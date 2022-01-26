Your Daily Phil: What drives the Covenant Foundation’s new CEO + ADL’s new fellowship for Jews of color

TAKING THE REINS

Forging connections drives new Covenant exec Joni Blinderman

As she takes over as executive director of the Covenant Foundation, Joni Blinderman appears focused, at least for now, on weaving the Jewish community back together after nearly two years of pandemic disconnection. The new round of grantsmade last week by Covenant, a foundation that seeks out innovation and excellence in the field of Jewish education, puts a premium on what people seem to crave now after two years of pandemic pivots: connection, or more precisely reconnection, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther Kustanowitz.

Dipping into renewal: “People need community right now,” Blinderman said. “They always do. But it’s really important right now. They need healing, they need renewal, they need to be heard and to gather in whatever ways we can gather.” Blinderman said that two multi-year grant recipients who created mikvah projects – at Adas Israel in Washington, D.C., and at American Jewish University in Los Angeles – are examples of how Jewish educators aim to address community needs and questions highlighted by the pandemic.

Spotlighting leaders: As a relatively small foundation that awards an average of $1.7 million a year, Blinderman said, Covenant aims to make an outsized impact with its grantees, including boosting the visibility of grantees in the Jewish media and recommending them as speakers at workshops or conferences relevant to their projects and expertise. “Beyond the checks we’re writing, this is a way to lift them up and to shine a light on them in their work, as leaders and as Jewish educators whose projects we’re supporting,” she said.

Signature support, igniting ideas: The Covenant Foundation is best known for its Pomegranate Prize for emerging Jewish educators and its multi-year “Signature” grants for more established organizations and programs. Its “Ignition” grants, which fund “relatively untested” ideas, are much lower-profile, Blinderman said. The Jewish Farmer Network’s Farmer Torah Initiative, for example, will establish regional cohort-based learning for Jewish farmers to build cultural literacy and identity at the intersection of Judaism and agriculture. Shutaf’s Training for Inclusion Success, a disability inclusion program, will provide online training materials and resources to North American Jewish camp, religious school and youth program professionals.



Expanding the tent: Blinderman said that Covenant has always had a big tent, “from the far reaches of one corner of our community to the far reaches of another corner. All of these people want to be part of our community. They want to belong, to feel wanted, be part of something that they feel is their birthright.” As an example, she mentioned Theater J’s “Expanding the Canon” program at the Edlavitch DCJCC in Washington, D.C., which will engage seven playwrights who are Jews of color with the goal of creating racially and ethnically diverse Jewish narratives. Such grants provide an opportunity to reach more American Jews, she said. “These [grants] are ways to embrace people and bring them in.”

