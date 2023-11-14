Your Daily Phil: Tens of thousands expected at ‘March for Israel’ in D.C.

Worthy Reads

The Other Victims: In Jewish Insider, Ruth Marks Eglash visits a joint Bedouin-Jewish volunteering and donation-collection center in the southern Israeli Bedouin town of Rahat. “‘It is not easy for us to talk about,’ Daham Ziyadna, from the Ziyadna tribe near Rahat, told JI. ‘We are talking about people who were murdered, we are talking about people who were kidnapped by Hamas.’ ‘Hamas came into Israel and attacked everyone, including people who were clearly Muslims, women wearing hijabs and speaking Arabic,’ continued Ziyadna, whose cousin, Yousef, 53, and his three children, Hamza, 23, Bilal, 18, and Aisha, 17, were taken hostage by the Palestinian terrorists from their workplaces on Kibbutz Holit… Despite the outpouring of help, [Hanan Alsanah, an attorney who helped start a Bedouin-Jewish volunteering center,] said there is a concern that the attack – and now the war – will damage an already delicate relationship that exists here between Jews and Arabs. ’Only with partnership initiatives like this, can we rebuild and maintain that trust,’ she said, adding that ‘Hamas does not represent everyone in Gaza’ and all Israelis need to push back against these extreme voices.” [JewishInsider]

The Man Behind the Footage: In the Financial Times, Neri Zilber interviews Mattan Harel-Fisch, the editor who compiled the roughly 45-minute video of raw footage from the Oct. 7 massacres. “‘This was Israel’s 9/11 moment,’ Harel-Fisch told the Financial Times from the army base in Tel Aviv where he works. But ‘it wasn’t captured in this one [image of a] plane blasting into a building?.?.?.?which, horrific as that is, it’s something that you grasp the enormity of. Here it was captured by hundreds and maybe thousands of different clips?.?.?.?across a massive crime scene. I think [this makes it] harder to grasp how enormous this event was’… Harel-Fisch — a former director and editor of films and commercials who is also a specialist in what is known in the tech world as “user interaction and experience” — has sewn together a compilation of raw, uncensored footage from both Israeli and Hamas sources. The effect is sparse, relentless, unforgiving… Earlier, at the gate to the army base where Harel-Fisch works, a young soldier asked a visiting journalist if he was there to watch the video. The journalist had already seen it, but had the soldier? ‘No. And I won’t,’ he replied. ‘I want to be able to sleep at night.’” [FT]

Time to Speak Up: In Time magazine, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt decries the lack of forceful response to the more than three-fold rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States in the past month. “After deep hate-fueled tragedies in recent years, like the murder of George Floyd, the Pulse nightclub massacre, the assault of Asian-Americans on our city streets, and the call for a Muslim ban, there was collective outrage. People from all walks of life locked arms and made it known that this extremism won’t be tolerated. In contrast, in the days following the brutal massacre of more than 1,200 men, women, and children in Israel, the worst violence committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, there was a noticeable silence… We are experiencing a moral failure of our supposed friends and our so-called leaders. With some notable and appreciated exceptions, overall, standing up against hate is not as clear cut when it’s targeting Jews.” [Time]