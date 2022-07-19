Your Daily Phil: TikTok’s Daf Yomi star joins Moishe House + Losing Gen-Z on Israel

Good Tuesday morning!

Most Americans don’t know how charitable foundations and donor-advised funds (DAFs) work – but once informed, they think that the philanthropic system should be more regulated, says a survey by Ipsos published this month.

Just 19% of respondents knew what a DAF was, but once informed about DAFs and private foundations, 81% of respondents said that wealthy donors shouldn’t get tax breaks to create foundations; 69% said foundations and DAFs should have a minimum 10% annual grant payout rate; and 72% support making DAFs give money within two to five years of receiving donations.

A potential side effect of regulation would be less philanthropy, said Andrés Spokoiny, CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, an umbrella group for private foundations. “If these policies get enacted, I think that the Jewish community will have a loss of giving,” he said. “Based on what we know from donors, any restriction has a chilling effect” on charitable giving.

The poll comes amid a debate over the benefits and costs of DAFs. Donors currently don’t have to give from their DAFs within any specific time frame, which has sparked accusations that wealthy Americans are hoarding money in the funds for tax benefits, rather than for charitable purposes.

In response, bills seeking to regulate DAFs were introduced in the House of Representatives and Senate over the past year to force DAFs to disburse funding within 15 or 50 years, depending on the type of fund, among other changes that aim to compel more giving.

“Charitable organizations are life-changing and lifesaving,” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME), who co-introduced the bill with Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), said in a statement. Pingree said DAFs “[give] the wealthy generous tax breaks for their charitable contributions but [are] not ensuring those funds help anyone in need. Our half-century old philanthropy laws must be reformed to correct this fundamental flaw in our current system.”

The Ipsos results should be taken “with a lot of salt,” Spokoiny said, noting the low percentage of respondents who were previously aware of DAFs. The survey had 1,005 respondents and a margin of error of 3.5%.

Spokoiny also feels critics overstate the problem, and pointed to a 2021 study from the National Philanthropic Trust, a public charity and philanthropy research organization, showing that DAFs had a payout rate of 23.8% in 2020 – more than double the mandatory payout rate that respondents told Ipsos they support. Meanwhile, private endowed foundations had an average payout rate of 7.3% that year, according to a survey by Candid.

DAFs hold roughly $160 billion in assets, compared to $1.1 trillion in private foundations, according to the National Philanthropic Trust report

“The truth is that most people using donor-advised funds are not billionaires,” Spokoiny said. “They’re folks for whom it’s too costly or too complicated to open their own foundation. They have an extra $5,000 and they want to do philanthropy with it.”