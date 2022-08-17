Your Daily Phil: The highest per-capita charity bike ride in the world + A pluralistic teen Havruta

Good Wednesday morning!

In today's Your Daily Phil, we have a write-up on Jewish efforts to reduce anti-Israel bias in the investing world

Jewish organizations are pushing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reduce anti-Israel bias in financial markets by requiring that investment firms explain how they assign environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings to companies.

“Israel deserves to be held to the same standards as every other country, whether it’s at international bodies or in financial ratings,” Eric Fingerhut, CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America, said in a statement to eJewishPhilanthropy. “We hope the SEC fulfills its responsibility to regulate financial institutions fairly and ensure they don’t become party to discrimination and falsehoods.”

ESG ratings are used to help investors direct their money to ostensibly ethical companies and funds, but have come under fire for being subjective, and at times misleading. As a result, the SEC proposed a new rule to have investment funds explain clear goals for ESG investment strategies, and to tell investors the fund’s progress on reaching those goals.

JFNA, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), and The Louis D. Brandeis Center For Human Rights Under Lawsubmitted public comments arguing that the SEC rule doesn’t go far enough in addressing the unreliability of ESG ratings, and urging more specific disclosures from funds about how they source the ratings.

The organizations are concerned about how the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel has been integrated into some ESG ratings. In the case of one investment firm, Chicago-based Morningstar, several investigations show it purposefully gave poor ESG ratings to companies for being Israeli. Morningstar ran afoul of Illinois’ anti-BDS law, but avoided being blacklisted on the condition that the firm address anti-Israel bias.

“The new rulemaking will require transparency across the board, and we are asking the SEC specifically to require ESG-related funds that focus on the social aspect of ESG to tell investors how they derive ratings for such companies, how they check for and eliminate anti-Israel bias in their sources, and whether they include anti-Semitism on their human rights radar,” said L. Rachel Lerman, vice chair and general counsel of the Brandeis Center, in a statement to eJP.

As part of its filing, the AJC also noted that it had an interest in ESG disclosures because of its nearly $150 million endowment, writing that the SEC rule, “even as proposed, [is] essential to allow AJC to have visibility into its investments.”

“People have the right to urge their moral vision on companies in which they invest,” said AJC’s chief legal officer, Marc D. Stern, in a statement to eJP. “But other people have a right to know of those efforts, and to oppose them to the extent that they affect their own investment decisions, whether because they don’t want to support that boycott, or because those efforts might trigger state anti-boycott laws.”