death every day. People listened. They empathized. One man started crying and offered me sweets. They were all supportive… If you hold someone’s poster, make it personal. If you do not know anyone who has been kidnapped or murdered (and I hope you do not) learn about the person. Take ONE person and learn a bit of their story, so that you can share it with others, preferably not one of those who are high profile already, and help raise their voices. Because they can not. Because these people are so much more than statistics and names and pictures.” [TOI]
The Message is the Message: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Alex Daniels examines the importance of foundations having a coherent message about who they are and what they do. “More than two-thirds of Americans hold foundations in high esteem, according to the report, which was based on a survey of 3,557 people conducted last September and October by the Council on Foundations and the University of Florida’s Center for Public Interest Communications. But the majority — more than 86 percent — said they did not have a firm grasp on how foundations operate or make funding decisions. If foundations don’t have a positive, easy-to-grasp story to tell, ‘anybody can throw their own garbage into the narrative,’ said Nicole Bronzan, vice president of communications at the council and a co-author of the report. Too often, Bronzan said, foundation communications revolve around a ‘single-hero’ idea that suggests wealthy benefactors are saving the world. That approach does nothing to dispel the mysteries behind how foundations operate, she said, and perpetuates the idea that people who benefit from charity are not worth mentioning except as recipients of a foundation’s support. What would work better, she says, is for grant makers to explain exactly what foundation money was used for, such as buying textbooks, or filling a staff member’s car with gas so they could attend a training.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Pic of the Day
Street artist Bourn Rich, who is Black and Jewish, stands in front of a recently completed mural created in collaboration with the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance in West Hollywood, Calif. The piece, intended to showcase the historical bonds between the Black and Jewish performers in the music industry, depicts Run DMC and the Beastie Boys, two hip-hop groups that were close friends and collaborators. “Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers,” it says, “but most of all, surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you.”
SUNDAY: Professor emerita of philosophy at Vanderbilt University, Marilyn Ann Friedman… President of Yale University for 20 years, then CEO of Coursera, Richard Charles “Rick” Levin… Consulting research scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity, Naomi Karp… Software engineer at FlightView, Jonathan Ruby… Professor emeritus at Pennsylvania State University, Simon J. Bronner… Los Angeles-based casting director, Jane Sobo… Director of project staffing at Tower Legal Solutions in Addison, Texas, Ilene Robin Breitbarth… Member of the House of Commons of Canada from the Winnipeg area, Martin B. Morantz… Screenwriter, actress and director, Andrea Berloff… The Congress and campaigns editor for USA Today, Darren Samuelsohn… Co-founder of Project Shema, Oren Jacobson… Author and travel expert now living in Thailand, Justin Ross Lee… Communications director for the national security sector at Leidos, Gregory Hellman… Reporter covering the White House and Washington for Politico, Daniel Lippman… Director of Camp Seneca Lake for the JCC of Greater Rochester, Marissa Wizig Klegman… Professional golfer who joined the PGA Tour in 2015 when he won Rookie of the Year, he has since won four tournaments, Daniel Berger… Managing partner of Reno-based Mazal Capital, David Farahi… Pitcher and first baseman for Team Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Ben Wanger…