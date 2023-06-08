Your Daily Phil: Sheba hospital raises $2.74M + Young Israeli soccer stars beat the odds

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Team Israel’s stunning run in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, and feature an op-ed from Jayme Mallindine. Also in this newsletter: Shoham Nicolet, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg and Lisa Harris Glass. We’ll start with Sheba Medical Center’s 75th anniversary gala.

Sheba Medical Center raised over NIS 10 million ($2.74 million) in a gala event on Sunday, which highlighted the hospital’s partnerships in the Gulf following the Abraham Accords, a Sheba spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Located in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, Sheba Medical Center, still often referred to by its original name Tel HaShomer, is now Israel’s largest hospital and one of its top-rated.

More than 1,400 people attended the annual gala earlier this week, significantly more than in previous years. This year’s event celebrated the hospital’s 75th anniversary – it was formed as a military hospital shortly after the founding of the state – and Sheba sought to highlight its role in deepening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain through medicine.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yusuf Al-Jalahma attended the event, along with a host of Israeli celebrities and business leaders. The Sheba spokesperson said dozens of donors from North America, Europe, Australia and Africa also flew in for the gala. The event was held in a converted parking lot on the hospital’s 200-acre campus. The NIS 10 million that was raised came from both donations and ticket sales for the swanky gala.

Mohamed Alabbar, an Emirati businessman whose Emaar Properties built the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, delivered one of the addresses during the event. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Alabbar has played a key role in connecting Sheba Medical Center to medical institutions in the Gulf, the hospital spokesman said.

In his speech, Alabbar recalled a conversation that he’d had with Yitshak Kreiss, the director of Sheba Medical Center, about how medical care could advance peace. “We were talking about a dream or a vision. I think we’ve come a long way since then,” Alabbar said. “You said if we can just leave the politics aside and let humanity be saved through health care.”

Read the full story here.