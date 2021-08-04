Your Daily Phil: UJA-Fed NY to start lobbying in Israel + the OU’s unsung environmental policy win

ON THE HILL

Senate infrastructure package incorporates decade-long OU project

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Hoeven (R-ND)

The Senate’s bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill is the most-discussed topic on Capitol Hill this week, as senators scramble to pass the legislation ahead of the body’s scheduled summer recess. But one provision getting little attention within the 2,700-page bill represents the culmination of more than a decade of activism led by the Orthodox Union, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Background: The Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act was first introduced in Congress by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Hoeven (R-ND) in 2012, and reintroduced twice since then. The proposal would provide $50 million to the Department of Energy for grants of up to $200,000 for nonprofit organizations to upgrade their infrastructure and purchase more energy-efficient equipment, such as generators and heating systems. OU Advocacy Center Director Nathan Diament told Jewish Insider that the legislation, crafted by OU, was borne of the significant expenses that synagogues, day schools and other nonprofits incur from energy costs — generally one of the top two budget items for such organizations — as well as a desire to increase energy efficiency.

Quotable: “I thank the Jewish community for taking a lead in advocating for this legislation. As nonprofits, including our religious organizations, become more energy efficient, they can allocate more resources to their core missions,” Klobuchar said. “Many nonprofits have struggled to keep up with demand during the pandemic, which is why I knew it was critical to include this bill in the infrastructure package. This bipartisan legislation is a win-win — it’s beneficial for the environment and the communities these organizations serve.”

Read more here.

COMPARING NOTES

From the classroom to the boardroom: Engaging Jewish educators in setting community education objectives

Shutterstock

“American Jewish education is undergoing a profound evolution due to the unexpected migration to online learning over the past year,” writes Rabbi Scott Aaron, Ph.D., associate vice president for JUF Education at the Jewish United Fund of Chicago, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Listening ‘tour’: “I took the opportunity of some pandemic-induced down time to informally query and interview a sample group of 15 colleagues in educational leadership from around the country to try and glean some insight around these concerns. They are all members of the Association of Directors of Communal Agencies–a network of communal professionals leading educational support efforts in their communities–who agreed to speak with me off the record.”

Dialogue: “Many communities that have absorbed their communal agencies into their federations would benefit from an ongoing reflection process about what the community’s objectives are for Jewish education in their city. Each community will come to their own conclusions, but the important part is that there is a process to reach those conclusions.”

Budgets: “The educators reported dialoguing most often with senior federation leadership about budgets. Budgets reflect priorities but without context those priorities are not apparent to all. What can be learned about a community’s educational priorities by probing the objectives of the education budget rather than just the amounts?”

Long term improvement vs. short-term outcomes: “Respondents from both federation departments and other communal agencies reported changes over time in communal support prior to the pandemic for varying Jewish education modalities that were often more focused on finding magic bullets than meeting agreed communal education outcomes. For example, many reported an increase in resources prior to the pandemic for teen programming, camping and Israel travel at the expense of support for early childhood education. But the pandemic highlighted the overlooked central role of Jewish early childhood education to working parents in the community when these programs were in danger of permanent closure due to fiscal paucity going into the pandemic.”

Read the full piece here.

RESETTING OURSELVES

Shmita: The seventh year

Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the PikiWiki – Israel free image collection project

“As we enter the 18th month of the pandemic, we begin the Shmitayear… What does it mean to enter a year of rest after the 18 months we’ve just had? For some of us, this has been a year of enforced rest – of increased time at home, lack of travel and social obligations, isolation. For others, it has been a year of chaos and improvisation, of uncertainty and adjustment, of pivoting and repivoting,” writes HUC-JIR lecturer Dr. Betsy Stone in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

What weeds will grow?: “This Shmita year can be especially meaningful as we digest the losses and changes of the last year and a half. I keep having the image of a fallow field, a field that has been tested by corn or tomatoes or wheat – much as we have been tested by COVID. What weeds will grow in that field when humans no longer seek to impose our will on nature?”

Next normal: “Every time I hear people talking about ‘getting back to normal,’ I cringe. There is no back to normal. There is only the next normal and the normal after that. And I hope that each of us uses this Shmita year to reset ourselves. To pay attention to the weeds that grow when we rest the soil.”

Read the full piece here.