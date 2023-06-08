Your Daily Phil: Sheba hospital raises $2.74M + Young Israeli soccer stars beat the odds
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Team Israel’s stunning run in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, and feature an op-ed from Jayme Mallindine. Also in this newsletter: Shoham Nicolet, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg and Lisa Harris Glass. We’ll start with Sheba Medical Center’s 75th anniversary gala.
Sheba Medical Center raised over NIS 10 million ($2.74 million) in a gala event on Sunday, which highlighted the hospital’s partnerships in the Gulf following the Abraham Accords, a Sheba spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Located in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, Sheba Medical Center, still often referred to by its original name Tel HaShomer, is now Israel’s largest hospital and one of its top-rated.
More than 1,400 people attended the annual gala earlier this week, significantly more than in previous years. This year’s event celebrated the hospital’s 75th anniversary – it was formed as a military hospital shortly after the founding of the state – and Sheba sought to highlight its role in deepening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain through medicine.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yusuf Al-Jalahma attended the event, along with a host of Israeli celebrities and business leaders. The Sheba spokesperson said dozens of donors from North America, Europe, Australia and Africa also flew in for the gala. The event was held in a converted parking lot on the hospital’s 200-acre campus. The NIS 10 million that was raised came from both donations and ticket sales for the swanky gala.
Mohamed Alabbar, an Emirati businessman whose Emaar Properties built the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, delivered one of the addresses during the event. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Alabbar has played a key role in connecting Sheba Medical Center to medical institutions in the Gulf, the hospital spokesman said.
In his speech, Alabbar recalled a conversation that he’d had with Yitshak Kreiss, the director of Sheba Medical Center, about how medical care could advance peace. “We were talking about a dream or a vision. I think we’ve come a long way since then,” Alabbar said. “You said if we can just leave the politics aside and let humanity be saved through health care.”
Soccer stars
Inside Israel’s Cinderella story at the youth World Cup
Before last month, the country’s national team only had one FIFA World Cup appearance, in 1970. Over the course of three games, Israel’s team scored just one goal and did not advance out of the group stage. Fast-forward more than half a century, and Israel’s youth soccer league is on a Cinderella run in the FIFA under-20 World Cup, the most important global sporting event for young soccer players. On Thursday, Israel is set to play Uruguay in the tournament’s semifinals after defeating Brazil 3-2 in a major upset last weekend that delighted Israelis and Jews worldwide and shocked soccer fans at the stadium in Argentina and beyond, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Wide, wide world of sports: “It’s the biggest thing in Israeli sports in the last 30 years at least,” said Eitan Dotan, the spokesperson for Israel’s team. “Israel is a football country. Football is the biggest sport in Israel. Unfortunately, we don’t have lots of success in football.” Everything about Israel’s run has been improbable, starting with the fact that the country’s players were almost not allowed to participate. The tournament was supposed to be hosted in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, a country that most Israelis are unable to visit without a particular type of visa. But in March, FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, stripped Indonesia of its hosting duties after prominent government officials in the country said they would refuse to host the Israeli team. That two of Israel’s three goals against Brazil were scored by Arab Israelis seemed almost like a taunt to Indonesia.
Authentically Israeli: It’s also a different success story from other sporting events that Israel has performed in, like this year’s World Baseball Classic, where many of the players on that team were American Jews. For Israel to defeat Brazil with a roster of American players would surely have also been a point of pride. “To do so in any manner would be enough. [But Israel is doing it] with a team that represents a cross section of Israeli society,” said Marshall Einhorn, CEO of Maccabi USA, adding: “How amazing is it to see that cross section of Israeli society come together in the name of sport?”
Meeting kids where they are
Increasing gender diversity in STEM fields requires early educational investment. Are specialized camps the key?
“Being there at the moment when a young person comes alive and discovers a potential path for their future is inspiring. For generations, summer camps have been incubators that help mold the minds of young people to create future leaders. Among the many benefits of the summer camp experience are the expanding ways that specialized camps are helping young people who are underrepresented in STEM fields see a possible future for themselves in science, technology, engineering and math,” writes Jayme Mallindine, a director of the Union for Reform Judaism’s 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Why is that important?: “Because, despite the heightened awareness of the lack of gender diversity in the STEM fields over the past several years, the gap still remains very wide. Women make up roughly half of the workforce in the United States, but they account for only one-third of STEM occupations.”
Philanthropic investment: “At URJ 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy we are working to contribute to that culture of inclusion in order to close the gender gap in STEM professions and change the landscape of gender diversity in STEM… During our camp’s first summer 10 years ago, the inaugural class of campers had only 27 girls out of a class of 159. Since the opening of our camp, the Women of Reform Judaism have been providing scholarships to our campers, and in 2019 we received a grant from Women of Reform Judaism that was matched by the Genesis Foundation with the goal of raising the average percentage of girls at Sci-Tech from 30% to 40%.”
Around the Web
Israeli-American Council co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet announced he was stepping down from his role after 16 years with the organization “to spend more time with my family while embarking on new horizons.” IAC has launched a search to find his replacement…
American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt spoke yesterday at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in the United Arab Emirates about religious tolerance. From there, Deutch and Lipstadt will travel to Israel for AJC’s Global Forum in Tel Aviv next week…
Rabbi Jonah Steinberg was hired as the Anti-Defamation League’s next New England regional director. Most recently, Steinberg served as the director of Harvard University Hillel…
Gratz College outside Philadelphia is launching the Rebecca Gratz Digital Collection, in memory of professor Dianne Ashton, who died last year. The digital collection will include “scans and searchable transcriptions of over 800 letters to and from Rebecca Gratz, the leading Jewish woman of nineteenth century American Judaism”…
Lisa Harris Glass was named the next CEO of Rutgers Hillel. Harris Glass will be stepping down from her position as chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey…
Jewish groups denounced former Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson after he called Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky “rat-like” and a “persecutor of Christians” on his new Twitter-based show, with the ADL calling the remarks “antisemitic” and the AJC and B’nai B’rith International both accusing Carlson of trafficking “in antisemitic tropes”…
Pic of the Day
Dina Gidron of the Pears Foundation in Israel visits a center run by the nonprofits SmartAID and STEMpower in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today, where the organizations provide STEM education to young people from ages 13 to 27.
