Your Daily Phil: So. Florida’s new Keshet leadership project + Resetting the Table poised for growth

Four Jewish federations in South Florida, along with 12 other local Jewish agencies, are coming together later this month for the Keshet Leadership Project to learn how best to engage queer Jews. The consulting and training initiative is the first major foray into programming for Florida by Keshet, the national Jewish LGBTQ organization.

While the leadership project, which has existed for over a decade, is usually led through one local convener agency, Tracey Labgold, the Florida education and training manager for Keshet, noticed that several regional federations had good relationships with each other.

“What better way to support each other in the work than to ask [the four federations] to come together and lead this effort,” Labgold told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Everyone said yes, it was a really easy ask…they were really excited for opportunities to work together.”

The project includes the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County; the Greater Miami Jewish Federation; the Jewish Federation of Broward County; and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. The federations are helping to cover the cost of the program for other participants, supplementing core Keshet funding from donors such as the Jim Joseph Foundation, and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.

To officially launch the yearlong initiative, 50 South Florida Jewish professionals will meet on Aug. 25 for a day of learning and self-assessment about how effective their LGBTQ engagement is at the moment, and what can be improved.

Then, the professionals will “create, and have Keshet’s input on, a customized action plan [to improve LGBTQ engagement] that is going to be ambitious and sustainable,” said Rabbi Micah Buck-Yael, Keshet’s national director of education and a co-facilitator of the project. Organizations will then have five coaching calls over the course of the next 12 months with Labgold, alongside several webinars, to help implement their plans.

Keshet’s expansion into Florida comes after several years of the state’s Republican leadership targeting the queer community, culminating in the passage of the Don’t Say Gay bill, which bans discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools. The bill was passed under the guise of protecting parents’ rights to manage their children’s education, bolstered by homophobic allegations that children are being sexualized or groomed by LGBTQ teachers.

“We have seen increasing interest in our work in Florida over the past number of years,” Buck-Yael said. It’s “a place where LGBTQ+ people in all communities – so that extends to LGBTQ+ people in the Jewish community – are really on the front lines of what is happening in the political and cultural arena right now.”

That environment makes it all the more important that Jewish organizations foster a welcoming and supportive community for LGBTQ Jews, Labgold and Buck-Yael said, and for Keshet to prioritize work in Florida.

Jewish professionals “might be working with a young person or a longtime staff member who is being essentially kicked in the gut by these laws or proposed laws,” Buck-Yael said. They need to have the skills “and the tools to say, you belong here, and this is a place of dignity and safety for you.”