Your Daily Phil: ‘Shine a Light’ campaign against antisemitism launches + Israel border closure to affect upcoming trips

MUTUALLY REINFORCING

The power of peoplehood

Shutterstock

“Our era of unrivaled Jewish success — in Israel and across the Jewish world — has generated a paradox alongside the many positive metrics of health, wealth, freedom and security: Diaspora Jews and Israeli Jews are pulling apart. The myriad signs of drift and distancing pose a defining challenge that requires an adaptive response that is appealing and authentic,” write Amnon Rodan, a director of the Rodan Family Foundation, and Jeffrey Solomon, the former president of the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Challenges in Israel: “There is nothing arrogant or conceited in recognizing the obvious: Israel has evolved into a strong and prosperous country, almost unrecognizable from the trying times of its early decades. Recognizing Israel’s unprecedented achievements does not deny that the country continues to wrestle with challenges of social cohesion and peace. Yet, alongside Israel’s growing strength, its society reflects a surprising degree of ignorance and lack of familiarity with world Jewry.”

And in the Diaspora: “For its part, Diaspora Jewry is also experiencing unprecedented achievements. Jewish communities, especially in North America, now live largely integrated, prosperous and secure, which has heightened our commitment to liberal and democratic ideals yet also produced new challenges. Many of our legacy frameworks are hemorrhaging members and failing to address the challenges of a diversifying Jewish community. Existing platforms have also been unable to unite increasingly pluralistic views about Israel and Israeli policies.”

Consequence: “If left unattended, these sources of discord and division could turn catastrophic. A growing rift only weakens the resilience and sense of solidarity and collective responsibility (arvut hadadit) that was a signature of the Jewish people’s recovery from the calamities and dislocations of the 20th century.”

Read the full piece here.

LADDER OF GIVING

Elevate your charitable giving to Israel

iStock

“As GivingTuesday approaches and recognizing that December charitable giving exceeds that of all other months, we want to share some experiences and observations from our decades of nonprofit work to elevate your charitable giving to Israel, and have it be the most impactful,” write longtime Israel-based philanthropic consultants Arnie Draiman and Jonathan Feldstein, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The Rambam: “Rabbi Moses Maimonides, the Rambam, was among the greatest Jewish scholars of all time. His teachings and global perspective of 1,000 years ago are still studied and widely embraced. He was a philosopher, physician, political adviser and legal authority. Maimonides balanced parallel worlds of Jewish law and (then) modern thinking. Maimonides gave us the ladder of giving, enunciating the eight highest categories of giving. He taught that giving was an obligation, one about which we need to be particularly scrupulous, providing a hierarchy from most noble to the least best. In his law code, the Mishneh Torah, Maimonides said, ‘We must be especially careful to observe the mitzvah of tzedakah, more so than any other positive mitzvah.’”

But they do such good work: “Don’t be swayed just because an organization talks about, or someone told you about, ‘all the good work they do in Israel.’ While doing good work is a necessary criterion for supporting an organization, it is not a sufficient one. Per Maimonides, you must be very, very careful in your giving.”

Read the full piece here.