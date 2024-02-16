Your Daily Phil: Tikkun Olam Makers looks to capture post-Oct. 7 innovation

Worthy Reads

Bless This Mess: In the Jewish Review of Books, Rabbi Stuart Halpern examines the first Jewish prayer written for George Washington ahead of Presidents Day. “Shortly after the end of the Revolutionary War, Hendla Jochanan van Oettingen of New York’s Congregation Shearith Israel prayed for George Washington, the future president… ‘As you gave of your honor to David son of Jesse and to Solomon his son [whom] you gave wisdom greater than that of all men, so may you grant intelligence, wisdom, and knowledge to our lords, the rulers of these thirteen states.’ It is a remarkable collection of allusions. Eight decades before President Abraham Lincoln would refer to Americans as God’s ‘almost-chosen people,’ Van Oettingen tied ancient Israel to the future of the United States, and invoked its two greatest kings, David and Solomon, as models of leadership for ‘our lords, the rulers of these thirteen states,’ whom, the community prays, God will similarly support… While the prayer celebrated newfound liberty in exile, it also wished for the restoration of the people of Israel to their homeland. ‘As you have granted to these thirteen states of America everlasting freedom, so may you bring us forth once again from bondage into freedom . . . and the dispersed . . . shall come and bow down to the Lord on the holy mount in Jerusalem.’ It was, perhaps, a testament to the already manifest values of religious freedom that such a hope could be expressed so publicly.” [JewishReviewofBooks]

An Opposition Mindset: If the standard explanation for antisemitism is that hatred stems from ignorance, writes author and Harvard alumna Dana Horn in The Atlantic, then why are America’s best universities full of “this very specific” hatred? “In 2013, David Nirenberg published an astonishing book titled Anti-Judaism. Nirenberg’s argument, rigorously laid out in nearly 500 pages of dense scholarship and more than 100 pages of footnotes, is that Western cultures — including ancient civilizations, Christianity, Islam (which Nirenberg considers Western in its relationship with Judaism), and post-religious societies — have often defined themselves through their opposition to what they consider ‘Judaism.’ This has little to do with actual Judaism, and a lot to do with whatever evil these non-Jewish cultures aspire to overcome. Nirenberg is a diligent historian who resists generalizations and avoids connecting the past to contemporary events. But when one reads through his carefully assembled record of 23 centuries’ worth of intellectual leaders articulating their societies’ ideals by loudly rejecting whatever they consider ‘Jewish,’ this deep neural groove in Western thought becomes difficult to dismiss, its patterns unmistakable… This dynamic forces Jews into the defensive mode of constantly proving they are not evil, and even simply that they have a right to exist.” [TheAtlantic]

Trip of a Lifetime: In The Times of Israel, Cat Korren recounts her experiences leading the first Birthright trip to Israel after the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “I had the privilege of beginning the new year as the madricha, or guide, with a historic Birthright Israel trip, the first Birthright (Taglit) trip organized by Tailor Made to return to Israel after more than 100 days of war. I found myself leading participants from around the United States to discover the land of Israel, stepping aboard an El Al flight that just two months before had taken me away from a war that left my country, my home, and my heart aching with the pain, destruction and ‘what ifs’ that came in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks… We talked about the nature of light and darkness that exists in Israel, the land of dichotomies, how it is here that one experiences, in the most extreme of ways, that good exists not in spite of, but because of evil; blessings arise from curses, unity from division, resilience from destruction, hope from war. It is a place that gives you the courage to break free from your comfort zone, that gives you a taste of the real meaning of life, that proves the meaning of unconditional love, and that, thanks to Birthright (Taglit) Israel, allows thousands of young individuals from around the world to, in the words of one of my participants, ‘rediscover something that they thought was lost forever.’” [TOI]

Invest in Democracy’s Infrastructure: Public Wise, a funder focused on civic engagement, is encouraging the wider philanthropic community not to wait until close to an election, or even an election year, to lend their support, reports Connie Mathiessen in Inside Philanthropy. “On the left and the right, donors are leveraging a mix of political donations, 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) funds to shape American elections, for better or worse… [Public Wise executive director Christina] Baal-Owens would like to see donors move away from the typical boom-and-bust cycle of election funding, which leaves many organizations scraping by after the polls close. ‘It’s important for funders to understand, especially in the democracy space, the importance of civic engagement work in non-election years,’ she said. ‘In election years, especially presidential election years, people fund really heavily; less so for the midterms. But in those years in between, you still have to pay your staff, you still have to talk to the people that you’re trying to motivate. We’ve done research that showed that voters were less likely to want to vote if they were only talked to in election years, because it feels very transactional. So organizations that are doing really great work need to be funded year-round and they need to be funded in off years.” [InsidePhilanthropy]