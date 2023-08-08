Your Daily Phil: War threatens Ethiopia’s Jewish community + Philly JCC helps Ukrainian refugees

With the people

Getting off the bimah and into the community

Getty Images

“‘I’ve never played roofball with a rabbi.’ These were the words that a 9-year-old camper said to me as we threw a ball onto the roof of one of the bunks at the Union for Reform Judaism’s Crane Lake Camp… The camper made his comment with a mix of surprise and fascination that a rabbi would join in playing this game with them. It was a similar reaction to the one I received from several campers when I went flying down one of the inflatables on the lake, landing a little more quickly in the water than I had expected,” writes Rabbi Danny Burkeman of Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland, Mass., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Off the pulpit: “Over the last decade, I have served on faculty several times at three different camps. I’ve always enjoyed the experience (after all I keep coming back for more), but this year has provided a different model for my involvement and it’s one that I hope others will emulate… this year, Lauren Chizner, the director of Jewish life at camp, has put in place a schedule that allows us to step into a wide array of roles we don’t usually get to inhabit – in sports, at the lake and even just hanging out with a bunk of kids on a rainy day.”



The complete me: “I don’t want to be a rabbi that people relate to solely as a person who stands removed from them on the bimah. I don’t even want to be related to simply as a prayer leader or educator. I want people to be able to relate to me as a person who can share in community with them and join them on their life’s journey. For clergy and educators to do this I think it is so important to allow people an opportunity to meet us in 3D – to see all sides of us. I think that this allows us to build much closer relationships and, by extension, it allows for a closer Jewish connection.”



Read the full piece here.