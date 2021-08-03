Your Daily Phil: The ongoing Ethiopian aliyah, explained + Battling hunger in Baltimore

CHARM CITY

Accounting for childhood hunger in Baltimore

Hilary Eldridge for JewishInsider

It’s Friday afternoon in Baltimore City, and kids are bounding out of school, excited for the weekend. They had breakfast and lunch that day at school, but their next meal is uncertain. And there is Lynne Kahn standing in that “hunger gap” breach, like a nutrition guardian angel. Tucked inside the at-risk students’ backpacks are sandwiches and snacks provided by her expanding anti-childhood hunger nonprofit. The longtime accountant is now keeping tabs on something more precious than an average CPA’s balance sheet. “It’s so rewarding to be able to do what you are meant to be doing,” Kahn told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in a recent interview from the large warehouse that her nonprofit, Baltimore Hunger Project, just moved into.

To the point: Baltimore Hunger Project’s mission is simple — “eliminating weekend childhood hunger,” Kahn explained. “We focus on bridging the hunger gap from Friday afternoons to Monday mornings. The kids we support are the ones who receive free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at school. And when they go home, on the weekends, we help supplement what food they may have at home.”

Started in the garage: Before starting Baltimore Hunger Project, Kahn used to organize friends to meet in her garage on the weekends to make sandwiches for local women’s and children’s shelters. “Lynne’s Garage,” as she named the project, kept her busy for 10 years, but she wanted to go bigger. In 2014, she launched her nonprofit to feed some of Baltimore’s most at-risk kids every weekend. Seven years later, Baltimore Hunger Project is a one-woman, volunteer-driven operation that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and fed more than 1,000 kids over the past year.

Jewish connection: “The Jewish community certainly has supported our work, for sure, both in talent and treasure,” Kahn noted. Baltimore Hunger Project has partnered with The Associated (Baltimore’s Jewish federation) to find volunteers through the organization’s Jewish Volunteer Connection, which matches interested community members with volunteer projects.

Intergenerational values: “I think a lot of the work that she does through Baltimore Hunger Project, to me, is really kind of mitzvah-oriented work. It just comes from that place of understanding what it means to make the world a better place and the responsibility you have to do that,” added Rabbi Steven Schwartz, the senior rabbi at Baltimore’s Congregation Beth El. “Her parents are active and engaged, involved in the shul, they come regularly. Her in-laws as well. Her kids are Jewishly connected also. It just gives you a sense of how those values get transmitted through the generations of a family.”

Read the full story here.

EMBASSIES OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE

You want to fight antisemitism? Save Jewish heritage

Foundation for Jewish Heritage.

“I want to propose what has been a dramatically overlooked weapon in the arsenal to tackle antisemitism; one that might even offer the best chance of success. It relates to a remarkable resource that exists in many countries yet has been largely ignored – the Jewish heritage sites that dot these landscapes,” writes Michael Mail, chief executive of Foundation For Jewish Heritage, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Our heritage: “The story of the 20th century is that the Jewish people no longer live where they had lived, through migration, expulsion and Holocaust. The places that were Jewish heartlands for centuries have all but disappeared. What remains is a vast physical heritage, the patrimony of the Jewish people and a profound testimony which, without a community of users, has been suffering from neglect and destruction.”

Local heritage: “Such places provide an inspiring setting, and have the space to deliver substantial content on Jewish history, faith and traditions, calendar and life cycle, promoting knowledge, understanding and empathy. They also inevitably address the Holocaust, delivering a profound message on just where prejudice unchecked can ultimately lead, powerfully underscored by the very location itself… What makes these centres especially effective is that this is local heritage, indigenous, authentic, and physically situated within a building passed by residents every day.”

Read the full piece here.

NEW NARRATIVE

Expanding not diluting: Embracing Jewish+ families

“For decades, Jewish educators and scholars have identified that the words ‘interfaith’ and ‘intermarriage’ do not work. The word ‘interfaith’ is inadequate; it is also often inaccurate… People who do not identify as Jewish do not necessarily identify with another faith,” write Alison Weikel and Rachel Weinstein White, cohort members of the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion executive master’s program in Jewish education, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Language matters: “Scholars, educators, and community leaders commonly advance the idea that intermarriage is something we must ‘stand against’ and figure out how to prevent. And yet the latest Pew population study shows that 72% of Jews married since 2010 are married to non-Jews. How can we as educators continue to use such damaging, unfavorable, and- quite frankly- fatalistic language to describe such a large percentage of the families engaged in our learning programs? And what about the many, many more who are unengaged because they feel marginalized?”

New narrative: “To that end, we’re trying on for size the following terms: ‘Jewish Adjacent’: describes a member of a Jewish family who does not identify as Jewish. ‘Jewish+ Family’: a Jewish family with at least one family member who is ‘Jewish adjacent.’”

Read the full piece here.